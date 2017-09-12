 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Robots of the Week

    Posted by David Foster on September 12th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Sewing robots.  Although spinning and weaving have long been highly mechanized, the final phase of the apparel-making value chain has resisted automation:

    IN 1970 William J. Bank, president of the Blue Jeans Corporation, predicted that there would be a man on Mars before the production of apparel was automated. Almost half a century later, he has not yet been proved wrong. 

    But that may change soon, given recent development in robotic sewing. Two companies, Softwear Automation (Atlanta) and Sewbo (Seattle) are pursuing different strategies:  Softwear’s approach is to create computer vision and robotic manipulation which is intelligent and subtle enough to deal with highly flexible fabric, whereas Sewbo’s approach is to temporarily stiffen the fabric in order to make working with it more like metalworking.

    Depending on how well these systems work in practice, and how the technology evolves, they may turn out to be not only the robots of the week, but the robots of the year or even the decade.  Apparel-making is a vast industry, concentrated in nations which are not-so-well-off economically, and employs a large number of people. A high level of automation would likely result in much of this production being relocated closer to the markets, thus saving transportation costs and shortening supply cycles.  The consequences for countries like China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka could be pretty unpleasant.

    Most likely, unforeseen problems will slow the full deployment of these systems and an Apparel Apocalypse will not occur.  It would certainly be wise, though, for the leaderships of apparel-manufacturing-intensive countries to focus on the need to develop a broader employment base.

    More here.

    See also my post on 3d knitting

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 8:44 am and is filed under Business, China, Tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    5 Responses to “Robots of the Week”

    1. dearieme Says:
      September 12th, 2017 at 10:15 am

      I’m mildly surprised that it’s held to be axiomatic (by some people) that self-driving cars are, ahem, just around the corner, but sewing is too difficult to automate.

    2. David Foster Says:
      September 12th, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Seems to me that the *general* self-driving car problem is harder than the sewing problem: a much-less-controlled environment, interaction with objects (cars, pedestrians, construction work, etc) that are *not* under control of the same algorithm, much more serious consequences for errors, etc. I think we will likely see self-driving cars pretty soon in limited and restricted environments, but totally general use, much further way.

      Out of curiosity, Dearie, who is saying that self-driving is easier than automated sewing?

    3. Tonestaple Says:
      September 12th, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      It would be nice if the robots would hail the dawn of a new age of clothing that actually fits. I’m sure it’s possible: go to the store, pick your garment, have your body scanned, and the garment will be made and shipped to you without being touched by human hands.

      I am reminded of an episode of “Bewitched” in which Darrin’s client was a fashion designer, and Samantha whipped up some of the designer’s dresses and put them on ordinary women. The designer fainted when he saw how they looked on normal women and when he recovered, he realized the error of his ways. That will never ever happen: even if the stitching is done by robots, the designers will still design for women who are genetic freaks.

      Maybe if the robots become sufficiently commonplace and inexpensive, every shop will have one installed and I can finally have store-bought clothing that fits.

    4. Tonestaple Says:
      September 12th, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      Further, having now read the Economist article, although t-shirts may be a huge market, I would expect they are some of the lowest margin garments anyone can make, and t-shirt fabric is a pain in the butt to handle. Seems like it would make more sense to learn how to make a machine that can manipulate woven cotton or maybe even heavy wool coating which is much, much more stable, and once you can make a men’s dress shirt or a winter coat, you will have solved a lot of problems and could then maybe figure out how to handle annoying lightweight knits.

    5. dearieme Says:
      September 12th, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      “who is saying that self-driving is easier than automated sewing?” It’s an inference from your note about how hard sewing is, and other people’s views that the widespread use of self-driving cars is imminent.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     