Neptunus Lex puts you in the cockpit. It’s a long series…you can always pull the Eject lever–but I don’t think you’re going to want to. Part I Part II Part III Thanks to Bill Brandt for locating and posting this.

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 11:07 am and is filed under Aviation, Military Affairs, War and Peace. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.