The Raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI raid on Trump’s residence is unprecedented in American history. The pretext for the raid and the refusal to allow Trump’s lawyers to witness what was done is also a gross deviation from normal behavior.
Conservative Treehouse a pretty good theory of the reasons.
The motives of the DOJ and FBI are clear when you have a full comprehension of the background. However, it’s the threats and betrayals against President Trump that most people have a hard time understanding. Why he was blocked is clear, but how Trump was blocked is where you realize the scale of the threat that exists within this corrupt system.
Trump has for years been promising to declassify documents showing how the “Russiagate” conspiracy developed, including the FBI role in it.
By the time we get to September of 2018 the basic outlines of the Trump-Russia targeting operation were clear. However, the Robert Mueller investigation was at its apex, and anyone in/around Donald Trump was under investigation for ancillary issues that had nothing to do with Russia.
It was into this fray of constant false narratives that President Trump first made statements that he would declassify documents related to his targeting. It was after Trump made those statements when the real motives of putting Robert Mueller as a special counsel became clear.
With Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused from anything to do with the Trump-Russia investigation, it was Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who delivered the message to President Trump in September of 2018, shortly before the midterm election, that any action by him to release documents, now under the purview of the Mueller special counsel, would be considered an act of “obstruction” by the DOJ/FBI people charged with investigating him.
What he might have done is to bring some of those documents with him when he left the White House. Of course, that is speculation since the warrant was never disclosed to the Trump lawyers.
In essence the DOJ and FBI, along with white house counsel and a collaborating senate and media, kept President Trump from declassifying and releasing documents by threatening him with impeachment and/or prosecution if he defied their authority. The threats created a useful Sword of Damocles, and blocked Trump from acting to make documents public.
In the months that followed President Trump frequently made public statements and tweets about the frustration of documents not being declassified and released despite his instructions to do so. Many Trump supporters also began expressing frustration.
The external debate and consternation surrounded how the Administrative State has seemingly boxed-in President Trump through the use of the Mueller/Weissman counterintelligence probe, authorized by Rod Rosenstein, where President Trump was the target of the investigation.
A widely held supporter perspective was that President Trump could expose the fraudulent origination of the counterintelligence investigation; of which he is now a target; if he were to declassify a series of documents as requested by congress and allies of his administration. This approach would hopefully remove the sword of Damocles.
I had a suspicion that Trump might have been in contact with the FBI whistleblowers mentioned by Senators Grassley and Johnson. That is also a reasonable theory.
Newsweek has a typical left wing excuse.
The raid on Mar-a-Lago was based largely on information from an FBI confidential human source, one who was able to identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents, two senior government officials told Newsweek.
This is ludicrous as the FBI with full cooperation by Trump, searched these boxes of records in June. They even required their own padlock to seal the room.
Both senior government officials say the raid was scheduled with no political motive, the FBI solely intent on recovering highly classified documents that were illegally removed from the White House.
I doubt a 10 year old child would believe this rot.
A threshold has been crossed. Many on the left seem to cheer this on as their obsessive hatred of Trump and his voters is unending. I just hope Trump has good personal security. I don’t trust the Secret Service any more than I trust the FBI.
14 thoughts on “The Raid on Mar-a-Lago.”
Yeah, like I said when I posted that yesterday, Sundance is usually correct.
It makes the most sense, far more than the cover stories.
The question is if this means they thought Trump was going to distribute the documents somehow in ways that they couldn’t recover. It would be pretty idiotic if there aren’t copies that can’t be seized.
The Deep State controlled and then murdered Epstein and we all know it, so there is nothing that can be put past them…
Also, I’m thinking today, has Jeff Sessions ever admitted he’s the biggest sucker in American history for letting the vipers in DOJ convince him he just had to recuse himself and let them completely hamstring his boss? What a rube.
The legitimacy of any non-tyrannical government is largely based on faith and belief that those in power in whatever sphere are themselves bound by the core values and rules of that society. Not all societies are identical. Japanese core values and rules differ from say Australian. But to be legitimate, the government has to obey whatever that society’s rules are.
Up until now, we have been primarily a Western European culture [with all that implies historically], mostly Protestant in one form or another, which settled on some basic precepts to allow a large, growing, and . . . feisty population to get along peacefully.
Although not complete, we can list some basics:
Tolerance for others, so long as they do not illegally interfere with our lives.
The rule of law applying equally to all.
Those laws made with the consent of the governed by an elected government that is itself bound by the rules.
Those rules, laws, and everything to be within the bounds of the Constitution of the United States. Said Constitution cannot be changed except by the means laid out within it, no matter what any wanna-be tyrant wants. The purpose of the Constitution is to limit the government and bar it from doing whatever it wants.
[One reason I personally do not consider the British Commonwealth to really be free is that while they all have wonderful sounding “constitutions”, their version of rights is granted by the sovereign and can and frequently is suspended at the whim of those in power. Yes, I am looking especially at you Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.]
Look at us now. The ruling party has nothing but contempt for both the Constitution and the American people and ignores or violates both at will. The sogannante opposition party leadership and machinery shares those feelings. We know and have it rubbed in our faces daily that if or which laws apply to someone depends on their ethnicity, their politics, their sexual preferences, and whether that are part of or allied with the Nomenklatura. Consent of the governed is determined by electoral results. And 1/4 to 1/3 of the country believes that the 2020 election was blatantly stolen by fraud. After the events of the last few days, I suspect that fraction may be measurably larger. Further, despite destroying our economy, reducing us to begging for energy from the world when we were the supplier to the world literally up until Biden’s inauguration, and destroying our food supplies and emptying our store shelves; the current regime acts like it has a lock on any putative election in November. Almost like the votes have been counted already and are just waiting for the government to release them.
Now look at the first sentence of this piece.
Subotai Bahadur
Trump was co opted by the deep state in about 4 months. He was quite recalcitrant about doing strikes on various place the deep state wanted. I was quite pleased he was going his own way. Then he was made an offer he could not refuse, and they threw 60 odd TLAMs at Syria.
Being the Stainless Steel rat I am I had a … monitor side view, of the attack, provided by the Russian military. They flew drones and broadcast their output onto the web at the Shayrat air base. Almost everything missed by a wide margin, all to the south of the base. One managed to strike the only civilian occupied place in the area.
This was very probably GPS spoofing which the Russians are very good at.
Here is an opinion from a guy who doesn’t like Trump.
Welcome to the Third World
The FBI really better have something “pulverizing” on Trump, because otherwise we’ve just witnessed one of the dumbest moves in the history of politics
Andy McCarthy is convinced that the FBI was looking for J6 evidence that linked Trump to the riot. I’d still bet on the CTH theory. That of course does not explain the raid.
“That of course does not explain the raid.”
I think the theory would be, if they thought the material was in a controlled location but was about to be moved somewhere else where they might not be able to contain it, they would need to go in and seize it to keep it from being disseminated.
Like I said, if that was possible then Trump is a total moron.
Here’s Sundance’s latest update:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/08/11/part-4-what-was-in-the-trump-documents-creating-such-fear-in-doj-and-fbi/
He doesn’t describe anything that hasn’t been said years ago, but it’s all still never been covered by the media, or anywhere except the internet crazies, so it will all be new to nearly everyone.
I’ve said before, the most important man in the world these past 5 years has been Mike Rogers. He could come forward and blow the whistle, but he never has, who knows whether out of fear, or due to misplaced loyalty to the system, and a hope it can be reformed.
keeping the true believers, in check
https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1557850150856323073?cxt=HHwWgsCj8aqdzJ4rAAAA
trump did act in syria, in ways obama never tried to, and against potentially russian forces,
as you know i’m a fan of spy thrillers, from Ludlum on, but this is just ludicrous scenarios,
Part of President Trump’s memorandum concerning the declassification of the Hurricane Crossfire binder, dated January 19, says “I have determined to accept the redactions proposed for continued classification by the FBI in that January 17 submission.
I hereby declassify the remaining materials in the binder.”
Suppose the documents at MAL were Crossfire Hurricane documents. They would have to pre-date his acceptance of the redactions insisted by the FBI, so wouldn’t these documents declassified by the President also contain still classified information?
This creates a dilemma for the President. If copies of these documents are ever released, would he have broken the law?
We may never know the details of how lawless the Intelligence Branch has become.
Here’s the memorandum I’m referring to.
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/memorandum-declassification-certain-materials-related-fbis-crossfire-hurricane-investigation/
We all knew that Trump was smarter than the average bear but this is frigging Einstein level! The Feds were told a tale of a jar of honey in Melania’s undies and a pot of gold in Donald’s safe. And they bought it – hook, line, and sinker. Oh frabulous joyness.
This is perhaps the dumbest thing I have ever read. There can’t possibly be anyone who will believe this:
https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1557880239287455744
FBI searched Trump’s home looking for nuclear documents and other items, according to people familiar with the investigation
Wait brian the weeks not over yet
https://mobile.twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1557811206651400192
This came from laufman who laundered danchenkos beer talk