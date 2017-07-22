Robots of the Week: Replacing Cashiers in Grocery Stores and Cafeterias
Posted by David Foster on July 22nd, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
Eliminating checkout lines via automatic object recognition: IMAGR and Mashgin.
(Technically, these are artificial intelligence systems but probably shouldn’t really count as ‘robots’ since they respond to the physical world but don’t manipulate it)
July 23rd, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Won’t they just put mini RFID chips in all product packaging soon? Seems like that would be more likely to succeed than object recognition AI sofrware.
July 23rd, 2017 at 4:00 pm
For grocery stores, problem with vegetables and fruits…anything not packaged.
For cafeterias, don’t see how you’d do it with RFID chips unles you had everything served out in separate containers, each with its own RFID chip.
July 23rd, 2017 at 5:24 pm
I bet that before too long they’ll have stick-on RFID chips for produce.
I’m skeptical that optical object recognition can really get close enough to 100% reliability to be good enough. I don’t know how close it would have to come to be acceptable to retailers. I assume 99% or better. That will be tough.