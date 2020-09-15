Where They Burn…
Posted by Sgt. Mom on September 15th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
“Dort, wo man Bücher verbrennt, verbrennt man am Ende auch Menschen.” – wrote the 19th century German poet and essayist Heinrich Heine. Or in English, “Where they burn books, in the end they will also burn men.” I’d update the line to say – “Where they burn cities, they’ll burn the countryside, too.”
And since Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators have been busily setting fires in urban protests, attempting to set fire to police stations, throwing Molotov cocktails and fireworks, and incinerating whole city blocks, businesses, pawnshops and bookstores alike, can one really blame residents of rural and small-town Oregon for assuming the worst and suspecting that the catastrophic fires scorching the west coast have a man-made origin? It’s a logical assumption to make, after six months of threats, violence, and deliberate urban arson. It’s not a great leap of imagination on the part of rural residents to assume that Antifa/BLM would move on after having comprehensively fouled their urban strongholds, especially if it meant striking hard at generally more conservative rural and small-town Americans in a way which would hurt, and hurt badly. My parents lost a house and everything in it, in the Paradise Mountain fire in 2003, a fire which was widely suspected to have been started as an illicit bonfire on reservation land. My parents were able to rebuild and counted themselves lucky that all they lost were things; they escaped with their lives and pets, didn’t lose a business or anything that couldn’t be replaced, unlike some of their neighbors.
So – I can hardly blame rural residents in fire areas for being suspicious of strangers; if not outright arsonists, there are always looters. Stopping strangers at gunpoint and demanding to see an ID and a reason for being there is a perfectly sensible precaution, and if the local police won’t do it, then civilian vigilantes will, especially of it’s a matter of life and death. And believe me, there are enough people dead and missing in this latest round of brush and forest fires for local people to take it all very seriously indeed. In looking over the stories posted in the major media outlets about all this, quite a lot is made, in a huffy and indignant fashion, condemning irresponsible rumor-mongering and wasting law-enforcement time, and insisting there is no credible evidence for Antifa/BLM activists going out and setting fires. It must be very nice to be so certain sure of that, but it remains that both the establishment national news media and certain law-enforcement bodies have repeatedly stretched the truth or lied outright of late in regard to Antifa/BLM (among other items of national concern) that their credibility among the wider public is seriously compromised. Comment as you wish.
September 15th, 2020 at 2:45 pm
As far as fires go, from living in CA for a decade, my impression was that nearly all wildfires are man-caused, whether “accidental” or deliberate. That’s basically ignored in the media.
I’ve seen it often stated that there were a vast number of domestic terror bombings in the late 60s and 70s, as a way to downplay any current violence. But I’m not aware that there were any areas where the terrorists had any official, overt support, which makes things radically different now from back then. There were no local DAs like those in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, etc., that allowed them to operate with impunity, or elected officials who openly supported them.
September 15th, 2020 at 3:18 pm
There were a number of random lightning strikes in northern California two weeks ago but the lack of forest management is a catastrophe waiting to happen. That has gone on since Clinton.
September 15th, 2020 at 3:21 pm
We’ve had several major fires here in Colorado the last couple of months. Some were lightning caused, but the others are still under investigation. The one closest to here is leaning towards “Suspicious Origins”, but no official word yet.
Most of the “peaceful protests” have been in the Denver/Aurora area, but we’re definitely on-the-watch here up North.
September 15th, 2020 at 3:42 pm
And … stuff just seems to go on happening: another round of suspicious fires.
I grew up in fire country, in Southern California – in the fall, when the Santa Anna’s blow, everything dries out to the point where practically anything can start a fire, and like Brian said, quite often man-caused, but accidental. Light through a piece of glass, a discarded cigarette butt, a shorted string of Christmas lights, a steel bulldozer blade hitting a flint rock.
The lack of proper land management over the last thirty years or so has just made conditions so much more dangerous. Antifa/BLM or ordinary firebug arsonist – I don’t blame local people for being on edge, but I do blame law enforcement authorities for being so cavalier about the public’s concerns.
September 15th, 2020 at 4:25 pm
Since you mention Black Lives Matter, I have to say, and there hasn’t been a good thread to say this recently, that the Dems literally could not have found a worse slogan to appeal to Hispanic voters even if they had tried, and the hilarious thing is their activists and the media (but I repeat myself lol) are too ignorant about the world to even realize it.
September 15th, 2020 at 4:32 pm
We live now in a largely Hispanic city – my daughter went to a Catholic high school on the South Side which was about 99% Hispanic. (In her graduating class of fifty, there was one other Anglo girl, a black girl and an Indian.Dot, not feather Indian. Every other girl – Hispanic and proud.) My daughter says – “Hey, Black people – if you think that Whites treated you bad, wait until you get a load of what Hispanics intend…”
Interesting that the two deputies nearly assassinated in Compton in the last few days were Hispanic, and the assassin looks to be Black and a kid…
If there’s going to be a race war out of all this, it will be Black and Brown, and White sitting on the sideline, mostly avoiding the blood splatters.
September 15th, 2020 at 4:52 pm
Sgt. Mom:
Stopping strangers at gunpoint and demanding to see an ID and a reason for being there is a perfectly sensible precaution, and if the local police won’t do it, then civilian vigilantes will, especially of it’s a matter of life and death. And believe me, there are enough people dead and missing in this latest round of brush and forest fires for local people to take it all very seriously indeed.
From the link:
For the most part, Portland police merely caught and released the many people committing illegal acts in Portland during the last 3 months. Had Portland police actually enforced the law, Oregonians would be less inclined to take policing functions into their own hands.
September 15th, 2020 at 5:00 pm
“Had Portland police actually enforced the law, Oregonians would be less inclined to take policing functions into their own hands.”
Exactly.
September 15th, 2020 at 5:14 pm
Sergeant mom with the caveat that my German is far from fluent I would vary that translation just a bit. At least my interpretation is “ There, where one Burns books, one also burns the end of mankind“
Good analogy made of the differences in the insurrections of the 60s and 70s and today, i.e., no tacit support from the city governments
Was not aware of the hostility blacks have towards Hispanics. But if there is, God forbid, a race war there are far more Hispanics
I view a lot of this as “reap what we sow“ going back to the 60s. And so many children growing up what I would call feral with no discipline or limits
September 15th, 2020 at 5:19 pm
Yeah sure. We are socked in on Vancouver Island with smoke from your fires in California and Oregon, for the last week now. The west coast of BC and Vancouver Island are experiencing a lot of smoke.
That’s supposed to be from a couple of your bad apples, setting fires. Its climate change in fact and it will just get worse as time goes by, and no one does anything.
One of the reasons I don’t like guns, is that if you pull one on me, I will need to teach you not to. That could get me killed, so keep your guns, and we will get rid of ours as we see fit. Assault weapons are outlawed now in Canada.
September 15th, 2020 at 5:26 pm
Bill, it’s a rephrase of a translation – my German is also pretty rusty. The … epic resentment betwixt Black and Brown is also pretty well marked, here and there. IIRC, Compton used to be mostly Black – and now it it is mostly Brown/Hispanic. I think Kirk made mention of this interesting phenomenon, in one of his comments a while ago.