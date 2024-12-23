Enjoy the Festive Season.

It has long been my custom to post a Festive Season video, featuring vintage, or sometimes modern-retro, tinplate trains under the tree.

Word Press might not allow me to embed You Tube videos. Follow the link for this year’s video , which features only the vintage trains in the sun room.

At You Tube, the video is first in a play list, in which three or four of the ones that follow show what’s going on with the basement project.

It’s time for me to take that long winter’s nap (well, there’s a busy Monday of football first). Enjoy Christmas, Hanukkah, the holiday tournaments, the bowls and football playoffs. I’m sure national affairs will be no less crazy after Three Kings.