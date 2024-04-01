Surprising and Important

Harvard University has announced a new focus on the discovery of truth and the stimulation of scientific and technological progress. Consistent with this initiative, Michael Gibson and Danielle Strachman of 1517 Fund will serve as co-presidents. Peter Thiel will join the board.

Thiel is well-known for, among many other things, the Thiel Fund, which provides funding to creative people who choose a career path not including college. The 1517 Fund is a venture capital fund focused on non-traditional founders.

Link

This date–April 1, 2024–will be long remembered for this very significant announcement.