Trolling the UN Security Council
Posted by TM Lutas on December 24th, 2016 (All posts by TM Lutas)
Given the recent passage of UN Security Council resolution 2334 condemning Israel for its settlement policy, I look forward to the US putting forward fair and even handed resolutions in the Security Council regarding the settlement of people. That would be perceived, rightly, as trolling on the part of the Trump administration.
There’s a good amount of potential here.
There are the religious fatwas condemning the sale of PA land to infidels. Separately, selling to jews is officially a death penalty crime.
Then there’s the two tier refugee system of the UN itself where all refugees except for Palestinions are processed under one set of rules while Palestinians have a separate and unequal system. It will be fascinating to see how the double standard is defended by people who claim to view even handed and fair treatment as a core value.
Then there’s the insistence that all jews currently living in PA territory leave without exception even for those whose historical ties to the area predate the creation of Israel.
The point isn’t to actually pass any such resolutions but to destroy the shield of silence held in protection over these existing positions and practices that would have trouble surviving honest scrutiny. Who would vote in favor of maintaining a double standard for refugees? We actually don’t know right now because we don’t call out the double standard and force people to take a position. The double standard is just the way things have always been.
December 24th, 2016 at 11:50 am
The hypocrisy and treachery of the UN can no longer be tolerated. The are an instrument of tyranny and a tool used to support terrorism. The United States needs to withdraw from this criminal organization immediately, stop all funding as soon as possible, and expel all operations and officials from American soil.
December 24th, 2016 at 12:16 pm
I just can’t see the value in participating. The UN stopped being a serious organization back when the Tutsi Rwanda massacre occurred.
Time to tell them to pack up and leave.
December 24th, 2016 at 12:43 pm
Mike K – Any organization with that big a pot of money and responsible for that many things has value in participating, even if only to safely extract the important bits that should continue from the dysfunctional and evil actions that make the overall group bad.
Grurray – Do you even know what the UN is? What are its principal components and what specialized components are rattling around in the system that don’t fit into these principal components? Should we kill off the WMO? How about the ITU?
I don’t even pretend that I know all the relevant components much less have made the analysis necessary to separate the good from the bad so our killing off the UN is a positive event for the world. Have you done so? Do you know anybody who has because I’d like to shake their hand.
December 24th, 2016 at 12:57 pm
I’m waiting for a Diplomad 2.0 post he’s working on.
However, I see a three step process.
1-cut funding severely.
2- Withdraw. That can be done with some functions that are useful maintained.
3- Kick the UN out of NYC.
UNRRA has perpetuated the Palestinian problem just as LBJ’s War on Poverty destroyed the black family, It is the worst aspect of the organization.
The Human Rights aspect is a joke.
The only time The Security Council has been useful was when the Soviets walked out.
The International Court of Justice is probably the source of more mischief than anything but UNRRA.
The WHO, I believe, predated the UN and will stand alone.
December 24th, 2016 at 1:09 pm
Who knows what Trump will do. I really dislike religious states, for obvious reasons.
December 24th, 2016 at 2:00 pm
“How about the ITU?”
You mean the International Telecommunications Union that wants to turn over control of the internet to China, the Arabs, George Soros, or some combination, all thanks to Obama surrendering authority to them? Yes, suspend all operations until we can sort out the full extant of the treasonous crimes perpetrated by the current administration and bring the culprits to justice.
December 24th, 2016 at 2:59 pm
Just remove their diplo immunity for parking violations.
December 24th, 2016 at 3:22 pm
“Any organization with that big a pot of money and responsible for that many things has value in participating”
Um, that’s our money. We could do plenty more good in the world if we directed where it goes ourselves, rather than let these jackals handle it.
December 24th, 2016 at 5:01 pm
Mike K – I would suggest that the method of cutting funding would be best done in a differentiated way so it is crystal clear that it is not international cooperation we are rejecting but operations that do more harm than good.
Grurray – If you actually care about the Internet getting turned over to inappropriate forces, I have a technical solution for that. Write me privately. There’s a business in fixing that and I don’t have time to execute on it.
Brian – Actually that’s about 22% out money. The other ~78% is somebody else’s money.
December 24th, 2016 at 5:09 pm
Somebody suggested a Trump sponsored resolution for New Zealand to give back Maori territory it holds.
Withdrawal of 22% would make a point. Jesse Helms got a lot of attention for merely suspending it.
Senegal could also feel the Trump pen and phone.
In Senegal, USAID has invested over $1 billion in a wide range of projects since 1961 — an average of nearly $30 million each year — to tackle constraints to national development.
I would predict it will be gone.
December 24th, 2016 at 7:38 pm
PenGun says: Who knows what Trump will do. I really dislike religious states, for obvious reasons.
So tell us what you think of the 57 member religious states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
You read a lot of commentators speculating that Obama might aspire to become Secretary General of the UN. Past practice has been that the SG hasn’t come from the 5 members of the permanent Security Council, as each of the 5 permanent members holds the power of the veto. Wouldn’t it be delicious if Obama were nominated to succeed the current idiot, only to be vetoed by the Trump administration. Booya!
December 24th, 2016 at 8:32 pm
Mike K – Sure, withdrawal of 22% would make a point. Notice that it’s quite a bit different than what Brian said. My point regarding UN withdrawal is to plan well and if you’re going to make changes, make sure you know the likeliest consequences of those changes and that the result will likely benefit the United States on net. Trolling the UNSC leaves us in the room, in control of the conversation, and having to be dealt with. This is very different than the United States that Barack Obama wants.
December 25th, 2016 at 1:53 am
“So tell us what you think of the 57 member religious states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”
I don’t like religious states. I have no preference actually, I think the very idea is to control people with fear. I don’t like that.