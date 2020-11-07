 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    The Simple Act of Counting

    Posted by Lucretius on November 7th, 2020 (All posts by )

    Apparently, election officials in numerous American states find it challenging to perform the simple act of counting. Surprisingly, Florida is not one of those states, because after the embarrassing “hanging chad” election of 2000 they cleaned up their act (a process seemingly initiated by Jeb Bush in 2001). So here’s a proposal for Republicans, independents, third parties, and even some Democrats to rally around: clean and fair elections from sea to shining sea. Instead of eliminating the Electoral College, institute an Electoral Kindergarten where election officials can learn to count. As states under Republican leadership start to routinely and transparently report election results immediately upon the polls closing, whereas unreformed states continue to take days (and even then under a cloud of suspicion), Republicans can make a straightforward offer to voters: elect us in Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin and Nevada (etc.) and we’ll put in place an election system you can count on. Simple enough, eh?

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 8:18 pm and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “The Simple Act of Counting”

    1. Anonymous Says:
      November 7th, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      TWO YEARS AGO:

      https://m.xkcd.com/2030/

      https://www.inverse.com/article/48038-here-s-how-a-voting-machine-used-in-18-states-can-be-hacked-in-two-minutes

      The officials in charge aren’t interested in solving the problems. It’s not like reparations or climate change or free college…

    2. Brian Says:
      November 7th, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      The GOP has control of the PA legislature. They can and should fix things. It will have to wait two years until they can get a GOP governor again, I suppose, but perhaps this fiasco will motivate them to finally clean things up a la Florida.

    3. Lucretius Says:
      November 7th, 2020 at 8:35 pm

      Anonymous: I understand that the officials in charge (in some states) aren’t interested in election reform. But election reform might be interested in them.

    4. Anonymous Says:
      November 7th, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Anonymous: “The officials in charge aren’t interested in solving the problems….”

      Why should they have interest in solutions? They gain great political power over peoples’ lives by fraud. You’re asking them to give up their favorite drug.

      No. They have to be forced against their will to do things right. Under pain of massive fines and long prison terms. And to get the ball rolling there will need to be widely visible public consquences before the change is taken seriously by the criminals.

      At this point, it’s not going to happen for years. But take notes and names.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     