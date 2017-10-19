 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
    Seth Barrett Tillman: Good Lawyers & Good Books: My Personal Difficulties During the Recent Hamilton-Signatures Dispute

    Posted by Jonathan on October 19th, 2017 (All posts by )

    These five experts did a very brave thing. They knowingly took on the cause of historical truth in spite of the fact that a social media mob had already descended on me, and in spite of the fact that they don’t (as far as I know) have any particular love for the administration. (Indeed, one of them loathes the President, but nevertheless took on this project because it was the right thing to do.) They have all written extensively on Hamilton, the Constitution, the Founding Era, and/or the Early Republic. As a personal favor to me, and if you value what has been accomplished to date, I would ask you to buy their books. If you cannot buy a book or two, please ask your local library or university library to do so. Of course, cite to their publications in your articles and elsewhere. That’s a valuable thing too. If you want honesty in our courts, in legal practice, and in the wider intellectual marketplace of ideas, then honest researchers have to be able to make a living. So if you can, help.

    Read the whole thing.

    Seth is gracious to people who helped him. He deserves great credit for his original and important scholarship, and for standing firm in the face of scurrilous personal attacks

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 at 9:53 pm and is filed under History, Law, Trump. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    3 Responses to “Seth Barrett Tillman: Good Lawyers & Good Books: My Personal Difficulties During the Recent Hamilton-Signatures Dispute

    1. dearieme Says:
      October 20th, 2017 at 7:08 am

      Yep, thumbs up to SBT.

    2. Grurray Says:
      October 20th, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Here, here, and done.

      Although, I bought Martin’s compilation, “The Many Faces of Alexander Hamilton: The Life and Legacy of America’s Most Elusive Founding Father,” instead of his book on dissent. I hope that will suffice.

    3. Lexington Green Says:
      October 21st, 2017 at 10:51 am

      SBT is a gentleman.

