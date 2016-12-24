 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    Trolling the UN Security Council

    Posted by TM Lutas on December 24th, 2016 (All posts by )

    Given the recent passage of UN Security Council resolution 2334 condemning Israel for its settlement policy, I look forward to the US putting forward fair and even handed resolutions in the Security Council regarding the settlement of people. That would be perceived, rightly, as trolling on the part of the Trump administration.

    There’s a good amount of potential here.

    There are the religious fatwas condemning the sale of PA land to infidels. Separately, selling to jews is officially a death penalty crime.

    Then there’s the two tier refugee system of the UN itself where all refugees except for Palestinions are processed under one set of rules while Palestinians have a separate and unequal system. It will be fascinating to see how the double standard is defended by people who claim to view even handed and fair treatment as a core value.

    Then there’s the insistence that all jews currently living in PA territory leave without exception even for those whose historical ties to the area predate the creation of Israel.

    The point isn’t to actually pass any such resolutions but to destroy the shield of silence held in protection over these existing positions and practices that would have trouble surviving honest scrutiny. Who would vote in favor of maintaining a double standard for refugees? We actually don’t know right now because we don’t call out the double standard and force people to take a position. The double standard is just the way things have always been.

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, December 24th, 2016 at 11:00 am and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    13 Responses to “Trolling the UN Security Council”

    1. Grurray Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 11:50 am

      The hypocrisy and treachery of the UN can no longer be tolerated. The are an instrument of tyranny and a tool used to support terrorism. The United States needs to withdraw from this criminal organization immediately, stop all funding as soon as possible, and expel all operations and officials from American soil.

    2. Mike K Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 12:16 pm

      I just can’t see the value in participating. The UN stopped being a serious organization back when the Tutsi Rwanda massacre occurred.

      Time to tell them to pack up and leave.

    3. TM Lutas Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 12:43 pm

      Mike K – Any organization with that big a pot of money and responsible for that many things has value in participating, even if only to safely extract the important bits that should continue from the dysfunctional and evil actions that make the overall group bad.

      Grurray – Do you even know what the UN is? What are its principal components and what specialized components are rattling around in the system that don’t fit into these principal components? Should we kill off the WMO? How about the ITU?

      I don’t even pretend that I know all the relevant components much less have made the analysis necessary to separate the good from the bad so our killing off the UN is a positive event for the world. Have you done so? Do you know anybody who has because I’d like to shake their hand.

    4. Mike K Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 12:57 pm

      I’m waiting for a Diplomad 2.0 post he’s working on.

      However, I see a three step process.

      1-cut funding severely.

      2- Withdraw. That can be done with some functions that are useful maintained.

      3- Kick the UN out of NYC.

      UNRRA has perpetuated the Palestinian problem just as LBJ’s War on Poverty destroyed the black family, It is the worst aspect of the organization.

      The Human Rights aspect is a joke.

      The only time The Security Council has been useful was when the Soviets walked out.

      The International Court of Justice is probably the source of more mischief than anything but UNRRA.

      The WHO, I believe, predated the UN and will stand alone.

    5. PenGun Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 1:09 pm

      Who knows what Trump will do. I really dislike religious states, for obvious reasons.

    6. Grurray Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 2:00 pm

      “How about the ITU?”

      You mean the International Telecommunications Union that wants to turn over control of the internet to China, the Arabs, George Soros, or some combination, all thanks to Obama surrendering authority to them? Yes, suspend all operations until we can sort out the full extant of the treasonous crimes perpetrated by the current administration and bring the culprits to justice.

    7. Mrs. Davis Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 2:59 pm

      Just remove their diplo immunity for parking violations.

    8. Brian Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 3:22 pm

      “Any organization with that big a pot of money and responsible for that many things has value in participating”

      Um, that’s our money. We could do plenty more good in the world if we directed where it goes ourselves, rather than let these jackals handle it.

    9. TM Lutas Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 5:01 pm

      Mike K – I would suggest that the method of cutting funding would be best done in a differentiated way so it is crystal clear that it is not international cooperation we are rejecting but operations that do more harm than good.

      Grurray – If you actually care about the Internet getting turned over to inappropriate forces, I have a technical solution for that. Write me privately. There’s a business in fixing that and I don’t have time to execute on it.

      Brian – Actually that’s about 22% out money. The other ~78% is somebody else’s money.

    10. Mike K Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 5:09 pm

      Somebody suggested a Trump sponsored resolution for New Zealand to give back Maori territory it holds.

      Withdrawal of 22% would make a point. Jesse Helms got a lot of attention for merely suspending it.

      Senegal could also feel the Trump pen and phone.

      In Senegal, USAID has invested over $1 billion in a wide range of projects since 1961 — an average of nearly $30 million each year — to tackle constraints to national development.

      I would predict it will be gone.

    11. Raymondshaw Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 7:38 pm

      PenGun says: Who knows what Trump will do. I really dislike religious states, for obvious reasons.

      So tell us what you think of the 57 member religious states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

      You read a lot of commentators speculating that Obama might aspire to become Secretary General of the UN. Past practice has been that the SG hasn’t come from the 5 members of the permanent Security Council, as each of the 5 permanent members holds the power of the veto. Wouldn’t it be delicious if Obama were nominated to succeed the current idiot, only to be vetoed by the Trump administration. Booya!

    12. TM Lutas Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 8:32 pm

      Mike K – Sure, withdrawal of 22% would make a point. Notice that it’s quite a bit different than what Brian said. My point regarding UN withdrawal is to plan well and if you’re going to make changes, make sure you know the likeliest consequences of those changes and that the result will likely benefit the United States on net. Trolling the UNSC leaves us in the room, in control of the conversation, and having to be dealt with. This is very different than the United States that Barack Obama wants.

    13. PenGun Says:
      December 25th, 2016 at 1:53 am

      “So tell us what you think of the 57 member religious states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

      I don’t like religious states. I have no preference actually, I think the very idea is to control people with fear. I don’t like that.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     