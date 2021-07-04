I was patiently waiting for one of the other authors here to put up some sort of post today to celebrate the birthday of these most excellent United States. Seeing nothing, I provide a short story before I wish you a most happy Fourth of July.
Last night I went to a local neighborhood party. It was one of those where the local dads pooled (a lot of) money to purchase various illegally obtained incendiary devices, both terrestrial and aerial. Many treats were served (dish to pass required for admission), and the theme of the party was all stars and stripes. Everyone had stars and stripes attire, the food was all stars and stripes, and the colors of the day were most certainly red, white and blue, down to the host houses hand towels in the bathroom.
Before the municipal sized devices were detonated, much conversation was had. Even though the people were across the political spectrum, all agreed that the idiotic and dunderheaded reaction to covid over the last year was hated by all, and many jokes were made about the higher ups making said terrible decisions. It was refreshing and a great time, without a mask in sight.
The American spirit, at least here in flyover country, is still strong. The national anthem was played before the fireworks, and during the explosions John Philip Sousa music was playing. We have a lot of problems in this country, but at least for one night, it was good to be a proud American. Most media will try to play it down and make all seem terrible. If they want to live in misery, so be it.
Happy Fourth to you all and God Bless America.
1 thought on “Happy Birthday to US”
And a blessed and fiercely independent 4th of July to you and yours, as well! Being that we are pretty much stuck at home with the infant Grandson Unit, we’re having a small and intimate 4th, with grilled baby back ribs and whole corn on the cob, with a teeny small watermelon for afters.
The mask idiocy is pretty much done, here in Texas, save for perhaps doctors’ offices. Even the plant nursery which, weirdly enough, were the most dedicated mask Nazis of all have backed off demanding wear of the pestilential things.
Good luck with getting us locked down again, and I don’t care how much the establishment media is running around with their hair on fire, screaming about the ‘delta’ variant. That ship has sailed.