 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
    Email *
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Sunday Diversion: Back Yard Chicken Melodrama

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on March 5th, 2017 (All posts by )

    (The following is provided as a small, light-hearted diversion from the deeply serious social and political commentary normally provided. We need such small, light-hearted thing in serious times, which is why my daughter and I started writing the Luna City Chronicle series.)

    No, it’s not that anything bad has happened to our chickens, or the ‘Whup-whups’ as my daughter calls them, for the contented and low-voiced clucking that they make when all is good and happy in their world, especially when I bring out something savory from the house, like slivered-up potato or apple peelings, or a handful of cracked corn, which the chickens love to the point of distraction. They love it so much that we call cracked corn ‘chicken crack’. Although they are also very partial to the slivered peelings; spoiled birds – I do have to slice it up for them This world of theirs is a limited one; the tiny back yard of a tiny suburban house with a population of five; three Barred Plymouth Rocks, and a pair of bantam Wyandotte hens. (Barred rocks are those pretty speckled black and white chickens with brilliant red combs and wattles.) Wyandottes are also pretty – tending to be white or pale, with darker edges to their feathers which gives an overall lacy effect. They come in many colors; the smallest of the Wyandottes, Dottie (pale with caramel-color lacings), is lowest in the pecking order, and subject to mild bullying on the part of the next-smallest, Winona (white with grey lacings) – and in turn, the two of them are bullied by the Barred Rock hens, Maureen and Carly, who chase them away from the two shallow pans where we put their food daily.

    Larry-Bird the Magnificent is the rooster; Dottie and Winona are beneath his lordly notice. Carly is also mostly beneath his notice, as she is not his favored mate in the same way that Maureen is. We noticed this when they were fairly mature, and trying to accustom them to being handled. Larry didn’t care if we picked up Carly. But handle Maureen, and Larry would be dancing around our feed, creating a huge fuss: “Put her down this very minute! Put her down, I say! Brawwwwk!” Poor Maureen gets the swift-shag treatment on a regular basis; Carly is nimble and fast – she gets away from him, mostly. I don’t believe Larry-Bird pays amorous attentions to the Wyandottes. There is the size differential, after all – and they run even faster than Carly. Winona and Dottie spend a great deal of time underneath the shed, and they have their own separate little henhouse, to which they retreat just after sundown every evening, just as Larry-Bird and his harem of two retreat to the bigger henhouse. We bought them all as ten-week old pullets. Larry and his harem from a poultry farm out near Pleasanton, and the Wyandottes from neighbor who thought she wanted to start a flock of Wyandottes, but changed her mind later. When we first brought them home, they all seemed to get along just fine – but one morning, when my daughter opened up the henhouse, Winona and Dottie had their heads pecked bloody and raw – so we segregated them in separate enclosures, and eventually in separate coops. Poor Dottie is still scarred. And we didn’t know they were bantams – we thought they were just slow to get their growth. But when they began laying teeny, tiny little brown eggs, that made it clear they were mature, and would not get any bigger than about three or four pounds, undressed.
    Dottie is the most prone to be broody – to sit in the small coop on eggs if there are any, or even just on the nest if there are none at all. She is the one hen most dedicated to protect and keep those eggs sheltered. The noise that she makes when I confiscate them out from under her is almost a shriek of indignation: “What!? You’re taking them AWAY! Whaaah! Murder! Kidnapping!?” I really think that she would be the most likely of our four to hatch chicks – if not from her own eggs, which are most likely to be unfertilized – but from Maureens’s eggs. I’d be tempted to let this happen for the sheer comic spectacle of tiny Dottie mothering Maureen’s huge eggs, and likely even bigger chicks. But we are at our limit in the city for chickens, and the odds are about 50% that there would be cockerel chicks among them, and apart from the noise of another rooster, Larry would not abide that situation gracefully.
    The traditional thing for surplus cockerels is of course, fried chicken, but in normal times, once you have given a name to something, it is not a meal, it is a pet. We got them all for the eggs, after reading stories about various avian plagues going like wildfire through the poultry farms, noticing that prices for good fresh range-free eggs were going up, and that even our local grocery store was rationing in a limited way; no more than a two or three flats of eggs per customer, or something like that. Eggs we wanted – and eggs we have. They lay – barring moods or molting on something like a 36-hour rotation, although I think Carly and Maureen are more like 24 hours. So – two to four eggs every day. The charming thing is that we can tell which hen laid which egg: Dottie’s are slightly darker than Winona’s, Carly’s are smaller and darker than Maureens’. Maureen’s are huge – gargantuan eggs. I can visualize Maureen screaming for an epidural every laying time, they are that big.
    It’s been almost two years, and totting up the start-up costs of coops and pens and chicken crumble and cracked corn and all, I think the cost of our eggs is just about equivalent to the most expensive organic, natural, free-range and gourmet eggs available in the supermarket. Our neighbors have the benefit of all this, as we give them away quite freely – mostly for the goodwill, as Larry Bird does make a lot of noise in the early morning. Fortunately, our closest neighbors all grew up in the country, and rather like the sound, or at least, don’t mind it too much.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at 9:28 am and is filed under Diversions. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     