Seth Barrett Tillman: “What I Learned About the United States After Ten Years in Ireland”

This is an anniversary, of sorts, for me. I have now lived in Ireland for ten years. They were ten good years. During that time, I made some friends and worked with colleagues, who later became friends, and befriended some students, who later befriended me. During this time, I made one good decision, and one bad mis-judgment—and the two were related.
Worth reading in full.
2 thoughts on “Seth Barrett Tillman: <em>“What I Learned About the United States After Ten Years in Ireland”</em>”
In my one visit to Ireland, admittedly 40 years ago, I found the Irish not at all enthusiastic about American tourists trying to find their “roots.” An Irish friend told me why, or at least his theory of why. “They think the cream all left,” he said. The Irish felt a sense of inferiority toward Americans, which is slightly supported by that article. By the way, my search for “roots” was defeated by relying on the President Kennedy connection. Teddy would visit with alleged “relatives” when, in fact, they had no idea where their ancestors came from. I did finally learn where my ancestors came from, northern Ireland.
A lot of it comes down to nobody likes hearing criticism of their home from an outsider, especially if it’s deserved.
The comments answer his questions about the graves of Axis P.O.W.’s in the U.S. The ignored elephant in the room is the recent agitation about our Civil War monuments.
I’ve said before that the various memorials throughout the North for Confederate soldiers that died in P.O.W. camps mostly, were a positive sign of reconciliation rather than an endorsement of their cause. I am more ambivalent about the statues of Confederate “heroes”. I note that statues of Grant are seemingly absent south of the the Mason-Dixon line and not very common to the north either.