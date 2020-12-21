 
    New Cousin

    New Cousin

Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on December 21st, 2020

    Finding new relatives that no one in the family talked about or perhaps even knew about is one of the risks/joys/adventures of having a DNA test done.  I have a new relative, just a little younger than me, positioned somewhere between first and second cousin. She was a closed adoption in Ellsworth, ME in 1958.  Only two other listed relatives on her paternal side, both quite remote. She messaged me on Ancestry.com.  People are quite tentative about this, with good reason.  Folks don’t want to hear about extra babies born who were hushed up at the time.  I think I have mentioned before that we have that situation with our adopted nephew/fifth son.  His mother was a closed adoption in 1967.  He has a very close DNA match that we have narrowed down to be his grandmother’s sister. We asked her for details and received the reply that no women in her family had a baby in Cambridge in that year.  They were all in California the whole time.  So we still don’t know, though another match on that line might tell us which girl went away to “summer camp” that year.

    It is uncomfortable.  It became clear that this new cousin must be a child of one of my grandparents or one of their siblings. On that side, my grandfather had four brothers and my grandmother was an only child, so I assumed at first that that side was more likely.  But the centiMorgans of the common relatives did not come close to matching.  We concluded at first that my grandfather must also be her grandfather, with an unknown son born around 1920 or so.  As Ellsworth is across the bay from Nova Scotia, that made some sense.  So…Grampa…he is long gone, died in 1983.  I knew him a bit and it did bother me just a touch.  I worried it might bother some other people more.  What to do?  What to say? How do you ask such questions without giving away the suspicions?

    The woman is working with Search Angels, which helps people locate birth parents.  I spoke with them trying to narrow the places and dates, but it still didn’t add up.  I don’t have a huge number of DNA matches on that side but I have some, but she was not showing up as connected to them at all.  Which is impossible. We cast about until the person (from San Diego) mentioned that it must still be him because he had lived in Westford and her distant connections were from Leominster (he mispronounced it) which was so nearby. Ah, that was the key.  It wasn’t my grandfather from Nova Scotia at all, it was his first wife, from Leominster, whose family had been in that area (Fitchburg, Shirley) for generations. She died youngish in 1952 and I never knew her. I actually had a hard time talking him into that, but it made sense to me. So she had a child before marrying Carl, who was a very silent person.  I never heard him mention her.  Or much of anything else, actually. I don’t know if he even knew about the boy.

    That boy in turn was the father of my cousin, born two states and 300 miles away, so she has two mysteries to solve to place herself in the genetic world accurately. I hope to meet her after all this avoidance of contact is over. My father had a half-brother he never knew about, and I have a half-first-cousin I just learned about, and it is time to close the circle.

     

    One Response to “New Cousin”

    1. Mike K Says:
      December 21st, 2020 at 11:16 pm

      We had a similar experience several years ago. My daughter gave me a DNA thing for Christmas and we now have a family tree. She got a call from a guy in LA who had found her as a cousin. It turns out my wife’s sister gave up a baby for adoption 50 years ago. It was this guy. He is successful, a Hollywood producer of some sort, and just wanted to find his birth mother. After some agonizing, the birth mother has an incurable condition involving dementia, we decided to put them in contact. He went up to Oregon, where she lives, and they spent some time together. That was it. She is financially comfortable but ill in a care facility. He was satisfied and everybody seemed content.

      About 30 years ago, there was a story about a woman who was seeking her sperm donor “father.” USC medical school had a program where medical students donated sperm for artificial insemination. Not me, fortunately. Anyway, this woman was an angry social worker who was trying to find the sperm donor so she could demand he support her. A nightmare scenario, of course. It does make me think for a moment of Michelle Obama. Imagine her after you.

