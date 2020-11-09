Specifying Glenn Reynold’s Welcome Wagon: First Draft
Posted by TM Lutas on November 9th, 2020 (All posts by TM Lutas)
Conceptually, a welcome wagon is just two things, information and free stuff. The welcome wagon provider gets paid to distribute the free stuff and the new resident looks at the free stuff in order to get to the useful information.
Sometimes it’s useful to just noodle around with a mind map. Here’s a first draft written in FreeMind.
What should I add to it?
November 9th, 2020 at 3:33 pm
There should be a third essay: Why the culture and politics of the district are good just the way they are, and why the new resident should think about the place they left and think about why they left, and get to know the new place before they try to change it.
It seems like the whole point of this project is missing from this first slide!
That said, good to see you doing this.
November 9th, 2020 at 4:03 pm
Emergency preparedness. If you’re a part of the community you are expected to pitch in when the storms hit and the traffic gets snarled or the river rises. Here’s the particular sort of disaster our locale is prone to — earthquake or wild fire or … Here’s what channel to watch, here’s the phone number to call to volunteer, and here’s a list of tools and skills we’d like to have more of: chainsaws and sandbags and CB or Ham radio and cooking outdoors and setting up tents and cots and spare blankets; which old folks can/will watch the kids for other young adults off doing more physical chores; and what to stock your shelter with so you won’t be a burden to others and have a place to hang out while the guv’ment drags its ass out of bed in D.C. to come help…
Some, perhaps, falls under affinity contacts. There should be a social media group already in place enjoying and extolling the virtues of the place. If a rural community, then the social chit chat is about stray livestock, whose kid is taking what beast to the fair. A suburb may organize the patriotic celebration for Memorial Day, Veterans’ Day, Independence Day… A city school district may have a backpack drive with school supplies for needy kids — but the group is also watch-dogging admin/teacher ratios at each campus. The Welcome Wagon then invites the newcomers to the group.
The group need to be ready to defend existing practices against reformers. The newcomers may complain about the noise of the gunshots during pheasant season. Or may like the idea of hiring a Doctor-of-Diversity for the school district. Or whatever. Just stand ready to identify these helpful suggestions with the “not here” society. “We’re used to it, we like it, we think that objection is a Californicated confusion, and we ain’t going change it your way on your say so.”