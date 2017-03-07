Mark Zuckerberg as Political and Social Philosopher
Posted by David Foster on March 7th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
A long essay by the founder of Facebook includes this assertion:
History is the story of how we’ve learned to come together in ever greater numbers — from tribes to cities to nations.
To which Steve Sailer responds:
As we all know, independence and diversity have always been the enemy of progress.
For example, that’s why Thomas Jefferson wrote The Declaration of Dependence submitting the American colonies to the British Empire.
Similarly, the father of history, Herodotus, wrote to celebrate the mighty Persian Empire’s reduction of the various Greek city-states to a satrapy ruled from Babylon.
Likewise, every year Jews gather to admit that their stiff-neckedness provoked the Roman Empire into, rightfully, smashing the Temple in Jerusalem on the holy day of We-Had-It-Coming.
And, of course, who can forget Shakespeare’s plays, such as Philip II and Admiral-Duke of Medina Sidonia, lauding the Spanish Armada for conquering the impudent English and restoring to Canterbury the One True Faith?
Similarly, Oswald Mosley’s prime ministership (1940-1980) of das englische Reich is justly admired for subordinating England’s traditional piratical turbulence to the greater good of Europe.
Likewise, who can not look at the 49 nations currently united by their adherence to the universalist faith of Islam and not see that submission is the road to peace, prosperity, and progress? If only unity had prevailed at Tours in 732 instead of divisiveness. May that great historical wrong be swiftly rectified in the decades to come!
Zuckerberg’s assertion about history being about “coming together in ever larger numbers”…with the implication that this is inherently in a good thing…is quite reminiscent of the views of Edward Porter Alexander, a Confederate general and later a railroad president…as excerpted in my post What are the limits of the Alexander analysis?
Following his initial snarkiness, Steve Sailer goes on to point out that “consolidation is some times a good thing, and other times independence or decentralization is a better thing. Getting the scale of control right all depends upon the circumstances. It’s usually a very interesting and complicated question that is the central issue of high statesmanship.”
Thoughts?
March 7th, 2017 at 5:57 pm
He’s a fool.
March 7th, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Zukerberg, beneficiary of the free market does not understand what happened to him.
March 7th, 2017 at 6:39 pm
Yes Xennegy he is a fool. Unfortunately, he is a very rich fool and, like the vile George Soros, can use his wealth to push his agenda. He can buy politicians, journalists, academics and similar fools in the arts and entertainment world to parrot his line. His foolishness compounds his danger.
March 7th, 2017 at 7:25 pm
I think Ronald Coase had a better concept of it.
March 7th, 2017 at 7:27 pm
Bingo.
March 7th, 2017 at 7:40 pm
I do give Zuckerberg credit for trying to wrestle with these issues; however, I question whether he has the intellectual equipment to do so successfully. By which I don’t mean that I’m questioning his IQ…rather, I wonder whether he has made a serious attempt to read history and to read political/social thinkers….Has he read Tocqueville, for example, who had much to say about spontaneous organizations in America? Has he read Chesterton? Burke? Smart people have been thinking about these things for a long time.
I also have to wonder how many people he knows personally who are outside the Silicon Valley, Ivy League, and ‘Progressive’ bubbles.
March 7th, 2017 at 8:04 pm
I’m going to go with “no.”
Like Henry Ford, he made a lot of money after figuring out how to do something that would make him rich- and now because he is rich he thinks he knows everything of importance. Again, no.
However, I do congratulate him for learning Mandarin. Kudos to you, globalist billionaire. You talk to your wife.
Yay!!
March 7th, 2017 at 9:36 pm
Xennedy….the Ford comparison is an interesting one, and actually kind of chilling given Ford’s malign political influence. And Zuckerberg has far more power than Ford ever did given his position at the center of information flows.
March 7th, 2017 at 10:00 pm
He famously read Ibn Khaldun a couple years ago as an installment in his book club
http://www.businessinsider.com/mark-zuckerberg-the-muqaddimah-2015-6
Maybe this is where he came up with his cockamamie unitarianism?
I don’t know. It’s still on my to-read list (alas, a list growing exponentially). I suspect he drew the wrong conclusions, but I couldn’t say for sure definitively.
Did he get it wrong?
March 7th, 2017 at 10:33 pm
Grurray….interesting that he read Ibn Khaldun. I’ve only read excerpts, but IK clearly understood the concept of the Lafffer Curve…in 1377.
http://chicagoboyz.net/archives/13202.html
March 7th, 2017 at 10:47 pm
He’s a high-tech oligarch, like most of the Silicon Valley glitterati. Like them, he is very good at one thing and functionally retarded outside of it. Like them — like most urbanites who live there, in fact — he thinks his way of life and mode of thinking is completely normal. And I cannot imagine that even his highly compartmentalized genius has made his organization any less helter-skelter than any of the ones I saw up close and ugly, from the inside.
Example #1: When I was working at (unnamed large company in Silicon Valley), a salesman in Germany entered his initials in the wrong field and caused a $2 billion dollar per year database to crash. It took three frantic days to bring it back up…. and as senior tech pubs guy, I was immediately tasked with documenting the entire affair and incorporating it into their disaster recovery guide. At least they had the brains to do triage.
Example #2: The last contract I worked in the East Bay was with a (another unnamed medium-sized company) that processes… a common form of commercial transaction, let us say. As in the lion’s share of such transactions that take place in the entire farking country. They didn’t even *have* a disaster recovery guide. And the backup plan for their database was to have a student intern put it all on a thumb drive once a month, drive down to San Jose, and store it in a safe belonging to another company. That was it. It would have been cheap and easy to have some form of offsite storage and/or a small mirror facility in, say, Salt Lake City, but no. That would take, like, preparation and money and stuff. As a result, the first medium-sized quake or fire or burglary they experience will kill that company stone dead and bring an entire sector of our online economy to a screeching halt for the foreseeable future.
Nobody who has not worked in the Valley can imagine the amount of greed and inefficiency and ruthless Dilbertesque stupidity that governs it, and how often it is rescued and redeemed by brilliant individuals on an ad hoc basis, and how much of it is run on plain old fashioned tribal oral lore passed down from one sysadmin to the next. The much-ballyhooed ‘Internet of things’ is stuck together with bubble gum and paper clips and greasy Stick-It notes, and is all the worse for the billions of lines of undocumented spaghetti code banged out by lend-lease Hindu engineers.
I am less that enthralled with handing over the reins of power to these unelected pie-in-the-sky *ssholes. The robber barons of the late 19th century were brutal and ruthless, but they had genuine vision. The modern variety has an IT hammer and views the rest of the world as a series of nails.