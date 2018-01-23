Are Those Robots Slacking Off on the Job?
Posted by David Foster on January 23rd, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
Much concern is being expressed these days about technological unemployment driven by robotics, artificial intelligence, etc. But labor productivity numbers have been more in the direction of stagnation than in the direction of a sharp break upwards…see for example this BLS analysis. Note especially Chart 5, which compares productivity growth in three periods: 1947-2007, 2001-2007, and 2009-2016.
See also this piece, which looks at total factor productivity across continents.
So, what is going on here? Why have the remarkable innovations and heavy corporate and government investments in technology not had more of a positive effect on productivity? I have my own ideas, but am curious about what others think.
January 23rd, 2018 at 12:14 pm
I’m wondering if changes to the composition of the work force (part-time, hourly and salary) during the current cycle could throw off the estimated work hours.
I’m pretty sure that the larger the proportion the government sector becomes the more the drag on productivity. But why would productive incentives matter?
I would guess labor turbulence (moving from job to job and in and out of the work force) has a dead weight loss in productivity if it is not being driven by market forces, but rather by regulatory intrusion, crony capital subsidies and inefficient government purchases (including contracting private firms).
The idea of the creative destruction mechanism being blunted by artifically low interest rates is very interesting, but I’m still trying to reconcil that with my understanding that banks maintained high lending standards. Some of the effect could be related to the increasing role of governments in picking winners and losers and the dead weight loss in bidding for such favors rather than tending the business of efficiency and innovation.
I do agree as well that diffusion of technological efficiencies can be blunted by lack of competition. It can also prove that newer is not always applicable broadly. I can believe small businesses have been increasingly consumed in dealing with labor and regulatory issues over the past nine years and have struggled to keep up with the whirl wind of technological development and opportunities as well.
Certainly our training and educational structures are not keeping up- another link to the trends in government.
Death6
January 23rd, 2018 at 2:36 pm
The greatest increases in innovation and productivity come from entrepreneurs and new businesses, and they have been strangled almost out of existence. Another factor is family businesses. This may sound funny these days, but relatives work harder for each other, especially children. Minimum ages requirements don’t apply for kids working for parents.
But even if they wanted to employ family members, there are just fewer families around to do it.