Robots and Jobs – the Bet
Posted by David Foster on February 23rd, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
Keith Ablow, a Fox News analyst, asked Should Trump stop robots from stealing jobs?
Economist Don Boudreaux responded:
It’s true that the pace of introducing new labor-saving techniques has magnificently quickened in the past two hundred years. This fast pace continues today. Yet still we encounter no evidence that labor-saving techniques permanently increase unemployment.
You’ll reply “This time is different!” Perhaps, but I doubt it. And I’m so confident in my prediction that I’ll put $10,000 of my own my money where my mouth is.
Terms of the wager are at the Boudreaux link. I’m not sure if the bet has been accepted or not.
Meanwhile, here is Bill Gates, suggesting that robots should be taxed. Left undefined, at least in this interview, is a question of Exactly What is a Robot? Is a CNC machine tool a robot? I’d say it absolutely is, as was the case with earlier numerically-controlled machine tools that became pretty common in the 1970s and 1980s. How about an automated teller machine in a bank? And what about “robots” that have no direct physical incarnation but are purely software, such as the office productivity software that accounted for a huge portion of Microsoft’s success? It was largely Microsoft Word and similar software that made secretaries an endangered species in most organizations. (Can you imaging the lobbying, litigation, and regulatory struggles that would surround this definitional issue if politicians were to take Bill’s proposal seriously?)
The proposal also ignores that fact that the United States is not the entire world–taxing robots here would harm our competitiveness vis-a-vis those countries pursuing no such policy. (Which would clearly include China.) The only way to make a US-only anti-robot policy ‘work’ would be to establish very high tariff barriers.
See also my posts Attack of the Job-Killing Robots and Attack of the Job-Killing Robots Part 2. I hope to soon complete Part 3 of the series, which will focus on automation technologies and their impact in the post-WWII era.
February 23rd, 2017 at 12:54 pm
Just a quick note. You know what device that’s just taking off? Even quite small operations have pick and place machines now. you can buy one:
http://www.ebay.com/bhp/pick-and-place-machine
Or I can build you one, but I’ll be learning too. ;)
February 23rd, 2017 at 2:46 pm
“It’s true that the pace of introducing new labor-saving techniques has magnificently quickened in the past two hundred years.”
This really gives it away. He is not paying attention. The nice smooth curve he is looking at, over the past 200 years, is going asymptotic right now. It’s not like it was, even 20 years ago.
February 23rd, 2017 at 3:12 pm
Boudreaux offers a sucker’s bet on cowardly terms.
“I will bet you $10,000, straight up, that in not one of the next 20 years will the annual U.S. labor-force participation rate, as measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fall below 58.1 percent – which is the lowest rate on record at the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”
If he really had courage in his convictions, he would bet that the participation rate will increase from where it’s at now (~62.5%), or that it will exceed the recent average. Betting that it could decrease significantly from today but not break its historic lows is lame.
I’d be interested in hearing his theory as to why there are strong inflection points on the graph from sharp rise to flat, occurring in ~1990, then to a sharp decrease starting in ~2008. Obviously there is a lot of stuff buried in the chart, but “robots have zero impact” seems like a dubious proposition.
February 23rd, 2017 at 3:35 pm
I just saw this the other day. A desktop robotic arm-
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/uarm-swift-your-personal-robotic-assistant-education-gadgets–2#/
I personally would require a slightly larger scale model for fetching beer from the fridge, but using it for 3D printing and laser engraving could be interesting. I have been hearing of opportunities lately with free lance engraving gigs.
February 23rd, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Which leads me to wonder, when Gates talks about taxing all the evil robots, maybe he’s really talking about taxing individuals and groups that the technology would have naturally diffused down and out to if the government didn’t get involved.
February 23rd, 2017 at 3:39 pm
“Not ONE of the next 20 years” actually seems like a pretty strong test to me, given that employment rates are influenced by lots of things other than technology…financial crises, government policies, social trends (such as the educational credentialism obsession), etc. A better metric might have been some sort of moving average.
February 23rd, 2017 at 11:32 pm
How much will these lead to productivity? And if it does, won’t that, in the end, be the most important metric? I thought productivity was what led to a rise of all boats. You all know economics and business better than I, but there were no jobs running xerox machines before the time of my little business – I remember copying over passages from works I wanted to use, typing and retyping when I wanted to revise or just fix typos before laser printers. Sure my kids couldn’t get extra money typing for others because everyone could when they were going through, but I have a hard time thinking that was a tragedy. And sure they made some of their earnings in fast food and maybe that will be gone for their children – but they’ll have to look around and find their own,
February 24th, 2017 at 5:35 am
I’ve just had an epiphany.
While the vulgar American – and French, and German, and so forth – support for mercantilism, tariffs, (and robot taxes?) and so on is contemptibly foolish and ignorant, there is a more fertile way to look at the matter. That is, they would be a way of capturing many of the benefits of a welfare state without many of its disadvantages. For example you could scrap unemployment pay (after the first few weeks of unemployment) and housing subsidies because there will be jobs to be had, created by the tariff barriers. The cost of the tariffs has to be borne by the consumers, of course, but in compensation they are saved the cost of funding the unemployment pay and housing subsidies with their taxes. The cost of social security can be cut because there will be more jobs available for codgers to fill. And so forth. Moreover to ensure that the jobs created are filled by citizens and legal residents who are actually likely to pay tax, you expel illegal immigrants.
So now there is a simple test for the honesty and intellectual coherence of anyone who advocates Trumpism. Are they prepared to cut welfare spending, at least as a long term goal? If Trump could find ways of releasing more market forces within the US – e.g. in “health care”, agriculture, and business life – he might have an economic policy worthy of the name. Here an acid test would be whether he would be prepared to attempt to scrap agricultural subsidies, or prepare to apply strictures on commercial cartels and monopolies. For example, the anti-competitive system of public schooling could be disrupted with vouchers: the fact that he’s sympathetic to such a line of argument is encouraging. The anti-competitive features of medical education could be disrupted. And so on: big banks too! Or even big banks first!
This epiphany also makes me realise that a lot of American braggadocio about the rise of the US as a matter of unfettered capitalism is only half true: by running high tariffs she was running a welfare state for workers but one that probably had fewer, or at least different, disadvantages than a Bismarckian welfare state.
This also explains to me why the American left has been keen to do away with trade barriers – it give them an rationale to increase welfare state spending in a way calculated to increase their political power.
All in all, I’m arguing that a reduction of market competition between US businesses and businesses abroad could make sense as long as there was a huge increase in competition within the US. How any electoral support for such a thrust could be assembled, God knows. And how the vested interests could be defeated, and a corrupt Congress overcome, beats me. But a start should be made and maybe the Trumpster is the man for that.
February 24th, 2017 at 5:44 am
P.S. I’m cocky enough about this notion that I’d like to see serious economists look at the possible trade-offs between lowered competition across the borders versus heightened competition within them, with the latter to include a large reduction in the scope of the welfare state, and the application of the rule of law to corporations and illegal immigrants.
February 24th, 2017 at 2:05 pm
“the application of the rule of law to corporations and illegal immigrants.”
That’s a huge stretch, and although immigrants may be subject to the rule of law, corporations will not be, in any real sense.
Who do you think owns the media, and most of the other doors to power, anyway?