 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    The Finished Product

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 4th, 2021 (All posts by )

     

    The finished Victorian-style christening dress for the prospective grandchild, who will be delivered early in June. The original family heirloom christening dress was one of those items lost in the fire which burned my parents’ Southern California retirement home in 2003. It was made of very fine cotton lawn, with yards and yards of elaborate embroidered eyelet lace. I found a pattern here, which closely resembled the original dress and promised Mom that I would try and replicate the dress … and  that was as far as I got until this year. I bought some very fine Pima lawn, and several lots of vintage eyelet lace on eBay, and had a go at pattern-bashing, with the above results. All the seams are encased or flat-filled, and while the long seams were done on a machine, all the rest was hand-sewing, including feather-stitching around the front panel, bodice and hem.  There is a drawstring fastening at waist and around the neckline, as there was on the original dress. When we talked about this on the  last Chicagoboyz zoom meet-up, Ginny said that I should definitely post a picture when I had it done.  So here it is, although I am still waiting on the last lengths of lace to finish the matching petticoat, and baby bonnet. My grandson’s godfather will be standing at the font with a bale of lace and fabric in his arms and a small baby somewhere in the center …

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 3:53 pm and is filed under Diversions, Personal Narrative, Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    5 Responses to “The Finished Product”

    1. Ginny Says:
      May 4th, 2021 at 4:07 pm

      What a beautiful gown! The baby’s face will still be there – properly framed!
      My son-in-law’s mother is a great seamstress and she made a gown for their son; it was lost for two weeks in British Airways zombie zone, they got it the day before. I’m glad this one is in your hands now – early June is getting closer. Hope your daughter is doing well – he will be out before the heat sets in.

    2. Mike K Says:
      May 4th, 2021 at 6:15 pm

      We have a photo of my wife’s father in a similar Christening dress.

    3. Sgt. Mom Says:
      May 4th, 2021 at 6:25 pm

      Mike, we have pictures of all the paternal line in this dress – including my daughter, who we thought would be too well-grown at a year old to be stuffed into it for her christening. She was a toddler by that time, and for most of the family pics wore a white dress that I had made for her, but I was guided by the existing pictures that we did have.
      The main other item that we were sad about losing in the fire – the Christmas stockings that my maternal grandmother had knit for all of us, with our names worked into the tops. Mom and Dad had half an hour to grab stuff and go. They and the pets got out all right … but there were some things which we wish they had remembered to grab.

    4. Nonnie Says:
      May 4th, 2021 at 9:49 pm

      The gown is beautiful! Congratulations on becoming a grandmother. I hope everything goes easily for your daughter.

    5. Anonymous Says:
      May 5th, 2021 at 7:26 am

      Wonderful, thanks for posting.

      Death6

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     