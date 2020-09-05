Follow The Science
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on September 5th, 2020 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
Posted yesterday at AVI
Teddy Roosevelt’s 1910 speech has been frequently quoted
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
I think of this with regards to all the complaints on a variety of topics about “following the science.” Folks are throwing that phrase around pretty blithely lately, both seriously and as a sneer. I like Glenn Reynolds and his site is one of the ones I go to first every day, but his credentials, formal and informal, do not include anything about making judgements about scientific matters that affect others. He is complaining about the experts, always in quotes, and how they have failed us recently, and he is not the only one. It has become a popular sport this year. I’m calling it out. It’s a cheap way to make points. People who have to read scientific research and try to get some sense out of it that they can pass it on safely to other people tend much more to “On the one hand, on the other hand.” People trying to score political points tend to make broader statements.
So, should you take 81mg of salicylic acid, a baby aspirin, every day? Aspirin’s been around for a long time, a lot of people take it, we know its effects in significant detail, so it should be trivially easy to figure that out, right? Years ago folks started taking a regular aspirin 325mg figuring that the blood thinning would have a good effect if they were likely to have blood clots or blockages. Lots of doctors signed on to the reasoning. Then the word went out that the 81mg were just as good with less risk, so everyone went to that. Unless you had some sort of a scary incident that made you look higher risk, at which point they put you back up to 325mg, even though there was no real data supporting it and even if your event didn’t have much to do with a need for thinning the blood.
A couple of years ago a large study came out suggesting that 162mg was better, followed by an even larger study that said none of it does any good unless you are on your way to the ER, and even small amounts increase risk of “events.” Got all that? That is how science works. There was one study about statins that was full of holes, but we went for years wondering if we should go off them, because they have side effects of their own, like increasing diabetes risk, which could be a net negative, right? Doctors disagree about whether surgeries are needed, what medicines are the best fit and even whether they are needed at all case-to-case. I suspect that mental health research, with political and cultural eyes over everyone’s shoulders are among the most difficult to make sense out of, but maybe I just say that because that is my task and it’s really irritating. Science is hard. That there are knuckleheads on the other side of your political divide who are even worse than you at figuring that out doesn’t get you off the hook. Not here.
We don’t do research about the things we already know. No one is researching what the next planet out after Uranus is. No one is applying for grant money to figure out what angle billiard balls go when they hit each other, or whether dogs can be taught to shake hands, or whether vitamins are good for you, or if investing in public sanitation reduces disease, or whether seat belts reduce auto deaths. We research things because we don’t know them, and even as the results are coming in they can look different every month. The researcher Svante Paabo of the Max Planck Institute was preparing his speech for a conference in May 2010 to make the solid declaration that the research was finally confirming what had long been suspected, that even if Neandertals might have interbred with modern humans in Europe 40,000 years ago, they provided no genetic material that has come down to us. That’s what the preliminary results showed after the full sequencing in 2009. But he had to change the speech while it was in draft, as it became clear that 1-4% of non sub-Saharan human ancestry actually is Neandertal.
I don’t think that early on in the CoVid crisis we should have been told “Wear masks….no, no, I mean don’t wear masks…wait, did I say don’t? I meant you absolutely have to wear masks.” But the worry at the time was that nervous people in South Dakota who never got out much anyway were going to hoard 50-100 N95 masks at a clip when we were worried about a shortage for city nurses who had people coughing in their faces. Also, masks are a mixed bag in terms of value. The good medical ones do a lot, the others vary in terms of their quality and how accurately people use them.
And even then it’s variable. They don’t protect you much walking around, and the protecting others is mostly cumulative percentage increases. Except of course, if the guy next to you sneezes without a mask, or starts coughing behind you in line. Or that table of jolly folks at the restaurant are singing along and laughing, and talking loudly and making lots of trips to the small restrooms. Which happens in New Hampshire and everywhere else. At those moments, masks matter a lot, and you suddenly get it. When you are out in the parking lot getting in your car to go home, not so much. And we know that drunks are going to understand the distinctions perfectly. So if you are making brave pronouncements about masks and rules, I remind you that you are not in the arena.
Some in the southern and sun belt states dismissed the idea that they were going to have a problem. It was all just those dumbasses in New York, we don’t need this level of shutdown. Some places, I guess you could say that was true. But Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix and lots of other sunbelt places did have problems. Nowhere near as bad, partly because the medical care was better, as people learned in the hard school hospitals of Detroit and Newark what worked best. Other people paid that cost for you. It might be nice if you at least said thank you.
OTOH, it has been ugly to hear people in this northern state actually gloating over deaths in those states, though, purely out of defensiveness and spite. They don’t think that’s what they are doing, but taking a breath and looking at simple content of sentences reveals that truth.
Lots of Americans broke the quarantine and distancing rules, egged on by people who said “Americans will never put up with that and will rebel.” Yeah, gee, thanks. So the others have to stay locked down even longer because you made excuses for the scofflaws. How is that different, except in scale, from making excuses for looters? So wise, so cynical, so…anosagnosic and ultimately selfish.
For openers, stop with the blanket statements about how well “the experts,” and the politicians, the men in the arena did or didn’t do. We had a lot of people talking, so you can prove whatever point you want with a little googling. That’s good to keep in mind when you read things that prove your POV. Some did better than others, and for many the book is still out. I made few predictions myself, whether from humility or timidity, but I did say that if we didn’t have that many deaths that some people would say “See, we never needed to worry.”
September 5th, 2020 at 4:21 pm
Cross-posting my comment at AVI:
Rarely, when dealing with practical matters, does Science remove the need for judgment. When Biden says ‘listen to the scientists’, I ask: Which scientists? Those virologists and immunologists who are focused on Covid-19 are going to have a different view from Public Health researchers who are concerned with a whole range of medical conditions, some of which may be impacted negatively by things which *improve* the C19 situation. Then there are Social Scientists, who may offer data on things like suicides and ‘deaths of despair’…not to mention Economists.
I would think anyone with experience in running large/complex organizations and/or projects would understand about conflicting recommendations from different experts, but evidently not Biden.
Many (most?) politicians don’t have any sense of how science actually works, and scientists are to them indistinguishable from magicians or shamans.
I’d also add the point that too many scientists, and entire fields of science, have made excessive claims. In the 1960s, science had very high prestige, as a result of nuclear energy, the computer revolution, jet aircraft, medical innovations, etc….the idea that Social Science was based on equally sound principles and could achieve equally transformational results, likely had much to do with the Great Society programs.
More recently, we have seen the abuses of mathematical modeling in epidemic and climate forecasting.
September 5th, 2020 at 4:21 pm
If we go right back to the great Sir Ronald Fisher and his development of statistics to help understand scientific experiments in biology, we would have to agree that — Biology is Tough! The same virus is going to affect individual human beings very differently, from no effect to lethal. Throw in the indisputable observation that most of us don’t understand statistics — including most scientists — and it is easy to jump to the wrong conclusion, even in the pages of supposedly peer-reviewed journals.
Knowing all that, “experts” in biological fields should tend towards humility, and be cautious about their recommendations. The “experts” who drove decisions in the Covid Scam were strangers to humility. Even worse, they made decisions without considering all the elements. Reasonable people can debate whether the Lock Downs accomplished anything medically — but there is absolutely no doubt that the destructive economic & social impacts of those Lock Downs are huge & long-lasting.
We could have respect for “experts” who treated us members of the “herd” as citizens, and were honest & open from the beginning about the pluses & minuses of the actions they were using the police power of the State to force upon us. Lock Downs may extend the lives of some older people, but they will shorten the lives of (e.g.) cancer patients who do not get prompt treatment. Isolating people may benefit their physical health, but will have negative impacts on their psychological state. Lock Downs may slow the spread of the virus, but will also cause unemployment, bankruptcies, and their associated social problems.
If “experts” were honest with us, we might respect them more.
September 5th, 2020 at 5:09 pm
Your and other experts have said that the Russian vaccine was obviously no good, and yet as it turns out, it is a rather good vaccine. It needs a boatload more testing, but we are kinda in a hurry, and the testing so far looks very good. They are manufacturing it wholesale and they have said they are going to help the Indian government set up manufacturing in their country. India is really good at drug production. They hope to have billions of doses soon. I doubt any of the western drug companies are happy, as the Russians have also said it would be cheap.
Experts are sometimes just mouth pieces, for larger forces. ;)
September 5th, 2020 at 5:14 pm
Well, I’ve got a PhD. In a physical science. I’ve published papers that have hundreds of citations. And let me assure you that “the science” is not a real term. It is purely used in the political world as a cudgel against those who don’t want to do something the left wants to do. My vague recollection is that it was popularized by Al Gore to browbeat those who didn’t believe that by now we’d all have boiled off the planet. So when someone says “believe/follow/etc the science”, you can safely discount their bona fides, they are just trying to bully you.
(My own personal definition of Science is that it is the idea that we can learn about the universe through observation. That’s it. That’s what science is. And it’s actually a pretty amazingly profound concept. How we interpret those observations, etc., is often tricky and inconclusive. But those conclusions, no matter how robust they end up being, are still not The Science.)
September 5th, 2020 at 5:21 pm
Brian..”My own personal definition of Science is that it is the idea that we can learn about the universe through observation”…and along with that: you don’t have to take Authority’s word for things, you can go and see for yourself. Don’t trust Galileo’s findings about the motion of the heavenly bodies?…get your own telescope and make your own observations.
Now obviously, you can’t always *personally* do this…you may not have room in your house for a particle accelerator or a supercomputer…but *someone* can either replicate or non-replicate the results.
I wonder how much the average student in high school or college is exposed to actual lab science these days?…I get the feeling that it’s not very much.
September 5th, 2020 at 5:36 pm
“and along with that: you don’t have to take Authority’s word for things, you can go and see for yourself.”
Well, yes, because that simple idea of learning through observation upended previous notions of learning through revelation, i.e., from some expert or authority somehow.
And it must be stressed over and over that replicability is all that matters. Whether it’s published or not tells you nothing–that’s kind of a step backward to the argument from authority. All that matters is that someone else can do the same experiment and get the same result.
September 5th, 2020 at 6:27 pm
No one is researching what the next planet out after Uranus is. No one is applying for grant money to figure out what angle billiard balls go when they hit each other, or whether dogs can be taught to shake hands, or whether vitamins are good for you, or if investing in public sanitation reduces disease, or whether seat belts reduce auto deaths.
I wound’t be so sure. Now that “Science” is government funded, you would be amazed at what we are spending money on. A lot of this is where Global Warming came from. Steve Hayward posts some examples every few weeks.
Think Sokal Hoax.