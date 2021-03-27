The Suez Canal and Industrial Distribution
Posted by Dan from Madison on March 27th, 2021 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
As you all probably know, there is a ship stuck in the Suez Canal, which is blocking transit. You may not think this directly affects you, but it will. It’s just a matter of time.
I own an HVAC distributor, and HVAC is a subset of industrial distribution. Most manufacturers are still reeling from last years Covid issues. Commodities like copper, steel, aluminum and sliver were already spiking in price before this latest logistics issue.
I spoke with one of my major component suppliers this week. The cost of a container from Asia to the US was $5k last year. This year it is $15k. And there simply aren’t enough to go around.
While the Suez blockage doesn’t directly affect this trade route, it does affect the overall global logistical issues – and wreaks havoc on just in time producers.
I have one manufacturer of HVAC equipment that suspended all new orders a few months ago as they grapple with staffing issues.
When you combine all of this, I don’t think that there is any question that there will be finished good shortages again this Summer. First affected will be stuff made “over there”. We are already seeing shortages on things like ductless mini split systems because of the continuing port slowdowns on the west coast of the USA. It isn’t even Summer yet.
Here is where it affects you. The guys who have the stuff will win. Hands down. I made an enormous inventory investment this Winter and Spring, placing orders far in advance of what I normally would. I’m not going to let that investment go to waste – and I’m not spending basically every waking hour getting stuff in my barns to help my contractors get their jobs done for nothing. If I’m the only guy who has it (and trust me, on some things, I will be) – the price just went up. It’s nothing personal, just business.
Believe me when I say that I wish my life were easier and yours cheaper, but I won’t be alone in this. If you end up with an issue with anything from car parts to electrical to something as simple as a washer breaking down, you will be paying more in the very near future.
Sorry.
March 27th, 2021 at 9:40 am
You have nothing to apologize for, Dan. This is what drives the real economy — entrepreneurs seeing an evolving potential opportunity and adjusting to be in a position to meet the legitimate future needs of customers. Let’s hope many others are doing the same as you, because that will cushion the impact of any future supply interruptions.
Our problem we have is a Political Class which cares only about the make-believe financial economy and often acts to impede the proper action of the real economy.
March 27th, 2021 at 9:44 am
Price is not only the return on the cost of the good being exchanged, it is a signal of where opportunities are for substitute products and where production should be directed. Temporarily high prices attract more resources and production, low prices discourage production and cause resources to flow where there are better opportunities. The more complicated the production process, the slower the market will adjust. That can hurt. This decentralized decision making allows markets to adjust to changes in circumstances faster and more efficiently than central direction. It just won’t meet the social justice equity outcome where HVAC goes first to those most unable to pay the price. Life is full of lessons on things like budgeting for emergency funds, routine service scheduling to extend the life of machines, seeking second hand solutions, etc.
Now let the SJW advocates seek to control prices (increasing and extending the shortage), subsidize low income households (increasing the demand and further increasing the shortage) and ration available supply. Our recent toilet paper shortage only with greater effect. Serious supply shortage events and demand shifts (toilet paper) are not pleasant, but they are a fact of life and should be allowed to impart some wisdom across all levels of economic engagement. Look for more blue cities and states instituting emergency controls and or emergency subsidies. Above the prosperous middle class, the high income folks will feel the least discomfort because they will more likely to be able to circumvent the market social justice measures with cubic dollars. Keep us posted Dan.
The higher your income and accumulated wealth, the more you are generally able to avoid such market disruptions. One of the perks of adopting middle class values including long term perspectives and actions offering more economic maneuver room.
