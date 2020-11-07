The Simple Act of Counting
Posted by Lucretius on November 7th, 2020 (All posts by Lucretius)
Apparently, election officials in numerous American states find it challenging to perform the simple act of counting. Surprisingly, Florida is not one of those states, because after the embarrassing “hanging chad” election of 2000 they cleaned up their act (a process seemingly initiated by Jeb Bush in 2001). So here’s a proposal for Republicans, independents, third parties, and even some Democrats to rally around: clean and fair elections from sea to shining sea. Instead of eliminating the Electoral College, institute an Electoral Kindergarten where election officials can learn to count. As states under Republican leadership start to routinely and transparently report election results immediately upon the polls closing, whereas unreformed states continue to take days (and even then under a cloud of suspicion), Republicans can make a straightforward offer to voters: elect us in Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin and Nevada (etc.) and we’ll put in place an election system you can count on. Simple enough, eh?
November 7th, 2020 at 8:25 pm
TWO YEARS AGO:
https://m.xkcd.com/2030/
https://www.inverse.com/article/48038-here-s-how-a-voting-machine-used-in-18-states-can-be-hacked-in-two-minutes
The officials in charge aren’t interested in solving the problems. It’s not like reparations or climate change or free college…
November 7th, 2020 at 8:27 pm
The GOP has control of the PA legislature. They can and should fix things. It will have to wait two years until they can get a GOP governor again, I suppose, but perhaps this fiasco will motivate them to finally clean things up a la Florida.
November 7th, 2020 at 8:35 pm
Anonymous: I understand that the officials in charge (in some states) aren’t interested in election reform. But election reform might be interested in them.
November 7th, 2020 at 8:45 pm
Anonymous: “The officials in charge aren’t interested in solving the problems….”
Why should they have interest in solutions? They gain great political power over peoples’ lives by fraud. You’re asking them to give up their favorite drug.
No. They have to be forced against their will to do things right. Under pain of massive fines and long prison terms. And to get the ball rolling there will need to be widely visible public consquences before the change is taken seriously by the criminals.
At this point, it’s not going to happen for years. But take notes and names.