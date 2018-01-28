Daniel Greenfield:

The attacks on Trump show that elections don’t matter to the left.



Republicans can win an election, but they have a major flaw. They’re not leftists.



That’s what the leftist dictatorship looks like.



The left lost Congress. They lost the White House. So what did they do? They began trying to run the country through Federal judges and bureaucrats.



Every time that a Federal judge issues an order saying that the President of the United States can’t scratch his own back without his say so, that’s the civil war.



Our system of government is based on the constitution, but that’s not the system that runs this country.



The left’s system is that any part of government that it runs gets total and unlimited power over the country.



If it’s in the White House, then the president can do anything. And I mean anything. He can have his own amnesty for illegal aliens. He can fine you for not having health insurance. His power is unlimited.



He’s a dictator.



But when Republicans get into the White House, suddenly the President can’t do anything. He isn’t even allowed to undo the illegal alien amnesty that his predecessor illegally invented.



A Democrat in the White House has “discretion” to completely decide every aspect of immigration policy. A Republican doesn’t even have the “discretion” to reverse him.



That’s how the game is played. That’s how our country is run.



[. . .]



The Trump years are going to decide if America survives. When his time in office is done, we’re either going to be California or a free nation once again.