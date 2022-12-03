One often reads that “gun violence” is a unitary concept, as in a recent paper entitled “Trends and Disparities in Firearm Fatalities in the United States, 1990-2021“. Yet once you go beyond the headlines, you quickly realize that (perhaps aside from some gun-related accidents) there are two primary and very different categories: homicides and suicides.
According to the paper, in 2021 the homicide rate was highest among black men age 20-24 (141.8 fatalities/100,000 people) especially in urban areas, and the suicide rate was highest among white non-Hispanic men age 80-84 (45.2 fatalities/100,000 people) especially in rural areas (check out the “heat maps” in the paper). Aside from the fact that men were involved on both counts, young urban black men and old rural white men have very little in common with regard to their activities and their reasons for pulling the trigger.
Because calling members of both categories victims of “gun death” makes as much sense as saying that people who die in floods and people who die in boating accidents are both victims of “water death”, it’s pretty clear that the anti-concept of “gun violence” is meant to serve the agenda of those who want to outlaw firearms, not to provide any useful guidance on how to prevent homicides and suicides.
What are some other good examples of such anti-concepts?
18 thoughts on “Anti-Concepts”
The fatuous, off topic sanctimony of the first comment brought to mind the frisson between the concept of medical care and the Canadian invention of “Medical Aid In Dying” as an answer to their inability to provide timely, effective care. Newspeak at its most Orwellian.
“Diversity” – a heading that can mean anything from class, interests, races, genders. Sometimes the examples of diversity aiding in problem solving that argue for the importance of its consideration are not the categories that are eventually given preference. Indeed, proponents of diversity seem to prefer the least diverse of actual outcomes.
“Women’s health care” providers who don’t consider mammograms, ultrasounds, & even awareness of the potential for statutory rape in their examinations of “women’s health.”
“Accurate vote counts” that consider only vote suppression while ignoring the devaluation when one vote’s worth is watered down by either vote fraud or another voter’s illegitimacy.
“Tolerance” that doesn’t distinguish between leaving others alone, to pursue their lives and in some cases their delusions but rather full throated sympathy/agreement/engagement.
“Violence” of word or thought equivalent to (and cause for greater social shame) than physical violence.
The intentions are dramatically different in the two categories of gun violence, the smaller number of deaths from mishandling of guns is something else: it has neither of those intentions but might be more practically reduced (it may just be a ridiculously small number, my experience is that the number is not nonexistent).
English is becoming more Orwellian each year. Blurring is more feature than bug to some. There’s increasing resistance to definitions, to categories, to genres, to “naming” with precision and care. Imprecision misleads. We don’t have a handle on things if we can’t name them. What is a woman? A Supreme Court nominee (now justice) waffles. But my 3-week old grandchild distinguishes between his mother and father, his parents’ dog distinguishes between his purpose in guarding an infant and his purpose in scaring off those he doesn’t categorize as family (older women apparently are not his idea of family, but his clear ability to distinguish between and act differently toward men and women means he sees differences apparently too obscure for Judge Jackson).
In our time is chaos and part of the cause is unnaming, unrecognizing, not seeing a purpose/essence to a form of art or a person or a thing. If anyone wonders why young men took to Jordan Peterson’s urgent argument for truth telling in his guide, That helps, he implies, to straighten out your mind, to lead you to a precision necessary for understanding both ourselves and our world.. Perhaps not distinguishing intentions is what tribes do/did but the scientific revolution changed our thinking, gave us different goals. And now we don’t appreciate the gift of clarity, one we seem to be smashing and discarding..
Canadian invention of “Medical Aid In Dying”
one of the first flags is the brady campaign is considered the first source, then the cdc which has already decided gun violence is an epidemic, I couldn’t find the funding source but I’m guessing joyce foundation or sara diamond (soros) are somewhere in the netting, then you get to the ‘apples and oranges’ problem, outlined above,
The first comment is an example of the type of feeble minded argument surrounding the “gun violence” debate.
A complete non sequitur. No one cares how many bears you’ve tripped over.
Any Rand did some excellent work describing the topic:
“An anti-concept is an unnecessary and rationally unusable term designed to replace and obliterate some legitimate concept. The use of anti-concepts gives the listeners a sense of approximate understanding.”
In the case of the first comment and in the realm of cognition, nothing is as bad as the approximate.
Irrelevant.
“Ouchies”
This Christmas, I plan to give to all the great sites I appreciate for keeping the lights on. Once I have actually donated to ChicagoBoyz, of course, I might have a right to complain I am not getting my money’s worth. Until then, I will just wish things were better for all of us.
