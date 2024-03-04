When you watch a country fall apart, you understand things can actually fall apart. Americans are complacent.
5 thoughts on “Quote of the Day”
And by the time that complacency is penetrated by reality, it is too late to be anything but a bad example for others.
Subotai Bahadur
“The sense of security more frequently springs from habit than from conviction, and for this reason it often subsists after such a change in the conditions as might have been expected to suggest alarm. The lapse of time during which a given event has not happened is, in this logic of habit, constantly alleged as a reason why the event should never happen, even when the lapse of time is precisely the added condition which makes the event imminent.” (Silas Marner, George Eliot)
Or, as Mark Steyn put it much more recently:
“‘Stability’ is a surface illusion, like a frozen river: underneath, the currents are moving, and to the casual observer the ice looks equally ‘stable’ whether there’s a foot of it or just two inches. There is no status quo in world affairs: ‘stability’ is a fancy term to dignify laziness and complacency as sophistication.”
I think the term “complacence” varies by definition and degree. One of the remarkable things about Trump’s current stranding in the polls is that it comes from after not only more than 8 years of vilification but the threat of social ostracism for supporting him; if you place complacency on a continuum it would seem to me supporting Trump would be the opposite of complacent. See also all those who showed ip to hear Trump speak on Jan. 6, the Loudoun County parent protests…
“Complacency” is not just a feature (or problem) with decadent Western civilization (as Steyn would have us believe). The Marxist and union organizers of the late 19th and early 20th Century had the same problem in getting the workers on board because the latter chose to see their situation as self-identified Catholics or Germans or anything but the oppressed proletariat that might be roused to action. We can draw lessons for their experience
As far as definition? I think Steyn (and I’m a huge fan of him), Simchowitz, and others would define it as the mistaken notion that everything will turn out just fine… after all even the most harrowing fairy tale eventually ends on a “Happy Ever After” The real butch (to use a Steyn phrase) likes to think that applies to those cowardly people who would rather cling to their comfortable bourgeois lifestyles rather than see the evil that comes and that they (the butch) are some sort of far-seeing Gandalf trying to rouse the somnolent population of Gondor to the evil that awaits.
However if we expand “complacent” to meaning not willing to leave one’s comfort zone the term becomes far more ominous. I hear a lot of chatter from red-hatted friends who decry the decadent cowardice of their fellow citizens who refuse to rise up against the approaching tyranny. Yet when something happens like the NM governor suspending concealed carry, an act her office admitted was unconstitutional, what happened? A hundred people showed up a single Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque to protest. I hear the excuse that the Right/conservatives/MAGA doesn’t do the protest bit … I don’t why, maybe, because it sounds too 60’s hippieish… but if people cannot rouse themselves to protest the suspension of gun rights, what will they do to break themselves out of their comfort zone?
If you think that when the ball drops this summer regarding the approaching societal chaos this election that you can suddenly organize as an effective force around patriotism and guns at the drop of a hat then you are the very definition of complacent. I am afraid, and I hope I’m wrong, that we are about to go through a very sharp lesson this year in what a well-organized and motivated minority (the Left) can do when they think the stakes are high enough. The other part of complacency is the feeling that nothing can be done, that this is all part of some sort of inevitable historical/Strauss-Howe generational decline and that perhaps we can hunker down and like Dreher’s Benedict Option pass the seeds for eventual renewal onto the generation… not sure what to make of that
As far as Simchowitz goes, I respect a man who comes to this country, makes something of himself, and wants to give back. A patriot. However Modern Monetary Theory? Really?
Complacency is normalcy bias, which is a function of how humans perceive odds. We tend to over-discount outlier events that are likely over the long run, because they are unlikely in most arbitrarily short periods. It might not be a good idea to build your house in that flood zone. Steyn gets it. As Taleb might put it, “stability” is a fragile concept; we should not seek it as individuals, and as citizens we should prefer political systems that adapt well to cultural and geopolitical volatility. The US political system, as originally designed, adapted well. Our current system, which is a sclerotic descendant of the original system, not so well.
I hear the excuse that the Right/conservatives/MAGA doesn’t do the protest bit …
I’ll opine on this topic, having had discussions about it many times. First, I don’t protest because I have job. If you’re a paid government activist, an unemployed drifter, or a college student digging your way into debt you can never pay back, no doubt you’ve got plenty of time to wander around for a few hours holding a nice pre-printed sign, especially when you’re getting paid. Other folks not getting paid, not so much.
In any case the first time I recall making that point was when someone commented that the various Tea Party protests tended to be full of old people. And how did those protests turn out? Well, Obama sent the armed might of the state after the Tea Partiers and the Gee Ohhh Peeeee did nothing at all.
Hmm. Lesson learned. Protests are rather pointless if you’re a conservative, and the GOP isn’t your friend. Hence, later, the surprising success of Donald Trump, eventually leading to what you appear to advocate in the form of the January 6th event.
You know how that turned out for the protesters, right?
…some sort of inevitable historical/Strauss-Howe generational decline…
Decline? That’s what you took away from that book? Well, your call. But my take is that the leftist regime set up by FDR is now on its last legs and is resorting to every trick in the book in a flailing desperate attempt to avoid obliteration. I expect this will inevitably include more violence, possibly a lot more.
I just don’t think showing up for a protest rally or two is going to change that.