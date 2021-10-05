Industrial Distribution Update

For those not familiar, I own an HVAC distributor, and HVAC distribution is a subset of industrial distribution. Every few months or so during covid I have been putting up a post describing what is going on in my little slice of the world. Time for a new one.
In general, not much has really changed since my last update with one large exception. I will get to that in a minute here.
A few weeks ago I spoke with several people intimately involved with large companies in my industry and they all agree that we have probably another year of supply chain disruptions and problems. That wasn’t exactly music to my ears as the last year and a half has been an intense marathon trying to keep my buildings full of product that my dealers need. The reasons are everything that you have heard before here and on other media outlets – labor shortages, raw material issues and now, chip problems.
The chip problem could be a really big issue as those chips go into printed circuit boards that control furnaces – and we need furnaces now for Fall.
My one large exception mentioned above is that my inventory levels are absolutely enormous and we are setting new records daily. This is killing my turns and as a result cash, but this is the new model. We simply can’t predict when things will come in so we have to pile in sometimes a full years worth of a widget. We are absolutely bursting at the seams and it is extremely stressful trying to keep everyone happy. We don’t dare cancel any orders as we would go to the back of the line, so it is what it is.
Freight is a major issue right now. We get damage all the time and the LTL lines are all extremely slow and sloppy. Hardly a day goes by where we don’t have a freight problem.
Parts don’t really seem to be an issue. Sure, there are certain things that we have problems with, but in general the parts world is OK so there is that silver lining.
However, my dealers are pretty happy with all of the work we are doing. We are finding new business partners, trading product if possible, and/or doing anything else that it takes to get the product that we need. It is, as I mentioned, a never ending marathon but at least I am used to it now. I do hope for some normalcy in the next year so we can sell down some of this inventory and get back to normal buying patters and forecasts.
Thanks for the updates. It’s very hard for us normals to gauge what’s going on. The “mainstream” media sources are completely unreliable regime propaganda. Then you have places like zerohedge that are nothing but constant apocalyptic doom-mongering.
My big question still is how aggressive the government is going to get with their vaccine mandates. It seems to me that that has the potential to completely screw things up for absolutely no reason, if they persist at it.
Had a bad fall almost two months ago and have been running into what I’m guessing are health care provider labor shortages. One-month lead time to see my GP, three weeks lead time to see a physical therapist. And when I get into the facility (Kaiser) the staff seems frantic, like they’re overloaded with work. I was going to mention it to my doc but he’s one of the frantic ones and I don’t want to piss him off, asking him questions about something he probably has zero power to control.
Atlas is shrugging.
Thanks, Dan. Your view from the front lines is much appreciated.
“I do hope for some normalcy in the next year so we can sell down some of this inventory and get back to normal buying patters and forecasts.”
Consider the possibility that we are not ever going to get back to “normal”.
The unsustainable US Trade Deficit continues to get more & more unsustainable, month by month. Notice that for all the words spilled in Congress and the media about the US Debt limit, no-one in a position of authority has acknowledged that there is no way any of this debt will ever be paid back.
While no-one can predict the details of how the inevitable collapse happens, we can make some guesses. Inventory is going to become increasingly valuable as the sources of supply cut out. Tools, machinery & knowledge which enable a business to repair broken equipment will become increasingly valuable — and may even become the seeds from which companies regrow after China decides it has no more interest in exchanging real goods for Bidenbucks.
“Consider the possibility that we are not ever going to get back to “normal”.”
This is part of our business plan moving forward for sure.
I worked logistics for a large retailer until I was retired for medical reasons.
Warehouses serve the supply chain in the same way that water towers serve your plumbing. And the term (and mental model) of a “pipeline” is one I prefer to the “supply chain”. The usefulness of the “chain” is that it emphasizes the dependence on the weakest link. But the usefulness of the “pipe” metaphor is the emphasis on clogs, bubbles, and leaks. We are looking at a collection of clogs. Behind each, inventory is building up; downstream of each we’re seeing painful frothy bubbles. Even when the clogs are cleared the pipeline will be hammered under pressure waves of wild flow.
It seems to me (intuitively, not due to careful study) the UK truck driver shortage will be replicated in the US. The fat pipes for container ships feeding land bridge long-distance rail transport are/will be clogged and bubbled, and so the demand for expedited emergency LTL point-to-point truck transport will spike. I’m already seeing FedEx deliveries on rental Penske trucks. Getting trucks (not easy, but) may be easier than adding hours to drivers’ schedules (which are federally regulated) or hiring on new or recently retired drivers. (with CDL certification being another bottleneck). It MIGHT be that very small expedited loads will roll down to “Domino’s Pizza” style delivery runs in passenger vehicles with non-commercially licensed operators — except that Uber, Lyft, Diner-Dash, etc have already sponged up many of the potential drivers in THAT segment.
And who will the experts blame in the US for a truck and driver shortage, given that we haven’t had a “Brexit”?
One-month lead time to see my GP, three weeks lead time to see a physical therapist. And when I get into the facility (Kaiser) the staff seems frantic,
I wonder if Kaiser is having trouble with employee vaccine mandates ?
I called to make an appointment with a pulmonary doc I have seen before. That was a month ago. I was told he was booked up for the rest of the year. I am seeing a nurse practitioner tomorrow. My internist is an obvious Democrat and Covid hysteric. I prefer seeing his NP.
“It seems to me (intuitively, not due to careful study) the UK truck driver shortage will be replicated in the US.”
There has been a shortage of truck drivers in the US for some time. Sadly, I won’t be around to enjoy fully the coming driverless trucks.
The congestion at the ports is a combination of the limited dock space in the ports, the limit on container moving capacity of the longshoremen (they are having difficulty getting enough workers), the lack of container chassis, congestion at the rail yards (again a volume and workforce constraint), AND a lack of truck drivers. The lack of truck drivers is going to affect everyone, everywhere eventually and there is no easy fix for it until more people enter the workforce. Rising wages have not helped.
The only real long term answer is to re-shore production of some of these component items close to the final production. That will only take years.