British People Need Guns
Posted by Lexington Green on June 8th, 2017 (All posts by Lexington Green)
Dramatic Footage of London Cops Killing Muslim Knife Terrorists
Solid work by the cops in London. Once the coppers show up the jihadis are dead dirt in seconds.
Notably the terrorist idiots were wearing fake suicide-bomb vests. The cops closed with them and killed them at close range without regard to their own safety.
But the cops cannot be everywhere. When seconds count, even with the best of intentions, the police will always be minutes away.
In the USA we have, thank God, the Second Amendment. These dirtbags would have run into citizens carrying firearms, not pint glasses or bare fists.
The Brits need to gun up.
There will be lots more like this.
June 8th, 2017 at 6:05 pm
If guns were easily got hold of in Britain then the terrorists would have had guns.
I think British gun laws are unwise, but I am struck by how foolish many arguments against them are.
June 8th, 2017 at 6:20 pm
Britain should not have suppressed its subjects’ right to arms. However, the main problem is that the British political class refuses to acknowledge that it erred in promoting immigration without insisting on assimilation.
June 8th, 2017 at 6:28 pm
Excellent point, Dearleme.
“Britain should not have suppressed its subjects’ right to arms.”
Aha! So that’s where our 2nd Amendment came from. And here I thought the Founding Father’s were responsible. Learn something new every day.
June 8th, 2017 at 8:18 pm
Both Britain and Australia have severely suppressed gun ownership after a shooting incident by a crazy person years ago.
Before that event, both had about the same number of guns per capita as the US.
I grew up in the 40s and 50s and guns were just something people had to use for hunting or target shooting.
There was no thought of self defense.
Inner city violence probably had more influence on people buying f=guns for defense, then the rhetoric of gun banning stimulated a huge demand for buying guns.
June 8th, 2017 at 8:45 pm
I’m always struck by the variance in rates of home-invasion robberies when homeowners are present, between Britain and in places like … er, Texas.
I believe that if one did a house-to-house toss of my own neighborhood, there would turn up sufficient personal weapons to outfit a small European army. In the time that I have lived in it, there have been no home-invasion robberies (a couple of robberies of unoccupied homes, though,) and only one instance of violent murder of local householders. And that was the only one in the twenty years that I have lived here.
June 8th, 2017 at 9:20 pm
“to outfit a small European army.”
Q: How are the home invasion rates in Switzerland? My guess is they are low. Of course, they are still a pretty homogenous society in most social ways, but we’re not allowed to talk about that as a factor in anything, lest we be accused of double plus ungood think.
June 8th, 2017 at 9:29 pm
If the violent inner cities are excluded there is less crime and fewer murders here in the US than in Europe.
Especially the past three years or so.