The Gods of the Copybook Headings are Coming.
Posted by Michael Kennedy on January 7th, 2018 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
There is a poem by Rudyard Kipling, explained by John Derbyshire here, That warns of consequences that will come no matter how much we wish it otherwise.
Published in October 1919 when the poet was 53 years old, “The Gods of the Copybook Headings” has proved enduringly popular, despite the fact that copybooks disappeared from schoolrooms in Britain and America during, or shortly after, World War 2. A copybook was an exercise book used to practice one’s handwriting in. The pages were blank except for horizontal rulings and a printed specimen of perfect handwriting at the top. You were supposed to copy this specimen all down the page. The specimens were proverbs or quotations, or little commonplace hortatory or admonitory sayings — the ones in the poem illustrate the kind of thing. These were the copybook headings.
The poem is severe and depressing, as Kipling was when he composed it.
As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man —
There are only four things certain since Social Progress began: —
That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire,
And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire;
And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!
We are now in an era where the rules of civil society seem to have been repealed, or at least violated with impunity.
Retribution is sure to follow.
The present Deep State, or “Swamp” if you prefer, seems to be nearing some sort of denouement
The House Intelligence Committee now has the bank records of Fusion-GPS. They were turned over Friday after a federal judge on Thursday shot-down a last-ditch effort by attorneys from Fusion to get an emergency injunction.
Chairman Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee now have the records of payments made by Fusion-GPS to “journalists and media companies” during 2016 and early 2017 when Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby and Peter Fritsch were shopping the Christopher Steele ‘Russian dossier’ to enhance the “Insurance Policy”.
I expect to see rats going overboard now on a daily basis.
Most of the direct (“small group”) FBI (CoIntel), DOJ (NatSec Division) and Special Counsel co-conspirators are only able to talk amid themselves. They know by now they are being monitored and they have strong suspicion the size of the surveillance upon them. [Hi guys.] No-one else is willing to put themselves at risk now. Congressional allies now view the small group as carrying a legal ebola virus. Contact is now a risk.
I consider Congressman Devin Nunes one of the two heroes of this story. The other is Admiral Mike Rogers.
Rogers warned Trump that his transition team was under surveillance right after the election. For this the Obama people tried to fire him from his position at NSA.
The Washington Post reported on 19 November 2016 that Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R. Clapper Jr. had recommended to President Obama that Rogers be terminated as director of the National Security Agency. Carter reportedly recommended he be terminated due to poor performance, whereas Clapper considered it wise that the position be held by a civilian. Both Clapper and Carter had put Rogers on notice for poor performance in internal security and for a poor leadership style.
Yes, poor performance as a member of the internal espionage team of Obama.
Nunes was attacked as well.
In early 2017, he was criticized for his alleged bias in a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.[3][4] On April 6, 2017, he temporarily stepped aside from leading that investigation while the Office of Congressional Ethics investigates charges that he improperly disclosed classified information to the public, but he remains committee chairman for other purposes. Nunes has denied the allegations.[5][6] The Office of Congressional Ethics later cleared Nunes of allegations that he disclosed classified information to the public.
His crime was disclosing to Trump what he had discovered about the Obama team effort at throwing the election to Hillary.
John McCain being a member in good standing of the DC Swamp, attacked Nunes for his contacting Trump. McCain, of course, was involved in forwarding the “Steele Dossier” to the FBI as part of the war on Trump and the Deplorables.
Nunes, in spite of Democrat and McCain opposition, is winning.
WASHINGTON – […] Gaining access to Fusion GPS’s bank records marks yet another victory for the Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee, which earlier in the week secureddocuments and text messages related to the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had pursued the information for months and threatened a contempt of Congress charge against both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray after they refused to turn over the information.
Two Republican senators earlier in the day Friday recommended that the Justice Department criminally investigate the author of the Trump dossier, which contains salacious and unverified claims about President Trump’s ties to Russia. Republicans are concerned the dossier may have been the impetus behind the federal inquiry looking into possible Russian collusion between that country and the Trump campaign.
The ties are actually between the Clinton campaign and Russia, if anything.
As the Inspector General investigation continues: ?FBI Agent Peter Strzok has been reassigned to the HR department. ?FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, personal legal aide to FBI Asst. Director, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, has been returned to the DOJ side. ?FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has been relieved of his duties by FBI Director Christopher Wray. ?FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe has announced his intent to retire in March.
All of these FBI personnel moves are a preliminary outcomes of the still ongoing Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation. All of this has been reported. None of these moves are speculative. All of these geese are cooked. However, this is just one side of the 2016 political “Trump operation”, the FBI investigative Counterintelligence Division side.
The other hero in this is OIG Inspector Michael Horowitz, who is still looking into the Clinton Foundation.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced the review in response “to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public.”
The probe will also examine allegations that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should have been recused from the probe. Questions were raised about McCabe’s impartiality after it was revealed Clinton ally and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe donated to his wife’s 2015 Senate campaign.
Additionally, the probe will investigate allegations that DOJ and FBI employees improperly disclosed information not meant for the public. This apparently refers to assistant attorney general Peter Kadzik, whose email tipping off Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta about a House oversight committee hearing was revealed by WikiLeaks.
More popcorn, please.
January 7th, 2018 at 4:22 pm
Kipling’s term ‘Gods of the Market-Place” is likely to confuse many if not most modern readers, who will probably think it has something to do with capitalism and the market economy. Actually, he was referring to religious cults that emerge at various times; today he would probably include the belief in magical crystals and the extreme forms of environmentalism in that category.
January 7th, 2018 at 4:34 pm
Gosh, who could have suspected a Chicago party machine hack would weaponize the US intelligence community to spy on his political rivals?
2018 is going to get very, very nasty.
January 7th, 2018 at 5:06 pm
Even the relative small opposition to the Deep State that exists [consider that they are, like Trump, fighting the Democrats, the vast majority of the Republican Party machinery and officials, the entire MSM, the thoroughly corrupted FBI, CIA, NSA, and other Federal law enforcement agencies and intel agencies, the entire Federal bureaucracy which is still run by Obama and the DNC, and I have grave doubts about the loyalty of the Secret Service in its protective mission.] has managed to bring us to the point where we either enforce the rule of law on our elitists regardless of claimed party, or openly admit that it does not exist and act accordingly.
I think it is telling that the “Trump hit d’ jour” in the MSM involves a Yale psychiatrist who has met with Congressmen and who is calling for President Trump to be forcibly detained and restrained by security forces, examined, and declared incompetent under the 25th Amendment.
It looks like the Left is choosing the lack of a rule of law and open war. Be ready.
On top of this is the functional secession of Democrat controlled areas of the country claiming the right to nullify Federal laws on immigration, drugs, and taxes despite Article VI, Clause 2 of the Constitution.
What will be, will be. Sides will be chosen, and the choices will have consequences. This is not a wish. It is a resigned prediction.
January 7th, 2018 at 5:32 pm
Ah, yes, the so-called “Yale psychiatrist” – does she, perchance have a book coming out soon? How very, very Soviet of Dr. Lee and those congress-critters that she is supposed to have consulted with. Frankly, I think she should first seriously examine Nancy Pelosi, with regard to unfitness for office, first. Then a couple of the other members of the house or senate, especially the ones who give every evidence of requiring their staff to put them in a pot in the corner and water them three times a week.
I’ve known for ages that a knowledge of Kipling is one of the surest indicators of libertarian or conservative principles around. It’s almost like a secret handshake.
January 7th, 2018 at 6:22 pm
Kipling, among many other things, had lived in Vermont where his children were born.
I his childhood, he had been treated cruelly by a boarding house owner.
He was quite aware of how children may not reveal such things until much older.
He is controversial but has been described as a balladeer on the common soldier.
For it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an’ “Chuck him out, the brute!”
But it’s “Saviour of ‘is country” when the guns begin to shoot;
An’ it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an’ anything you please;
An’ Tommy ain’t a bloomin’ fool — you bet that Tommy sees!
January 7th, 2018 at 7:10 pm
More good news about our Intelligence Community
Although the Times is scrupulously careful to work in a reference to the Trump administration in the lede, it’s important to remember that this was Obama’s IC that blew it, not Trump’s — the IC headed by two of the worst appointments in American intelligence history, those of James Clapper as Director of National Intelligence and John Brennan as head of the CIA. That these two are also among Trump’s most dedicated foes — and will very likely turn out to have played significant roles in the “Russian collusion” hogswallop — is hardly coincidental. Nevertheless, the Times is happy to dump the whole Clinton-Obama mess in the new president’s lap: