Remedial Reading for a ‘New Yorker’ Writer
Posted by David Foster on September 9th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
This New Yorker writer seems to feel that, had government been adequately respected, funded and supported (and the dangers of Climate Change properly recognized), the ‘Cajun Navy’ of volunteer rescuers would not have been needed.
Glenn Reynolds suggests that the author has apparently never read Alexis de Tocqueville. (Or, alternatively, I would suggest, may have read him but not really understood him all that well)
Tocqueville, of course, wrote famously (in his book Democracy in America) about the tendency of Americans to come together and form voluntary associations to accomplish particular goals, without anyone having to tell them to do so.
Tocqueville also wrote another book, The Old Regime and the French Revolution, in which he traced the constancy of certain aspects of French society across the monarchy and the Republic. In an appendix, he argues that “the physiognomy of governments can be best detected in their colonies, and rendered more conspicuous.” Looking at French Canada under Louis XIV and Algeria under the Republic, he wrote:
In both places the government numbers as many heads as the people; it preponderates, acts, regulates, controls, undertakes everything, provides for everything, knows far more about the subject’s business than he did hiself–is, in short, incessantly active and sterile.
He contrasts this system–under which “there was not a shadow of municipal or provincial institutions; and no collective or individual action was tolerated” with that in America:
In the United States, on the contrary, the English anti-centralization system was carried to an extreme. Parishes became independent municipalities, almost democratic republics. The republican element, which forms, so to say, the foundation of the English constitution and English habits, shows itself and develops without hindrance. Government proper does little in England and individuals do a great deal; in America, government never interferes, so to speak, and individuals do everything.
Rose Wilder Lane also found it useful to contrast the differing colonial strategies of European powers: France and Spain, on the one hand, and Britain, on the other:
The Governments gave them (in the case of the French and Spanish colonies–ed) carefully detailed instructions for clearing and fencing the land, caring for the fence and the gate, and plowing and planting, cultivating, harvesting, and dividing the crops…The English Kings were never so efficient. They gave the land to traders. A few gentlemen, who had political pull enough to get a grant, organized a trading company; their agents collected a ship-load or two of settlers and made an agreement with them which was usually broken on both sides…To the scandalized French, the people in the English colonies seemed like undisciplined children, wild, rude, wretched subjects of bad rulers.
Does the New Yorker writer also see Americans as “undisciplined children, wild, rude, wretched subjects of bad rulers,” with the badness of the rulers lying mainly in their not having been given enough power?
It strikes me that Leftists are mostly very institutional people….they believe that things must be done by people who are properly trained and credentialed, organized in a top-down manner.
This attitude was very much on display when, immediately after 9/11, the idea of arming airline pilots was first mooted. Media types were appalled; to them, there are people who are trained and credentialed to fly airplanes and there are people who are trained and credentialed to carry firearms on behalf of the government, and never the twain shall meet.
(And, of course, it was action of the passengers, not coordinated by any central authority, that prevented Flight 93 from being used to conduct even greater devastation on 9/11.)
Robert Heinlein wrote: “A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.”
Such thoughts are anathema to the Institutional Left.
See also Lead and Gold on Elite Panic and The Hive Mind, also People are the Design Margin, by Richard Fernandez.
September 9th, 2017 at 10:33 am
I this over here in the past.
That Someone’s busy with transfat, transgender and alternative marriage issues. He can’t bother with protecting borders. Just leave your number and the time you called, and he’ll get back to you. The state has finally achieved both universal jurisdiction and total impotence at one and the same moment.
The “Cajun Navy” is one example of taking care of ourselves.
September 9th, 2017 at 10:52 am
I imagine there has always been both sorts of people in all the societies mentioned above. There may be a heritable quality to this, and we have both attracted and produced more of one type. We trend in the direction of self-organising, but it has never been universal. What is different now is who is in charge, and gets to bend the culture in their preferred direction
September 9th, 2017 at 11:18 am
At least some of the people I referred to as having an ‘Institutional’ orientation don’t live their OWN lives that way at all…the writer, the singer, the academic, even the startup entrepreneur may view themselves as free spirits requiring an environment of high creative scope, but the *other* people as needing top-down direction and control. These individuals generally have no concept of how much initiative, creativity, dedication, etc it requires to keep a factory operating or a railroad running or to deal with serious emergencies.
September 9th, 2017 at 12:49 pm
I have been admiring the subtle use of American’s helping themselves. The various officials going on about how Americans respond so well we don’t need no stinkin’ leftist ‘the state should help out’ nonsense.
I have been admiring the success of the very rich in marginalizing anything that might threaten their ability to freely take all the money. That so many, with so little, buy into this crap, is a testament to the society they have built. ;)
September 9th, 2017 at 2:19 pm
I thought it was rather touching that the Cajun Navy set sail at much the same time that the film Dunkirk showed another navy of little boats.
September 9th, 2017 at 2:23 pm
Continuing with my last comment on Institutional Thinking: for decades, a high % of university professors have demanded absolute freedom for themselves in choosing what to work on and how to do it, while simultaneously favoring a high degree of controls on other Americans…especially those who are in business…and how they do their jobs.
It’s worse now, though…it seems an increasing number of professors don’t really attempt to act as scholars at all, but rather choose to act as marketers and enforcers of a specific ideology.
I
September 9th, 2017 at 2:45 pm
Kevin WIlliamson:
Houston, with its vast asphalt expanses and its sci-fi eastern skyline of oil refineries and flare stacks, is not Paris. I have joked from time to time that its city motto ought to be the old engineers’ creed: “It Ain’t Pretty, But It Works.” The police and emergency personnel and public authorities will do their jobs, with varying degrees of success, and will no doubt earn both praise and criticism for their efforts. But what really works about Houston — and about America — is that line of guys saying, “I have a bass boat, a raincoat, and some rope — what can I do to help?” There’s no army in the world that can replace that, and no amount of treasure that can buy it.
But some people are more than eager to throw this spirit away.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/451056/hurricane-harvey-houston-resilient-will-recover
September 9th, 2017 at 4:24 pm
I have personally provided sweat equity after three tornadoes, directly provided cash and capital assets after one tornado, indirectly provided via charities I knew I could trust cash after Katrina and will do so soon for Harvey, have close friends who provided many days of sweat equity after Katrina, and several groups of very close friends who have provided many days of sweat equity after Harvey and are committed to providing probably weeks more, and know others already working in anticipation of Irma. In addition to the common thread of charitable volunteerism of the originating essay to these comments, one other common thread stood out. Every one of those cases demonstrated three features: 1) the volunteers got there before the government aide; 2)the volunteers were not as expert as the experienced government aide, made mistakes (eg, donated badly-used clothes), but learned and continued giving in ways that directly and personally ministered to identifiable needs; 3)long after the politicians had finished virtue-signaling/vote-buying with other peoples’ money (as in seasons to years later), the volunteers, specifically those from churches, were still helping.
September 9th, 2017 at 11:31 pm
I thought it was rather touching that the Cajun Navy set sail at much the same time that the film Dunkirk showed another navy of little boats.
Me too but I wonder if Islamic England will have the pluck the next time.
Meanwhile HuffPo is scandalized at the thought that schoolchildren could be taught the Muslim prayer ritual
September 10th, 2017 at 3:35 am
I have always felt that among leftists (as opposed to modern liberals) there is a trace of condescension to their fellow man. They seem to go by a “do as I say not as I am” view towards rule.
I should reread Democracy in America, along with the Federalist Papers.
September 10th, 2017 at 12:48 pm
@PenGun – what country is it you are referring to where the rich have all the money? I’m not familiar with it. I recall there was an African nation where the king’s family owned 50% of the GDP, but I don’t recall which and can’t verify it is true.
September 10th, 2017 at 1:38 pm
America my friend. It is your society that has made it a sin to be poor and a great virtue to have money. Because the rich/virtuous really do think they are better than the poor they have no trouble believing that the poor deserve to be poor and should just be ignored, except perhaps for their votes.
An ugly place, that’s most of the problem the world faces.
September 10th, 2017 at 1:50 pm
I don’t think you have any friends here, PenGun.
September 10th, 2017 at 2:28 pm
“I don’t think you have any friends here, PenGun.”
Agreed. PenGun’s malicious commie cartoon view of America is respected only by fools and knaves.
September 10th, 2017 at 2:29 pm
“Because the rich/virtuous really do think they are better than the poor they have no trouble believing that the poor deserve to be poor and should just be ignored, except perhaps for their votes.”
You’ve just described California perfectly.
September 10th, 2017 at 10:10 pm
If “If’s and But’s were candy and nuts,” my what a wonderful workers’ paradise this would be.