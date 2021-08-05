Industrial Distribution Update

Time for my “every so often” update on the always exciting world of industrial distribution. For those interested, you can check it out after the jump.
It has been a year and a half since the Commie Crud (copyright Sgt. Mom) started to mess everything up and I have been blogging on how it has affected industrial distribution as we have moved along. For those who don’t know, I own an HVAC distributor, and we are a subset of industrial distribution.
It looks like we are going to get through the Summer just fine. We only have another month, maybe 45 days of true Summer left in these parts and our inventory levels are good. Note, we have been concentrating our growth on our current customer base, not trying to poach my competitors customers. With the volatility of the supply chain, there isn’t really a way to predict how or when stuff will be coming in (still!) so we restricted equipment sales to “the family” (meaning our existing loyal dealers). I worked very hard all last Winter to make sure we had inventory and it has paid off. Our safety stock is super high and it is really hurting us with turns but it is what it is. Until things are a bit more predictable, that is just the new model. You either have it and win, or you don’t and you lose. There is no middle ground when it comes to HVAC.
Prices are increasing like never before. Raw materials spikes and market shortages are causing our vendors to raise prices like crazy. In the past, everyone would scream and bitch a bit when prices went up, but now everyone just shrugs their shoulders and moves on with their day. The question is “do you have it”, not “how much is it” – especially in the commercial world.
The stuff that we get from overseas, in particular ductless mini splits is completely hosed. They are having chip issues and freight woes (ports and sea shipping are a nightmare, still) and this combination has them with lead times that will put the arrival of their cooling units well into Fall and early Winter. There isn’t really anything we can do. I don’t feel too bad about this one – usually I kick myself a bit when we are out of stuff but nobody else has anything either so that makes me sleep a little better.
Chips – I am hearing that there may be chip issues coming with the manufacture of the boards that control furnaces. If this materializes, it is going to be a rough Winter. I heard one of the major manufacturers of furnaces (that we don’t sell) is already bracing their dealers for shortages.
Parts – in general, parts are available and plentiful. There are issues here and there but for the most part this has been a pleasant surprise the whole time. One of the things that I definitely got wrong when the commie crud started.
Accounts – there is the usual bad debt write off, but nothing unusual. I am very happy about this as I thought for sure when this all started that we would see a lot of guys going out of business and burning us along the way. But it simply didn’t happen and proves that HVAC is a business that everyone needs and is resilient in all sorts of economic turmoil.
Freight – LTL is still moving super slow and the level of damage and loss is still high. This is a tough situation and one that I don’t think will improve for some time.
In general, things are OK in the new normal. The hours are long but we are being rewarded for being very proactive and making the right investments in inventory.
17 thoughts on “Industrial Distribution Update”
Thanks again. Really like this series.
Do you have any intuition about being able to have enough stock for next year? As you said, imports are a total disaster, and it looks like that isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon.
@Brian – absolutely no idea. Fortunately the bulk of the items we sell are made domestically – that is hard enough. Anyone who is depending on imports (at least in my world) are in a world of hurt. It is impossible to forecast that stuff right now.
Dan: “Fortunately the bulk of the items we sell are made domestically”
That raises the interesting (possibly important at a future date) issue of the sources of the components & tools used in domestic manufacture. Transformers & electric motors, for example. Or nuts & bolts. Or voltmeters. Or the lightbulbs in the domestic factory. ‘The kingdom was lost, and all for the want of a horse shoe nail’, according to the rhyme that many of us learned as children.
The damaging economic effects of the Lock Downs are likely to rumble on for a long time. And still there is no coherent plan from the Political Class to roll back the self-imposed barrier of excessive regulation and genuinely encourage re-shoring of manufacturing.
I hear you Gavin. However many manufacturers have gone to double sourcing, getting some stuff from Mexico and other places while dealing with the Asian slowdowns. That has helped. Most items are still slow. It’s a grind.
Dan — I am a simple-minded believer in Supply & Demand. When we look at the US Trade Deficit, it is clear that supply & demand are out of balance.
There was a time when the excess dollars flowing into China through the trade imbalance were offset by China’s desire to invest in low-risk US Treasury Bonds — but it seems the Chinese Communist Party has now woken up to the possibility that those bonds are no longer low risk. CCP could follow Billy Gates and switch to buying US tangible assets like farmland — but that risks expropriation if/when things go pear-shaped.
Bottom line, supply & demand suggest that at some point the international value of the dollar will tumble — which in turn means that the cost of imports in dollar terms will skyrocket. Inventory economics look quite different if one assumes that the dollar price of items in inventory are going to increase year on year.
As an aside, my hope is that the coming collapse of the dollar will have highly beneficial consequences — destroying our unsupportable Political Class, sweeping aside over-regulation, and finally encouraging massive reshoring of industry and jobs. Long term optimist!
“my hope is that the coming collapse of the dollar will have highly beneficial consequences”
So, is there a single historical example of currency collapse having beneficial consequences? I mean, our system needs a thorough purging, and for our “elites” to go the way of the Bourbons would be a benefit, but how to do that without The Terror?
Brian: “how to do that without The Terror?”
I would guess there is no way to go through the collapse of the dollar without things getting very nasty indeed during the process. And there is no guarantee that dollar collapse will eventually lead to good consequences either — the collapse of Weimar’s currency led to you-know-what.
But I remain hopeful about the longer term after the chaos, mainly because places like Russia, Brazil, & China will carry forward with technology and preserve the Complete Works of Shakespeare — regardless of the stupidity of our Political Class and our complicity in allowing them to destroy what they could never have built.
Near-term pessimist; long-term optimist.
“But I remain hopeful about the longer term after the chaos, mainly because places like Russia, Brazil, & China will carry forward with technology and preserve the Complete Works of Shakespeare”
LOL. We’ll be saved by North Dakota and Wyoming, not by Russia and China.
Depends what the meaning of the word “saved” is, as Billie C might have said.
Population of Wyoming & North Dakota combined is about 1.3 Million — or roughly comparable to the annual number of illegal immigrants Resident Biden* is encouraging to cross the border to claim free government cheese. WY and ND also have about half a percent of the US population. Think about it! We have a roughly similar chance of dying from Covid as we do of being a resident of WY or ND. :)
If I recall correctly (always chancy!) Brian, you once commented that the US today is not the country you grew up in. I wholeheartedly concur with that sentiment! It is an easy prediction that the US of tomorrow is going to be significantly different from the US of today. The question is — Will we end up like Venezuela or Argentina, where a rich country with smart people backs itself into a permanent poverty-stricken mess? Or will we end up like Russia, where after suffering through a painful collapse, life for most Russians today is much improved over what it was under the USSR?
I am optimistic about the longer term, but there are no guarantees.
ND sounds glorious…AND they have real winter!
as to Russia, it is better to use “life for some” than “life for most”. Chancy, as you say.
Dan’s observations of this particular industrial/consumer segment is a valuable preview of the PRC’s inevitable military invasion of Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. supplies over 1/2 over the world’s chips. When Chairman Xi takes over the ROC he’ll be in the catbird seat.
mainly because places like Russia, Brazil, & China will carry forward with technology and preserve the Complete Works of Shakespeare — regardless of the stupidity of our Political Class and our complicity in allowing them to destroy what they could never have built.
David Goldman has an article about how many Chinese kids are learning classical music. I’m not sure the CCP will remain in power in China but that, of course, is optimism.
TSMC has fabs in a lot of places besides Taiwan, especially here. Their Taiwan fabs were running up against limits in water supplies and power five years ago or more. If I was a big enough customer, I’d be willing to bet they would tell me about plans they have in place for this, including safeguarding the IP of their customers.
The simple answer about the boards controlling every damn thing is they can usually be fixed. All you have to do is find someone that can do it. We’re out here.
Mike K: “I’m not sure the CCP will remain in power in China”
Big Wheel keeps on turning. Success contains the seed of its later failure — as we in the once-successful West are learning. The CCP will learn that too.
Interesting point about China is that it is run by Xi’s generation, who were personally given hard times in the Cultural Revolution (sent off to do hard labor in poverty-stricken areas) and saw their successful educated parents abused and even murdered. They remember being hungry. They remember the hate from their fellow citizens. It is no surprise they have focused on improving living standards for ordinary Chinese.
But their children — cosseted, over-educated — will become the next generation of CCP leaders, even though they are effectively trust-fund kids with little contact with ordinary Chinese life. That is when the problems will start for China and the CCP, maybe 30-40 years from now. Of course, by then the US will be something we would not recognize today — hopefully better … but possibly worse.
Gavin…”It is no surprise they (Xi’s generation) have focused on improving living standards for ordinary Chinese.”
Have they really focused on that any more than the previous leadership did? My perception is that the Xi group is more focused on *total control* than was the previous crew.
You would know better than me, MSC, but I see one US fab facility in Washington State and one planned for AZ. Abroad I see one in Singapore, one in Shanghai, and one in Nanjing. The rest are in Taiwan. It will be telling to which plants TSMC assigns 3nm fabrication.