Over – Under

The descent into senility on the part of the so-called President Joe Biden seems to be accelerating, or so I presume from frequent scans of that news media which has not gone completely bonkers. Honestly, about the only regular mainstream establishment news outlet I check frequently is the British Daily Mail – in spite of all it’s many sins, including apparently allowing semi-literate teenage interns to write the headlines and photo captions, an unseemly devotion to the regular goings on of flashy semi-celebs like the Kardashians and Megan “Royal-Wrecker” Markle, and having the execrable Piers Morgan on staff – they do cover US-based political stories without any particular fear or favor. In other words,
the Daily Mail treads regularly and fearlessly where our own very partisan establishment media fear to set the tiniest foot, lest it discommode our very arrogant ruling class, especially those in the 202 Area Code, and in adjacent upscale areas. (Frankly, the arrogant ruling class may well be served by a bit of discomfort. Hey, can I get investigated and arrested for saying that, even if I was never within two thousand miles of DC on January 6th, not to be allowed bail and locked up under harsh conditions in a high-security max for six months? Inquiring minds want to know…)
Anyway, the so-called President, or as we like to call him around here, the child-fondling FICUS (fraud in chief of the US) appears to be about another month away from the prospect of being put into a planter in the corner and watered twice a week by his staff. Who all have a nice, well-paying sinecure, as long as the appearance of his Fraudulency can be convincingly maintained – but every time they wheel him out for a public appearance, the pretense of his normality grows every thinner and more transparent, as much as the tame and lickspittle Establishment Media might frantically pretend otherwise. Of course, Dr. Jill probably adores the perks of living in the White House family quarters and being treated by a lick-spittle fashion media as a veritable goddess. Having gained that prize, it won’t be pried out of her grasp. I am betting that the behind-the-scenes-battle between Dr. Jill and her allies on the FICUS’ staff and those who are backing surrender to the inevitable succession of the hugely unpopular and inept Kamala Harris are epic.
Your over-and-under bet? How much longer can this farce go on? Place your bets, gentlemen and ladies. And give your reasoning, as long as it is amusing.
5 thoughts on “Over – Under”
The Kremlinology one has to resort to to try to figure out what’s going on in DC is not for the faint of heart. You’ve hit on the main battle–Jill and the Biden loyalists are a small group, and Kamala by all accounts was put in place by Team Obama, who have most of the power in the Democrat Party but had no decent candidate of their own to put forward. I’m pretty confident that that group is behind the takedown on Andy in NY, to try to shiv a major potential rival for the throne.
Obviously Chernenko Joe could keel over any day. My guess is that Jill and their group would keep him on life support if they had to, so as not to give up power. It’s not like the media wouldn’t be happy to cover it up. I suspect that they will make sure he makes it past the 2022 election if at all possible, because the crushing defeat that they’re going to get would be even worse with Willie Brown’s ex as their party standard bearer…
Is “amusing” non-negotiable?
Biden’s looking more and more like the love child of a cigar-store indian and Eagle Sam.
His b.d is in November. They’ll prop him till they drop him, sometime in the flu season.
Cousin Eddie
I predicted that Biden would be removed/resign/committed by the end of Summer. I think I will probably revise that and give it until the end of the year. He’s still somewhat able to deliver a prepared speech and that’s about all the media really need.
I’m betting on sometime in 2023, if then. Harris is a disaster, and will look worse if she is leading when the Dems get shellacked in 2022, as they should if elections are still reasonably fair. I won’t be surprised if Biden is still on the ticket in 2024, if he hasn’t assumed room temperature by then
Resident Biden* will conveniently keel over at the time which maximizes the sympathy vote from his 80+ Million enthusiastic supporters — likely just before early voting starts for the November 2022 Congressional elections. (I forget — will that be August or July?).
The outpouring of grief from the MediaScum will be Shock & Awe. His funeral will be delayed until late October, and may involve dragging his coffin to every State Capitol in the Nation. Meanwhile, Madame Pelosi will launch a Commission to investigate whether the Bad Orange Man was responsible for the death of the finest President with which the US has ever been blessed.
When the votes are “counted”, the New York Slime will report that emotional voters (100 MIllion of them!) returned Democrats to every seat in the House & Senate, with the possible exception of Lisa Murkowski.