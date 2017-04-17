Are you a White man? Is it funny when you die?
Posted by Lexington Green on April 17th, 2017 (All posts by Lexington Green)
Democrats in a public, political meeting cheer and laugh at the mention of the increased number of white men committing suicide.
The speaker says, maybe I should not say this in public, but when I heard more White men are committing suicide, I almost said “yeah, great!”.
But he does say it, and the crowd likes it, as he knew they would.
The speaker knows that he is talking about a group that has no organized capacity to oppose his despicable, dehumanizing, eliminationist hate speech. Attacking those who are not (yet) organized to resist is easy and fun.
About which other ethno-cultural community is it permitted to laugh and clap when they die by their own hands in larger numbers?
The despair that leads to this horrible increase in suicides is a gauge of the success of the policies the people in this video espouse. They are jeering over a defeated enemy. So for this crowd laughter and clapping is appropriate.
Every other group in American life is now self-consciously tribal, and mobilized to respond to any grievance, real or imaginary.
As noted elsewhere, liberal whites who believe themselves to be post-tribal cosmopolitans are merely a very wealthy and very powerful tribe, with their own rituals of recruitment and exclusion, who smugly believes themselves entitled to rule others.
The last group to self-consciously form a tribe will be non-liberal, lesser-educated, lower status white males. This will happen, and is happening, out of self-defense. This is a very large group. They do not think it is funny when they and their friends, neighbors, classmates, military buddies, coworkers, sons, brothers, fathers, people like them, are reduced to hopelessness and commit suicide in increasing numbers.
The younger members of this group, young white men, the generation aged 30 or so and under, are not easily shamed by accusations of political correctness. They see where this is going. This younger cohort is taking, and will take, the initiative.
The balkanization of America is moving along at an accelerating rate. There is only one domino left. The groups which have been directing their animosity against an inert and un-reacting mass will probably be shocked when they have finally awakened something that can and will push back.
Democrats who disagree with this kind of thinking and this kind of speech should insist that it stop. It is destructive, and it is even bad for their electoral prospects. But they won’t stop it. It is apparently intensely satisfying to enjoy the warmth of in-group solidarity, including expressing contempt for the disdained “other”, including laughing when they die in increasing numbers.
Identity politics is the core of what the Democrats stand for now. It feels so good, to so many people, it is apparently even better than winning elections. It is sick that our politics is reduced to this level. FDR, HST, JFK and the patriotic, civic nationalist Democrats of bygone days are scowling down from that great smoke-filled room in the sky.
Sad!
April 17th, 2017 at 5:50 pm
Newton predicted this with his Third Law. For each action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
One example of what is coming if the left does not learn this in time is reaction like this.
The news media are making a big thing that the man who punched the woman is a “white supremacist.”
The woman with the dreadlocks was reported to be using a sap glove, which is weighted and intended to cause serious injury.
Almost similar to the effectiveness of brass knuckles, these weighted knuckle gloves reinforce your fist with steel shot inside the knuckle area. They are an ordinary looking glove that you can wear casually in plain sight without causing suspicion, but secretly have eight ounces of steel shot sewn into the top of the hand and knuckles.
I am certainly not supporting violence or hitting women but the actions of the left and the absence of any consequence for violence, will lead to more violence. I’m not sure this will end well.
Look at the arrogant response of the officer in that video.
April 17th, 2017 at 6:51 pm
Mike K I am even more focused on the political consequences, which are likely to be far more important then who wins some minor street brawl somewhere. This is a completely insane attitude to have. It puts people in a corner but they have nowhere to turn except against you. No serious politician, certainly not of the great Democrat politicians of the past to build huge coalitions and one huge political victories, would have dreamed of talking like this.
April 17th, 2017 at 7:08 pm
“the political consequences, which are likely to be far more important then who wins some minor street brawl somewhere.”
Not to violate Godwin’s law but this is how brownshirts began.
I think the police are being very foolish to allow the very people who are more likely to support them be savaged by a group of anarchist punks.
Democrat local politicians, like those in Sn Jose CA, are not very smart and are responding to local voters.
It will be interesting to see if the present trend to college tyranny over white male students will result in a reaction like that at U of Missouri.
The freshman class at U Mo is down 23% this year. They are closing dorms.
That, of course, is a state school.
Will Yale and Wellesley see any reaction? I don’t know.
I have a 12 year old grandson and am quite concerned. His father keeps hoping he will be a good enough baseball player to get an athletic scholarship. I am leaning toward the military if that doesn’t happen. It’s a far more egalitarian culture plus the GI bill.
April 17th, 2017 at 7:50 pm
David French, a pretty emphatic #NeverTrumper, has now warned about the same thing I mentioned above.
We are now teetering on the edge of a truly terrifying incident, one trigger-pull away from a slaughter. Campus and urban progressives have a choice to make. Is this a nation of laws? If it is, then it’s time to grow a backbone, protect free speech, punish rioters, and expel those who disrupt the educational environment regardless of ideology. There should be no more sympathy or leniency for the lawless social-justice warrior than there is for the lawless neo-Nazi. Every single time the progressive establishment ignores, minimizes, or whitewashes leftist violence, it sows the wind. Americans have watched mobs attack police and burn buildings in Baltimore, Ferguson, Charlotte, and Minneapolis. They have watched mobs riot over politics and free speech in Middlebury, Berkeley, Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Is anyone at all shocked that when the police hang back, others will step into the void? Leftists are fond of saying “violence begets violence.” If we don’t restore the rule of law, we’ll all find out just how right they are.
Israel has avoided much of this by fighting back harshly. Bulldozing houses of terrorist’s families, etc.
April 17th, 2017 at 8:54 pm
On the other hand JFK (trying to prove his was bigger) put something on the order of 15,200 “military advisors” in Vietnam. And got two guys I knew killed. So f**k the Democrats. If some young guy feels the way I do and takes a bat to the Lefties, TFB.
April 17th, 2017 at 9:00 pm
they have forgotten that white gay men make up a disproportionate number of suicides, so i wonder if they would still be laughing if they suddenly remembered that fun fact
April 17th, 2017 at 9:05 pm
A nation that squanders the vitality, intelligence, and creativity of that large group who has farmed America’s land, built America’s infrastructure and invented America’s engines doesn’t deserve to succeed. And then there are the cultural consequences – art that is dead and deadening. And then there are moral ones.
I’m afraid we may have a lost generation that doesn’t rebel – the few in Berkeley are surely exceptions. The suicide, cirrhosis, etc. problems indicate an inward turn rather than rebellion. In a very real sense this is a mutilation of the essence these men – one that matches the increasing numbers of girls who are mutilated to “tame” them as well.
April 17th, 2017 at 10:31 pm
The most damaging thing about all this is the lesson that this sort of thing teaches white males. See, the real lesson here is not that white males are bad people who deserve this sort of abuse, the real lesson is that white males were fools to ever take their foot off the necks of the various “oppressed classes”, to include their own women.
Guess where that is going to lead? The next time ’round, boys, the boot goes back on the neck, and it ain’t never coming off.
We of my generation bought into the bullshit about peace, love, and amity between brothers. Now that we see what that really means, we’re rethinking the whole concept, and the guys coming up behind us aren’t quite as gullible as we were.
I don’t see this ending well, for anyone. The reaction to this betrayal of trust isn’t going to be pretty, and I could see some radical changes coming out of it all, especially in the religious sphere. Christianity, in the form of all the progressive churches, has pretty much done all they could to destroy the culture, position, and prestige of the white male in modern American society. This, coupled with the distinct lack of spirituality in modern life, leaves a lot of men looking for answers. There’s going to be hell to pay if some canny Islamoid comes out with a program of offering to put white males back on top of things, and put women and minorities back where they “belong”.
What really reeks about all this is that the people of good will, of all ethnicities and sexual persuasions, are getting screwed by the current lot of “activists” who’re pushing things so far. We’re all going to get caught up in the machinery of the counter-revolution, and when the pendulum swings back, it’s going to go a hell of a lot further back towards regression than anyone really even wants to think about, right now. But, I see it coming, sure as the next sunrise.
April 17th, 2017 at 11:09 pm
It is late in the day for a reassertion of civic nationalism, the creed I have always held, and the one I will hold to the end of my days. Resisting the further Balkanization of the country is a worthy goal, and we should all try to do it. Sadly, the odds of success may not be very high at this point.
April 18th, 2017 at 12:12 am
Kirk wrote: “Christianity, in the form of all the progressive churches, has pretty much done all they could to destroy the culture, position, and prestige of the white male in modern American society.”
I was about to object to this statement, but then I remembered what happened yesterday (Easter Sunday). I’m a white male, 57 years old, and I spent the weekend visiting my 83-year old widowed mother in a neighboring state. I’m not religious, but I agreed to go with her to the Easter morning service at her Episcopal Church.
Before the service, she mentioned that the congregation has been shrinking “as pretty much all churches are these days.” The turnout was rather unimpressive; the sanctuary was about half full. In Protestant congregations, the Easter morning service usually is the most heavily attended of the entire year. I can only imagine how empty the place looks on an ordinary Sunday.
Almost everyone there was my age or older.
But what stands out in my memory is that during the sermon, the white female pastor told an insulting sexist joke from the pulpit. I won’t repeat it here, but it implied that men are clueless morons, and the only way for a man to stop being stupid is for God to transform him into a woman.
I think I understand now why that congregation is shrinking. It’s a cinch that, if I were new in town and looking for a church to join, hearing that joke would cause me to leave and never come back.
My father is buried on the grounds of that church. I wonder if he turned over in his grave yesterday.
April 18th, 2017 at 3:46 am
The trouble with ‘identity politics’ is that you may conjure forth some identity group which decides to smash you. At least I hope that is the trouble with it.
April 18th, 2017 at 4:52 am
This country is about 20 years overdue for another civil war, and the opponent will be the same as the last one: slavery advocating Democrats. Last time they ran plantations, this time they want collectives.
April 18th, 2017 at 6:19 am
Here in Toronto, Black Lives Matters took over the Pride Parade, ousting many of the long term white gays in a spasm of PC
Now, apparently gay men are now officially not oppressed and are oppressors. Which is agreed on by several gay men I know.
They have trained themselves so well to be SJWs, they happily throw themselves on the Suttee of their own celebration of acceptance. Although there are a number of radical gays who do not like the idea of being accepted, of being main stream
What’s the point of being different if people accept you? They need to cause offense by their actions and words so they can be offended when others are offended by their actions
Holger Danske is waking up. All the groups taking the piss because white males are being rolled over beware.
April 18th, 2017 at 6:30 am
How about some details as to who when and where this was?
April 18th, 2017 at 7:13 am
Do your own homework, Hal.
April 18th, 2017 at 10:37 am
These days I dunno whether to laugh or cry. You really have screwed the pooch with your attempt at society.
The religion you supposedly espouse, has many good ideas. Love thy neighbor being one. Just implementing that one would help a lot. But no, you are approaching a civil war, so no that’s not gonna work.
There are fundamental problems with your societal apparatus. The devil take the hindmost attitude is among the most damaging. Those people you assign to the loser category are the very people who elected Trump. You will come to regret that. ;) These people thanks to your laws are heavily armed.
What could go wrong.
April 18th, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Well, you laughing malicious worm, your thin strip of a country derives 80% of its wealth by selling raw materials to the larger southern neighbor you despise. Most of your population lives within a couple hundred miles of the border. And your own social and political institutions are degrading under an onslaught of left wing BS and barbarian-migration-by-invitation even faster than ours. Toronto has just declared marriage to by a civil contract between any four consenting adults, a sop to the Muslims and queers… and apparently everyone up there is okay with this.
Whatever we get, you will get much harder, and you will be much less able to cope with it.
April 18th, 2017 at 1:02 pm
“you laughing malicious worm” Nice! But this is inspired:
“Toronto has just declared marriage to by a civil contract between any four consenting adults”
Apart from the typo, I hope you did not hurt yourself, pulling that from such a sensitive place. ;)