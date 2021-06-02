American Gulag

Now that we have our very own American ‘Zampolitz” – political enforcers looking over all of our shoulders, tirelessly searching for the tiniest deviation from what has been ordained as orthodox by the wokerati – it looks as if we have our own gulag mini-archipelago. So mini, in fact that it is more of a single island. And mercifully not in Siberia, and the inhabitant prisoners are not being starved and worked to death doing hand labor on massive infrastructure projects. Not yet, anyway.

Meanwhile, after six months of violent riots, massive destruction of public and private property, looting, murder and various personal mayhem in places like Portland, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Kenosha, the frequently arrested BLM-Antifa protestors are routinely freed on bail or without, often within hours. Whereas those arrested after the January 6th protest in Washington are being held for months, without a whisper of bail, or even of formal charges being filed. The process is the punishment, as is often observed. The Washington political elite were no doubt scared out of their tiny minds at the presence of large numbers of ordinary citizens who were extremely irate with them. The political elite and the lickspittle media will be avenged on those uppity citizens exercising their right of assembly and protest – the very nerve of those working-class proles, thinking they can object to whatever their betters have dictated! Frankly, seeing what is being meted out to them as punishment for those arrested for participating the 6 January protest (and it was not a riot or an insurrection – at the very worst it was a rowdy self-guided tour of the Capitol Building) I have to wonder what would have been done if they had just taken a page from BLM-Antifa’s book; arson, looting, throwing frozen bottles, bricks, fireworks, and cement milkshakes at police officers. Maybe that would have merited the Siberian labor camp sentence for a couple of decades.

Nothing more exemplifies the dual standard in justice now in place: the ordinary and mostly peaceful protesters have the book thrown at them and months of confinement in solitary with no bail or charges filed … while the pampered progressive pets get the revolving door treatment – much like this prize specimen of a human being. Comment as you wish.