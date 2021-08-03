So I heard today that Bill DeBlasio (since he’s so smart and has done such a great job) is only letting people who can produce some sort of proof of vaccination into certain places like a gym or a bar. Other cities are probably doing the same or will before too long. Outside of instantly making business owners some sort of arbiters/law enforcement officials, having to decide what is proof and what is not, etc., this is just preposterous. What a stick in the eye to a person who actually has a religious belief that they shouldn’t get vaccinated. Or someone with a medical condition where this type of thing isn’t the best idea. Or someone who just says “hey, I don’t want it”.
I’m thinking that this is the point where actual guns may begin to come out and we will see things get a little “physical”. I’m hoping not but I can’t see any way around this. I’m vaccinated but won’t be patronizing any business that voluntarily does this.
8 thoughts on “The Othering”
So we see German (Seig Deutschland!) police beating up old ladies and pushing around little kids who dislike the CovidScam. How does the abject coward who does that look at his own face in the mirror while shaving and not throw up?
Yet we have seen in the US in Phase One of the CovidScam that there are many people here who would gladly sign up for the German police — all kinds of Karens and their male equivalents who clearly enjoy berating their fellow citizens.
This is probably the most effective Divide & Conquer strategy that the Political Class has invented so far. Instead of all of us getting together and tossing out these Chinese-sponsored politicians, bureaucrats, academics, and mediascum, we are going to end up turning on each other. Sad!
It’s all BS posturing. No business is actually going to do this (well, actually some will, but only the sort of businesses that cater to wealthy white people, who want to keep the riff-raff out, because they are super racist/classist scum). The whole idea is to pressure more people to get poked, and it’ll have some effect as far as that goes.
I wish I didn’t have school age kids. They’re going to mandate the jab for them the day after the FDA gives their rubber-stamp approval. At least in “blue” states.
“Or someone who just says “hey, I don’t want it”.” The way America used to be. Like 30 years ago. I don’t recognize the country, and I’m not even that old.
Unfortunately this is the last (and worst) way politicians have to keep them selves relevant in COVID. In a more libertarian world, one would say to people who decline to be vaccinated, it’s your risk and the state can do no more for you than to encourage you to get vaccinated.
That said, vaccination is one of mankinds great triumphs. Jenner and others fought to have people accept early smallpox variolation. I’m one of the last generation to get a smallpox shot that ended this horrible disease. Keep going with rabies (Pasteur), polio (Salk), measles, diptheria and more. I’ve had pretty much every vaccination made except prophylactic rabies and anthrax and pretty glad they were there. My dogs are protected from really really nasty diseases and I’m happy for that. So if you are going to go all “precious bodily fluids” on this, keep in mind the millions who benefitted from vaccines (gee mostly dead white guys who invented them).
“So if you are going to go all “precious bodily fluids” on this, keep in mind the millions who benefitted from vaccines”
Who/what are you talking about on this or any other thread on this site ever who has said or implied anything against vaccines in general?
Dirtyjobsguy — Don’t fall for the Enemy’s trap of conflating people who have reservations about the “Emergency Use” (explicitly not FDA approved) experimental gene therapy for the relatively low risk Covid virus with those genuine vaccines which truly have made our world a safer place.
I have willingly been vaccinated against all kinds of diseases. Those genuine vaccinations keep me safe, even in the company of people who are carrying the disease. What is it about this experimental gene therapy that means people who have been jabbed think they are still at risk from those who have chosen to wait and see? Something does not make sense.
I identify as vaccinated, that is my truth. You are *REQUIRED* to accept this.
It’s Science!
I’ve had all kinds of approved vaccines, starting with those preventing whooping cough, and polio and diptheria, which were all proven killers and cripplers of children up until mid-last century. I also had the smallpox vaccine. I had regular boosters against rabies and an assortment of other potentially dangerous cruds while in the military – but I stick at getting the covid shots.
I’ve calculated my odds, and my own state of good health, and I’m just not going to do it. If there were a charnel-house of death in the homeless shelters and encampments, if the American authorities were digging trenches for mass graves, and if everyone – everyone! in the US knew personally, one, two, or more friends or kin who had been deathly sick, or who had died … that would make me recalculate the relative risks.
But it’s not the case, currently. It’s a seasonal flu, about as dangerous as any other seasonal flu. The Establishment media are running around with their hair-on-fire panic, and certain politicians who are getting off on wielding life-or-death authority are having too much fun throwing their weight around.
“I’m thinking that this is the point where actual guns may begin to come out and we will see things get a little “physical”.
Which is a goal of the current regime. The closer that they can bring us to martial law by the next fraudulent election, the easier it will be to steal.
Subotai Bahadur