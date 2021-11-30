Retrotech: The Great Toaster of 1949

This post argues that the Sunbeam Radiant Control Toaster, introduced in 1949, is the best toaster ever built.

I’m not much of a toaster expert…when there is toasting to be done around here, we mostly use the broiler…but do the toaster aficionados, assuming we have any such here, agree with the assessment?

In any case, the post raises an interesting question: what other types of products are there in which one particular historical product model is so excellent that it has never since been improved, or even matched?