Can anyone recommend a way to convert .FCS spreadsheet files generated by the 1980s software suite PFS:First Choice into an Excel-readable format? Alternatively, can anyone recommend a way to read the data and formulas from .FCS files?
Thanks.
3 thoughts on “Bleg: How to Read Old Spreadsheet Files?”
I assume you might have found this already? Is 14 years old lol
https://lists.purdue.edu/pipermail/cytometry/2008-March/034682.html
FCS files to Excel with Diva or FlowJo
Try this:
https://file-convert.com/flmn.htm
FileMerlin claims to be able to do the conversion. Never used it with PFS:First Choice, but the claim is asserted there on their website.
@Brian
I think thats a difference .FCS format. Not the PFS:First Choice format
If I cannot find a LibreOffice etc file converter I just find images of the software install disks and run it under emulation. Did this recently for a whole bunch of 1980’s and 1990’s vintage Mac files. Converted to RTF using a MacOS 7.6 emulator running on a Windows laptop.
Here are install disks for PFS
https://winworldpc.com/product/pfs-first-choice/3x
Also some here it seems.
ftp://wingzeroismine.privatedns.org:24/Software/
Lots of Abandon-ware out there.