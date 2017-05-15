It seems that octopuses have the ability to edit their RNA dynamically.

An interesting piece on FDA regulation and medical device innovation.

Zymergen has automated part of the drug discovery process via a combination of robotics and machine learning.

Was big data analytics (more specifically, excess faith in same) a major cause of Hillary Clinton’s electoral loss?

Is there an artificial intelligence misinformation epidemic?

Cotton spinning – a quintessential technology of the Industrial Revolution – returns to England.

But to what degree will spinning, as well as weaving, cutting, and sewing, be replaced by 3d printing of clothing?

James L Taylor Manufacturing, a 106-year-old company making clamps and other woodworking tools sold to producers of furniture, flooring, and cabinets, recently introduced a robotic nester…it replaces the work of a human nester who “snatches boards coming off a conveyer belt in random lengths, hastily rearranges them so that each row of one to five pieces is so long, and bundles the rows into a stack.” One mill in Mississippi placed an urgent order for 3 of these (at $115K each) with the explanation: “I have eight nesters and four of them just called in sick.”

What is especially interesting about this is that the robotics system was not developed by hiring consultants from MIT or Silicon Valley; the company’s chief engineer (also part-owner of the company) designed the machine himself and wrote the 7000 lines of C++ code to run it. Reminds me of the cucumber sorting machine developed by a Japanese guy to help out on his parents’ cucumber farm..although that system was developed for the family’s own use rather than as a saleable product as with the robotic nester.