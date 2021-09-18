Pennsylvania borrowed more money to build infrastructure supporting canals than any other state to take advantage of the trade opportunities of the Erie Canal. Construction started on the South Fork Dam in 1838 with scheduled completion within a year, but by the time it was finished in 1852 the railroads had made it obsolete. The state wrote it off and it eventually provided a fishing lake for Pittsburgh’s elite. When it burst in 1889, causing the Johnstown flood, the total loss in life and property was probably 100 times the initial construction cost. Pennsylvania, having long since declared bankruptcy in 1841, blamed the rich.
Most every year the Congress metaphorically dances on top of the earthen South Fork Dam looming over Johnstown with the water lapping at their feet. Their solution is always the same: Let’s throw some more dirt on top this year. We’ll drain it when we drain the swamp, after we eliminate the air pollution in Johnstown, the price paid for the industrial revolution raising American living standards in the late 1800s.
The primary issue facing America during the post WW II era was whether its consumerist economy could continue to produce rising living standards for all, the cornerstone of political legitimacy. The leader of America’s competitor Nikita Khrushchev in the Soviet Union put the issue crudely six decades ago: “we will bury you” with a savings and investment rate several multiples of yours. America’s intelligence community and economic elite were shocked by the sudden collapse of the Soviet economy – like a dam bursting – less than three decades later.
Khrushchev, like most of America’s development economists, understood the role of saving and investment but not how important the private capital markets were to the allocation of capital to its highest and best use, politically directed credit being the main cause of their collapse. In Johnstown everyone knew that the valves to lower the water level in the lake had been removed during the last amateurish reconstruction, but fixing or removing it was opposed by rich land owners. The debt ceiling has similarly proven an ineffective mechanism to control America’s flood of debt, with the central bank standing ready to buy it all to the benefit of the wealthy. American politicians, feeling unbound by constitutional constraints, are addicted to issuing debt, the birthing person’s milk of politics. The Biden Build Back Better Plan promises to strengthen the dam, but like the amateurish repairs to the South Fork will weaken the dam’s foundation while causing water levels to rise, possibly to a critical level.
The Debt Level is Reaching a Crisis Stage
Keynes may be dead, but savings still equals investment and productive investment remains the only source of all real economic growth and rising living standards. America’s comparatively low national savings rate of the 1950s and 1960s has been declining further for the last half century, with net investment following in lockstep, dipping close to zero in the last recession.
The US is a “mixed” economy with federal credit allocation implemented through taxes, regulations and more recently Soviet style central-bank directed credit. Households compete in the capital markets for savings with business and government primarily to finance housing which improves living standards directly. Business investment historically improved real wages but they have been stagnant for the last half century, implying that worker productivity no longer rises in lockstep with business investment. Real income has kept pace with GDP growth due to transfers financed primarily by directly or indirectly taxing the returns on capital that undermine private investment incentives and government borrowing that crowds it out, leaving future generations to pay the principal and interest out of reduced real wages.
This has lead to accelerating federal debt, now at over $27 trillion, to finance welfare and entitlements, the primary cause of low national savings. Financing the additional unfunded liability for Social Security and Medicare is estimated to cost about one hundred trillion dollars. CBO’s current baseline forecast has the debt growing by only 50% by the end of this decade, so that water levels never reach the crest of the dam, but based on their historical optimism, the actual debt will likely grow by almost 250% of that amount. The only question at these debt levels is whether America goes out with a bang or a whimper, the dam bursting being the primary historical precedent.
Politicians and their research arm the CBO use the per capita growth rate of real GDP as the measure of return on investment and improved living standards. This works for the competitive private sector, but bureaucratic incentives at all levels of government in the US aren’t much different than in planned economies. Real increases in teachers salary and administrative expenses, for example, don’t generally result in improvements in primary education, resulting instead in political enforcement of a government monopoly. Parenthetically, some libertarians have suggested government expenditures be subtracted from GDP as counterproductive.
Starting from a recessionary low, per capita GDP growth remained negative for the first several years of the Obama Administration, which ended with a 1.5% average, the lowest in 70 years in spite of a trillion dollar infrastructure program. The Trump business tax reform provided a small temporary boost to business investment and hence GDP growth, but ignoring COVID gyrations business investment is only about 2.2% of nominal GDP and trending down. Obviously, these trends need to be reversed soon to prevent the dam from collapsing.
Biden’s Build Back Better – the Soviet Way
The first step to avoid this fate is to change the direction of savings by incenting savings over consumption for households, businesses and particularly government, and most importantly the federal government. The second step is to restore capital allocation of this limited pool of savings to its highest and best use. That’s been obvious for the past half century.
But the current Biden Plan proposes more of the same: roughly $1 trillion physical infrastructure and an additional $3.5 trillion (more likely $5 trillion) for human infrastructure to “grow” out of the debt problem. The environmental agenda, which I previously described as national suicide, is mostly held back for phase two. Taxes fund little of the physical infrastructure bill and the potential tax increases for human infrastructure are mostly imposed on capital, which reduces private investment as much as public debt, so the total package can be evaluated as substituting federal spending for state and local and mostly private investment. What are the expected returns?
The Physical Infrastructure
There is nothing unusual or urgent about the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Calculating returns for federal investment requires an unbiased assessment of indirect cash and non cash returns and the distribution of possible outcomes. Such investments will add to GDP growth if the appropriately measured returns, direct and indirect, exceed the average return on private fixed business (for simplicity as home ownership services aren’t included in GDP) investments they are replacing and subtract from GDP growth if they are below. Put differently, federal investments will be written up to reflect excess returns and down to reflect shortfalls, i.e., deficit financed expenditures. This is essentially the CBO approach, which based on past experience assumes that the return on federal investment is only half that of the private sector.
The first striking thing about the now bipartisan infrastructure proposal, e.g., $110 billion for roads and bridges, $200 billion utilities, $135 billion other transportation, $35 billion environmental, is that all of this could have been funded by the states: it is estimated that 99% of the Obama federal stimulus substituted for state expenditures. The second thing is that almost all of these expenses have at one time and or place been financed privately or by independent corporate utilities or instrumentalities. Much of what was historically considered public infrastructure, e.g., roads, reflected the inefficiency and expense of user fees, now obsolete with built in transponders and GPS. Even basic research mostly substitutes for private investment.
Because the plan eschews all control mechanisms of private or corporatized entities such as user fees, bypasses local control and gives federal politicians direct control over who gets funds, I assume the CBO discount of 50% for long lived assets. The CBO writes it down about half this much, mostly reflecting funds diverted from already budgeted sources that would not otherwise be spent.
The “Human” Infrastructure Spending
With the death of Fidel Castro, Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders at 80 years old may be the oldest living socialist leader. His “human infrastructure” budget is the most extreme progressive budget yet. I’ll comment on the two biggest parts, education and welfare, the difference being that the former has not obviously improved human productivity, while that latter has reduced it.
In the wake of the federal sub-prime lending debacle, the Obama Administration took over student lending in 2010 to “use” the $58 billion in projected taxpayer saving to finance and pass Obamacare. Instead, the final write-downs, write-offs and loan forgiveness could easily exceed a trillion dollars. Started in the early 1960s to accommodate the first of the baby boomers, e.g., President Biden, the public university expansion continued on for about a half century beyond the peak of the baby-boom bubble, crowding out all but the more elite private institutions. The purported rationale was that the investment in human capital would pay off in higher productivity and living standards as the “A & E” (agriculture and technical [engineering]) land-grant public institutions founded in the second half of the 19th Century had. Costs have continually skyrocketed with the federal demand stimulus, with much of the expense going to layer upon layer of administration and such amenities as luxury dorms.
College graduates have historically earned substantially more than high school students. But the marginal students induced into college that do not graduate with science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) degrees remain unemployed longer and many ultimately accept jobs not requiring a college degree, catching up to their high school peers only after years of on the job training. Low/no initial entry requirements and grade inflation have reduced the college graduate signaling effect, and almost half haven’t graduated after six years.
Until the early 1970s real wages in the US increased in lockstep with business productivity, implying that labor and capital were complementary, requiring on the job training. One can think of numerous industries where formal education has increased subsequent worker productivity, e.g., computer science. But it is hard to find the payoff for the population as a whole for either non-STEM higher education or the plethora of government training programs. Similarly, since the creation of the federal Department of Education in 1979, the total cost of primary and secondary education has steadily risen while the quality has steadily fallen.
Societies always find a way to help those who need it, but socialist economies enforced work requirements with a credible threat of the Gulag, leading to the Soviet worker’s quip, “We pretend to work and they pretend to pay us.” Parenthetically, the same incentives apply to the US public sector and quasi-public government-dependent institutions, many of whose workers now earn much more than their private sector counterparts. The Great Society’s subsidy programs had no work requirements, hence reducing labor force participation and precautionary savings. The effort to add work requirements during the Clinton Administration didn’t last. Whatever else may justify the Sanders/Biden expansion of the welfare state, this remains a substantial contributor to the national debt.
Conclusion
As $6 trillion is about the current annual rate of business investment, the loss, spread over 5 years, would further reduce the growth rate of GDP annually by about 20%. As then Vice President Biden said to President Obama (and the world) “it’s a big f—ing deal,” not because it alone filled the lake, but because it could be the last flood. Millionaires Bernie Sanders at 80 and President Biden at 78 – ten to fifty times wealthier and twice the age of the average American – are in a rush and don’t seem too worried about potential consequences. But unlike the South Fork, it won’t take the perfect storm. To paraphrase their contemporary, Bob Dylan, it doesn’t take the CBO to know which way the wind blows. and it’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall.
—-
Kevin Villani, Chief Economist at Freddie Mac from 1982 to 1985, has held senior government positions, has been affiliated with ten universities, and served as CFO and director of several companies. He recently published Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue on the political origins of the sub-prime lending bubble and aftermath.
10 thoughts on “The Johnstown Flood”
Forget Johnstown, Jonestown is probably the better analogy.
Very little of this “infrastructure” money is going to actually build anything–it never does normally, and there are no workers to be found.
Nothing matters. All I want now is to vote for people who will crush my enemies, not limp wrists who will whine about the deficit and civility while selling us out and retiring rich.
Good summary from Mr. Villani. No country can run up debts forever. It will come to an end somehow sometime.
But this time really is different. The difference is that the US Political Class has transformed the US from the workshop of the world into a charity case — issuing IOUs to foreigners for imports we are no longer able to make for ourselves. When the exploding level of debt causes those foreign exporters to wonder about the wisdom of continuing to accept freshly-printed Bidenbucks in exchange for their real goods, it will be Game Over. And in the short term, there will be nothing that anyone in the DC Swamp can do about it.
Longer term, the way forward is obvious. Debts will be written off — remembering that those debts were someone else’s now-vanished assets. Government employees will be laid off. Pensions will be cut. Lawyers will learn the benefits of honest manual toil. Whatever emerges after the 40 Years in the Wilderness will be nothing like today’s US run by our despicable traitorous Political Class. Most likely separate countries with armed borders between them; or possibly some federation under a charter with distinct similarities to the Articles of Confederation. But I am an incurable optimist.
I always thought borrowing money involved a promise to pay it back someday. I think it’s fairly obvious by now that our Federal government has no intention of doing so. Borrowing fresh to pay the old debt or inflating the debt away don’t qualify as honestly paying back a loan. Neither does trusting in fairy dust to turn grievances into desirable goods and services.
Many programs that are advertised as ‘investment’ will turn out to actually have no benefit, or to have *negative* benefit. See for example this piece about the cognitive effects of preschool:
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2021/09/why-i-am-reluctant-to-endorse-preschool.html
…and if these results are correct, now extrapolate to universal government-funded preschool for the entire country.
I remember a guy, years ago, who was put in charge of an important new-product venture. I was chatting with him one day, and he was complaining that his budget was too small (surprise!)…His view was that since the expenses he was incurring would have a long-term revenue benefit, they should be treated as Investment rather than as Expense, hence would have a smaller current P&L hit for the same amount of money, hence he would likely be able to spend more.
The project failed to meet its goals, and was eventually terminated. If the expenses had been capitalized, then there would have been a substantial writeoff in the year when the termination occurred.
Most all of the above, including the comments, isn’t wrong or even subject to real controversy outside the fantasy land of the Fed.
What’s missing is the context. At this time some huge proportion of the worlds wealth is held in Dollars. At the same time, some majority of world trade is denominated and settled in those same Dollars.
I’m willing to bet that the river of raw materials flowing from Australia to China is reckoned in dollars. The Australia-China trade balance is presently considerably in the favor of Australia. Some portion of those dollars flow back to Caterpillar in the U.S. to buy the monsters that actually wrest those materials from the ground. Some others will flow into Japan for other colored monsters and even unto Europe.
My point is that the dollars circulating in the domestic economy is a fraction of the dollars circulating in the world. It’s not that we haven’t shimmied far out on a slender limb and fired up the world’s biggest chain saw, it’s that the rest of the world, especially China, is even further out on the same limb.
The only thing I can think of that would have been comparable to the collapse of the dollar bubble was if an alchemist had actually found a way to produce limitless gold back when the world’s wealth was held in gold.
I can’t see how it will end, nor do I believe it will end happily. I do think even Xi is bright enough to realize that precipitating some sort of dollar panic would make detonating a hydrogen bomb in Tienanmen Square preferable
“if an alchemist had actually found a way to produce limitless gold back when the world’s wealth was held in gold”…something like that sort of happened, when Spanish treasure ships started bringing back gold & silver that was mined/stolen in South America.
Results were as one might expect: inflation…though apparently only about 1-1.5% annually, which was still a significant change from the previous stability. I’m pretty sure that if the amounts of gold & silver had been higher, the inflationary impact would have followed accordingly.
You might suspect that all that gold was more of a burden to the Spanish Crown than a triumph. All the cost and bother of enlarging treasure houses and hiring guards. The only thing they did that resembled investment was their colonization expeditions to the New World with the only object, yet more gold and silver and the Armada. Spain stayed a country of poor peasants with a rich King.
If you had a mountain of gold in 1400, what could you have bought with it? A somewhat similar quandary surrounds speculation on asteroid mining. What happens if you have a 10,000 years supply of platinum next door?
MCS: “At this time some huge proportion of the worlds wealth is held in Dollars.”
That is a misunderstanding of “wealth”. Certainly, a lot of the world’s debt is denominated in Dollars — and some people count that debt as their “wealth”. But that debt is “wealth” only if it is going to be repaid in currency which will buy more than the original investment. If the herd starts to recognize that those debts are not going to be repaid, or are only going to be repaid in worthless Bidenbucks, that nominal “wealth” disappears.
Real wealth is the capacity to produce — a farm, an orchard, an oil well, a coal mine, a steel mill, a cell phone factory. In the long term, money is just a measure of the trading value of real assets. Money simply makes barter easier — so it behooves us to keep an eye on what is being bartered.
There was a time when the main currency used in international trade was the Pound Sterling. Earlier, it had been the Dutch Florin. Until recently, it was almost universally the US Dollar — but that is changing. Some reports suggest that close to half of China’s international trade is now denominated in Yuan. The world is moving on! And that change will accelerate as the Biden* crew mismanage what is left of the US economy.
I’d be surprised if the Davos crowd owns many Yuan and that’s the sort of wealth I’m talking about.
I’m not going to waste pixels arguing about the fiscal rectitude of the dollar because I don’t believe in it any more than you do. I will point out that the Euro is, if anything, worse. In fact, I’m hard pressed to think of any major currency that’s better. Maybe Swiss Franks, but there aren’t enough of them to make a difference. So, how may cell phones will it take to buy a bushel of soy beans? ‘Cause it sure isn’t the Yuan.
“… how many cell phones will it take to buy a bushel of soy beans?”
You triggered my curiosity there, MCS. Actually, the question is how many bushels of soy beans would it take to buy a cell phone. Depending on various assumptions, the answer ranges around 35 bushels per cell phone.
You are right that most world currencies are circling the same drain as the US Dollar. We all just need to be aware of a painful reality — for all of our lives, the Dollar has been Almighty, or at least respectable. History tells us that no currency keeps that Reserve status for ever. Tomorrow may be different from today, and that is difficult for us to accept — or to recognize what the consequences will be.
The US economic situation is clearly very unstable. My current guess is that declining international acceptance of Bidenbucks as payments for US imports will be the push that brings the whole structure down. And there will be nothing effective that the Fed or the Biden* crew can do to re-establish control when foreigners lose confidence in the Dollar.