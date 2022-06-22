Bleg: How to Read Old Spreadsheet Files?

Can anyone recommend a way to convert .FCS spreadsheet files generated by the 1980s software suite PFS:First Choice into an Excel-readable format? Alternatively, can anyone recommend a way to read the data and formulas from .FCS files?

Thanks.

  3. @Brian

    I think thats a difference .FCS format. Not the PFS:First Choice format

    If I cannot find a LibreOffice etc file converter I just find images of the software install disks and run it under emulation. Did this recently for a whole bunch of 1980’s and 1990’s vintage Mac files. Converted to RTF using a MacOS 7.6 emulator running on a Windows laptop.

    Here are install disks for PFS

    https://winworldpc.com/product/pfs-first-choice/3x

    Also some here it seems.

    ftp://wingzeroismine.privatedns.org:24/Software/

    Lots of Abandon-ware out there.

