Yesterday, Transterrestrial Musings contributed to the venerable April 1 tradition with the headline Pro-German Protesters Demand Ceasefire. That brought to mind something I’ve pondered recently: does the Third Reich seem so unique at least in part because we never had a chance to see what the Aztecs, Moghuls, ancient Mesopotamian civilizations, and other pre-industrial empires would do if they had mid-20th Century technology? I can imagine boxcars unloading people at Tenochtitlan…
3 thoughts on “The Reich Stuff”
In a lifetime of reading at least one book I’ve read pointed out that the Nazis were the return to Europe of the ancient ways of Assyria. An observation I thought would have been a commonplace, and yet….
Quick Question: when was slavery abolished in Europe? Short answer: 1945 for Western Europe and 1991 for Eastern Europe.
I remember reading years ago on a subject that is rarely brought up: it was said that cynical historians ask “who killed more Russians? Hitler or Stalin?”
I think what intrigues the world is not only how many people the Nazis killed but the way they did it
I saw an interesting movie recently called “the zone of interest”.
It’s based on a novel but the novel has to have been based on a lot of historical fact.
It concerns the family of Auschwitz commander Rudolf Hoss and their family life, living in a house literally right next to the Auschwitz extermination camp
And Hoss is treated as a doting family man when he’s not “at work”.
He is known not so much as the commander of Auschwitz but the man who turned Auschwitz into a mass killing center
At the Nuremberg trials a prosecutor asked him if he had been responsible for the killing of one and a half million people and he said matter-of-factly “no, it was closer to 2 million”.
And on one of these YouTube history channels when dealing with the trial of Hoss he was said to have come to some regret when he realized how decently his polish captors treated him in prison while awaiting to be executed
While I was surprised to learn somewhere the other day the Aztecs during a festival killed 80,000 prisoners, they did not have death camps.
The Soviets I suppose had their own death camps called Gulags but they were trying to extract all the work they could out of their prisoners before they died from death or disease
Only the Nazis put killing and extermination on an industrial scale
Bill,
A good book comparing the relative homicidal merits of Stalin and Hitler is Timothy Snyder’s “Bloodlands.” As you said, the reason for the Nazi extermination camps was efficiency but also to alleviate the psychological problems suffered by the Einsatzgruppen from actually shooting tens of thousands of Jews in 1941. To the Nazis they were doing holy work.
To your other point, Snyder states that Stalin was no slouch. He crushed an incipient revolt in Ukraine by creating a man-made famine that killed 3 to 4 million Ukrainians. Snyder recounted trains carrying grain to the Black Sea for export passing through Ukrainian villages whose residents were dying from starvation. While not as efficient as the Nazis there was Stalin’s chief executioner Vasily Blokhin who individually shot 300 Polish officers a night (1 every 3 minutes) for weeks
However for sheer murder, nothing beats the Khmer Rouge or Hutis