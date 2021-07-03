The UK government has decided that senior executives can temporarily leave quarantine in England if they are undertaking business activities which are likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK.
(Hopefully, the virus will be informed and will conduct itself accordingly)
I suspect that many of the activities which in reality could benefit the UK economy greatly do not meet the requirements of this ruling by the Department for Business, Industry, and Industrial Strategy and hence are not viewed by the government as truly important.
An extremely successful startup CEO once remarked to me that ‘the secret to startups is that you have very smart people working on very small things.” By ‘small’, he definitely did not mean ‘unimportant’, rather, that the activity…whatever its future potential…was still not yet large enough in revenue and perhaps also in public awareness to get proper attention at the senior levels of a typical large corporation. (And by ‘smart’, he didn’t mean just IQ, but the whole range of business skills)
Governments will always tend to focus on things which are large, or fashionable, or both, and will more often than not act as inhibitors toward true innovations.
3 thoughts on “Important People–People Who Matter”
This is their “that rule doesn’t apply to me” exemption.
“They” are “Special”, i.e.Nomenklatura. Theirs don’t stink.
They are the “Worthies” who rate new, hemp rope.
They are not doing well. Brexit is costing Britain a lot and the prospects are not good. They have lost their City of London financial centre to Amsterdam, it was the greatest in Europe before. That was not part of the free trade in goods, which is very limited anyway.
They are going to break the Northern Island agreement which should make relations with the US interesting, among others. Its what they refer to as a “pig’s breakfast” at this point. They are down many many billions over their need for the ability to keep brown people away. The whole thing is driven by racism, and the hope of the very rich, that they can profit from this awful move.
Its very funny indeed and I guess they need their various movers and shakers to be free of too many impediments as they try to salvage what they can.