Hiring, Algorithms, and Criteria

A lot of businesses are pretty desperate to fill open positions. Pay rates are being increased, and hiring bonuses are being offered. Yet at the same time, the software that frequently intermediates between candidate and company is often structured and configured in a way that does nobody any favors. (except, perhaps, the vendors of such software)
Over-specification of job requirements is a frequent problem…some hospitals, for example, have scanned the resumes of nurses for ‘computer programming’ skills when what they really wanted was someone with data entry experience. Years ago, the WSJ ran an article on overspecification, featuring the quote “Companies are looking for a five-pound butterfly. Not finding them doesn’t mean there is a shortage of butterflies.” As an example, it mentioned a company that makes automobile bumper parts and was looking for a factory shift supervisor. They eliminated all candidates who didn’t have a BS degree, even though many had relevant experience, and also insisted on experience with the specific manufacturing software that was in use at the plant. It took six months to fill this job (during which time the position was being filled by someone who wouldn’t ultimately be chosen for it.) Another company, Wabtec, which makes components for railcars and buses, insisted on knowledge of a specific version of the computer-aided design system it uses, even though the differences between that version and the earlier version were not all that great.
It’s a basic reality of life that you can’t optimize everything at once. So, if you insist on a perfect fit for certain things, you are probably getting less of some other attributes–and these may be ones that matter more. I’d personally rather have a salesman who has demonstrated (for example) skill at managing the customer politics in a large and complex sale than one who has specific experience with the Snarkolator CRM system. It’s a lot easier to train for the second than for the first.
Similarly, if a newly-hired mechanical engineer doesn’t work out, the cause will probably not be his lack of experience with the latest version of a CAD system. More likely, it will be a lack of good design intuition…or poor interpersonal skills…or an inability to integrate mechanical design with electrical and electronics aspects of the same product…or fit with the cultural style of the organization. Maybe he comes from an environment where he was closely supervised, and the new environment is more open and requires more self-starting…or vice versa. These things are not easily represented in “checklist” form, as is knowledge of a specific software package and version, but they matter a lot.
But…in addition to the overspecification problem…I think it’s a fallacy to believe that an algorithm, at the current state of the art, can reliably look at someone’s resume to decide whether or not they have a good shot at meeting the needs of the job. (Some programs are even looking at the applicant’s photograph, which opens the door to all kinds of problems.) It’s hard enough for a sharp HR person (some of them do exist) to understand the needs of the hiring manager well enough to screen resumes appropriately, let alone expecting an algorithm to do so.
Someone I know recently applied for a job for which she seems to be an excellent fit. The hiring software used by the organization sucked in her resume, formatted it to meet that software’s standards, and displayed the result. It didn’t really communicate what she wanted communicated…she had published several articles that were very relevant to the potential employer, but whoever wrote the software had apparently never thought about ‘published articles’ as a potential hiring factor, and she had to wrestle with the software for some time to get them included.
Once a resume passes initial screening, there are also some malign trends related to the interview process itself. In an seemingly-increasing number of cases, companies are requiring candidates to be interviewed by an unreasonable number of people…as many as 8 or 10, apparently. Still worse, there are companies which will reject a candidate if any of the interviewers disapproves of them. This is a guaranteed way to enshrine mediocrity and groupthink.
Employers do indeed have a real problem in dealing with the absolute flood of resumes that they get for just about any position–but need to be careful not to throw the babies out with the bathwater. Hiring decisions are absolutely critical in any organization–‘personnel is policy’–and have huge impacts on productivity, innovation, and growth.
25 thoughts on “Hiring, Algorithms, and Criteria”
My middle daughter was interviewed by about 6 or 8 people at Apple for a design job. The chief designer finally interviewed her and then they decided to hire someone in house. She was actually relieved as she had been worrying about where she would live if they hired her,.
No surprise. The vast majority of HR types are “Grievance Studies” majors with zero knowledge of the real world. They do have, however, lots of ‘Participation Trophies’.
It’s not HR people, though, who on their own can edict something like the “8 people must interview all candidates, and any of those 8 can veto.” That is either a top management decision…or a failure of executive-level management to push back against a bad HR idea.
Even when you’re trying to hire for something that is supposed to have a well defined skill set, like “nurse” or “electrician”, it’s impossible to tell in an interview the difference between a good one or a bad one. You’ll never get a meaningful reference unless you’re personally connected some way and can do so off the record. The policy where I work is to verify dates of employment, period.
Hiring for something like a designer or engineer, which are intensely ill defined, is a little like trying to hire someone to become a chess master. Whatever their skills, their success will depend on how they can apply them to challenges you haven’t even seen yet. In the golden olden days, companies like GE and Western Electric mostly grew their own. Now, managers consider employees easier to dispose of than excess property and not worth any real investment. When the next project comes up, they’ll just hire a new crew and be surprised when it takes longer and costs more than expected, if it doesn’t implode completely.
I work for a small company that has a terrible mess of a management structure, doing reorgs every few months, but our hiring process is pretty streamlined and rationale, though the outcomes aren’t always good…
Since we do some government business, I don’t know if the Biden EO will soon have me looking for a new position, since I have no intention of getting poked, but nothing’s been said at all thus far. I work fully remote anyway…
Stating the obvious but “Our HR software rejected that resume” is a better defense against a discrimination complaint than “We didn’t think they would be a good fit at our company”.
If I was cynical I’d say overspecification is deliberate so that only people with inside information about the little white lies to put on their resume make it through the screen, along with occasional unicorn and five-pound butterfly.
We here at XYZ megacorp consider our people to be our most important resource. So important that we have delegated selecting job candidates to whatever bot the the site we use to post openings on uses rather than waste the time of actual people. This development has been devastating to the suppliers of fancy resume paper.
Google was notorious for using puzzles in their hiring process before they announced that when they actually measured outcomes the puzzles didn’t do anything. Present evidence is that it was a surefire repellent of normal, sane people.
A hospital has already announced that the vaccine mandate will cause them to close.
“It’s hard enough for a sharp HR person (some of them do exist) to understand the needs of the hiring manager well enough to screen resumes appropriately,”
There’s a big part of the problem, right there
In a properly functioning world, this issue would be a major part of why bigger companies stagnate and die. Of course, our system is so corrupt that the behemoths have rigged the game so they can still crush small companies, who may be able to hire better (in theory, of course, not as a universal rule), but can’t defeat all the roadblocks that paid-off politicians throw in their way…
“A hospital has already announced that the vaccine mandate will cause them to close.”
If I were a conspiracy theorist I’d say that it’s almost like They want the hospital system to be overwhelmed over the winter…
A fair number of acquisitions by larger companies are effectively about hiring…’we’ve got to get into the ‘Turbo Encabulator market quickly, and we can do that a lot faster by buying that startup with a lot of Encabulator experts than we can by hiring such experts ourselves and taking time for them to develop a product’. It’s an expensive approach, though, companies are paying a lot of money to get product that they could have developed themselves for 1/10 the amount, if they had started earlier.
Larger companies are able to grow their own to a much greater extent than are startups; it is in principle easier to pick good people for an important job if they’re people you already have and know…how often this works out in practice, given the realities of politics, is an interesting question.
Often a description for the candidate sought actually describes the abilities of the departing (departed) incumbent. My favorite HR guy described the 19th century dairy that wanted to buy a new horse for the milk wagon. The previous horse had “retired” from steeple-chasing, and over the years pulling a milk wagon had apparently memorized the stops along the delivery route. So, (the story went) the horse buyers were instructed to go find another dray horse which had (1) racing experience and (2) excellent memory. What they actually needed was equine ability to haul the weight of the wagon up the steepest slope of the route…
Eight to ten people interviewing a candidate isn’t unreasonable if most of the interviewers are would-be peers of the potential new hire. I hired hundred of factory operation positions from line worker through product engineer and always had the majority of folks who would be working with the new hire on a daily basis participate in the interview. There’d always be an HR person or supervisor/manager in the in the three or four person interviews to stave off EEOC problems. The process usually worked pretty well. We’d all get together afterwards and say yay/nay, and no one interviewer could nuke a candidate.
8-10 seems high to me, I’ve typically done more like 2-5, depending on the job. For one thing, if people are very busy it can add scheduling delays to have a lot of people in the loop.
Group interviews…I heard about a manager who decided to have his subordinates conduct a group interview of a secretarial candidate to serve the group. It apparently did not go well and left her with hurt feelings. I’ve also known software managers who liked to conduct group interviews of a candidate, who would be invited to step up to the whiteboard and write some code to perform a particular task. The hiring quality was pretty good, judging by the group’s output and responsiveness, but I imaging there were some potentially-excellent candidates who couldn’t do well in a real-time environment with an audience.
One small addition to my story of Apple interviewing my daughter. She did not apply for the job. They reached out to her. Then after months of interviews, decided to promote in-house.
“months of interviews”…during which time, either the job isn’t being done or is being done by someone who won’t get it and will likely be unhappy about that fact.
I can’t speak to the corporate world (my only serious venture in the private sector being two years in real estate) but academe is an absolute nightmare when it comes to hiring.
Leave aside the inherent cluelessness of HR, here’s how time and money are wasted on most campuses I know of.
As a faculty librarian, by the last five years of my career (retired 2015) I spent at least 30% of my time chairing or serving on hiring committees for peers and subordinates. The processes were unbelievably cumbersome–we had to document every step of the process, from publicizing the job availability and description in the right places, to evaluating the initial pool (often scores of qualified people), selecting from the pool, formulating questions to be asked of ALL applicants at ALL stages, gathering five or six busy people to conduct initial long distance interviews, narrowing the field to three to five for the next round, inviting faculty applicants to campus for in person interviews and meetings that generally took a day and a half. (I repeat, we had to keep a record of all interviews and retain all written notes made in interviews or deliberations.)
Final selections of the committees were of course advisory only, and at times the dean or higher authority would reject a committee recommendation–and the whole thing would start over. The normal expectation was that it would take 12-16 weeks for a professional (MLS) slot and 8-10 for most staff positions.
The kicker is that in each instance (as in so much more) the process is said to be best practice according to corporate HR theory, and used the latest miracle software, which replaced the previous miracle software every 2-3 years.
BION most university administrators like to be thought of as hardnosed up-to-the-minute executives, however much they disdain business in reality–and are well aware of the B-School and B-School donors who they have to keep happy.
David’s acquire instead of hire is very common. Nearly as common is that a mediocre larger company buys an outstanding smaller company and six months later, none of the people that made the outstanding company outstanding are still there.
It seems to me that the left has attempted to arrange it so that the HR department is roughly like the commissars of the Soviet Army. That is, they exist to punish political disloyalty and ensure only the politically loyal get hired or promoted. Should disloyalty appear, then an HR violation of some sort can be quickly discovered to facilitate termination.
This is a facet of politics, not management, hiring, or business. The modern HR department owes its existence to the requirement to comply with a long list of edicts from the federal government that wouldn’t exist in a free country.
If only we lived in one of those…
No surprises, here. Most companies use a chinese menu of specifications, which essentially narrows the potential candidates down to ex-employees.
The first problem is the obvious one: If they are EX employees, then they’re sick of your shit or you were sick of their shit. So chances are, one of you has no interest in re-establishing the relationship.
The second one is that it massively ignores potential employees, because most of the time there is a lot — a whopping great big lot — of overall skillset overlap.
As a trivial example, insisting someone have considerable expertise in exactly one version of Word.
I have news for you — I’ve been working with computers for more than 4 decades, now, and have used so many different word processors in that time that I have a pretty clear idea of anything that word processor can do… even if I’ve never touched “Word” in my life… Which is decidedly incorrect.
The real issue is the presumption that someone cannot LEARN to use whatever the heck tools are needed. “Oh, we don’t want to pay for training” — well, then, you clearly really don’t need an employee after all, because you’re going to spend 3x as much time waiting for your purple unicorn as it would take you to train anyone in whatever minor short-falls their resume entails.
}}} who would be invited to step up to the whiteboard and write some code to perform a particular task.
BWAAAAhahahhahahaaa… I know about 30 different computer languages, some with as many as a dozen dialects or more (BASIC is an obvious example, but also Fortran and all the different variants of “c”). Keeping any one of them straight any more when I’m not actively using them is far from trivial.
I think in concepts, not languages — “loop this, examine that, validate the other…”. My first draft code, though, is generally better than most peoples’ third draft… it might contain typos and sign flips and even some “wrong language” coding (same concept, but wrong computer language keyword), but the overall logical structure and layout will be spot on and not needing significant revision.
Ask me how i approach a problem, how I would break it down — THAT is a much more critical skill in coding OR software testing than how to write a given code bit in 30 lines or less.
We probably all have some tales about the idiocy of HR hiring practices. One of mine concerns the time I was working in one of the far-flung foreign outposts of a major European company.
During one of those crunch periods at work, we brought in some temps with minimal screening. (Breathing? Available? Get to work!). When that particular crunch was over, we found some excuses to hold on to one of the temps — a young lady who had performed very well: reliable, intelligent, hard-working, and personable. She became a valued member of the team.
Weeks turned into months, and eventually word came down that we would have to give up our temp. The only way to keep this productive individual was to offer her a full time job. However, the major Euro company had a policy that all prospective hires had to take a series of written tests which had been designed to identify good performers who would fit in with the company culture. She failed.
Fortunately, thanks to an executive putting his foot down, in this case the test results were ignored in favor of the many months of proven performance, and this particular lady became a regular employee. But it did leave me wondering how reliable those expensively developed & administered tests were at identifying good candidates. How many good people had not been hired because of those tests?
@Gavin,
And you wonder why I’m so disdainful of the IQ testing regimes we use everywhere.
It’s all part of the same systemic problem–Academizing everything such that we’ve reduced the world to a funhouse-mirror image, and then wonder why the hell the people we select and train to put in charge of things are so screwed up.
When the metric is bad, the result is unavoidably bad. You think you’re testing for compatibility with the company and work ethic, ‘cos all them smart people told you so… Then, you discover that the people you’re hiring because of that are a bunch of conformist twits who can’t perform and whose ability to adapt to change is nil.
I have to wonder if that “major European company” ever bothered to, y’know… Validate those wunnerful, wunnerful tests they no doubt spent big money with consultants on. My guess? Never validated in the real world, and they got taken to the cleaners in more ways than one.
Part of the problem in Europe is that hiring is a lot harder because they can’t fire people. You have to get it right, the first time–Because, if you get it wrong, you’re never, ever getting rid of that employee until they’re caught with a dead girl or a live boy in their hotel room. And, even then? With European law and attitudes, even that doesn’t matter.
All this crap represents cruft in the system, lint and sand built up in the gears of things. Until something comes along to kick it free, it accumulates until it gums up everything. This is what killed Imperial China, and if we let it, it will be what kills us–Drowned in a sea of red tape and incompetent jobsworthies.
My personal take on all this is well known–This is a function of humanity’s fundamental inability to manage hierarchy and institution on a long time-scale. Every institution, every organization, every single one, eventually falls to the corrupt and the incompetent, who seek them out and colonize them. It’s like that disease where muscle slowly turns to bone, ossifying the victim in an immovable shell of calcium. The only way you can fix the problem is not to have the large-scale permanent hierarchies and institutions in the first damn place. We need to replace “bureaucracy” with “ad-hocracy”, and enforce the idea that any organizational entity has a finite life, defined by the problem it is meant to address. If it’s an institution that you always need, then it should have a lifespan–The FBI, for example? It should have had a finite date established–And, we should have said something like “This enabling legislation has a span of 75 years; at 25, 50, and 75 years, we will evaluate the work product of this entity, and determine if it is actually doing the damn job it was meant to… As well, anything that worked well will be noted and copied for later use…”.
Frankly, the entire Federal government structure should be a deal where the States second personnel to do the work; the FBI ought to be made up of police officers identified and sent there from each state, with finite terms as Federal agents. There should be no separate “Federal” law enforcement agency–It all ought to be under the control of state governments that are tasked to provide X number of agents and supervisors to the Feds, and there is no such thing as a permanent slot there. The rest of the Federal structure ought to be exactly like that, with the function being Federal, but the manpower being beholden to State governments throughout the nation, with no single state dominating.
We screwed up, big time, when we established the Feds as a totally separate thing. The Executive branch should never have been allowed to have permanent employees–All of them should have been “borrowed” from states.
As to “over-specification,” I remember in 1996 reading a help-wanted ad looking for someone with “10 years experience” developing the Internet.
I think that applied to about 20 people still alive on the whole planet.
Well, I’m sure that Tim Berners-Lee was no doubt at liberty to take that job… They must have been head-hunting.
Most HR people are complete idiots with no background in the industry or company they’re supposedly working for. Good friend of mine put it like this: “When they establish an HR section of the company, it’s time to leave…”. It ain’t the death knell, but it is damn sure a harbinger.