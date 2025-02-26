In my review of The Locomotive Firemen’s Magazine from 1884, I mentioned a Civil War story about a Union locomotive crew that was being pursued by a faster Confederate locomotive–but escaped via a clever trick. I was curious about whether or not an LLM model would be able to come up with the same solution if it was presented with a description of the situation. Here’s the prompt that I gave Grok:
It is the time of the American Civil War. You are aboard a locomotive which is hurrying to deliver a vital message to Union forces. But this locomotive is being pursued by a Confederate locomotive, which is a little fast. You are now on an upgrade and it looks like they will catch you. How can you avoid this fate? All you have on board the locomotive is: a six-shot revolver…a supply of wood for the boiler fire…a crowbar…some cotton waste for starting the fire…and a large jug of lubricating oil. How, if at all, can you avoid being caught? The fate of the Union depends on you!
Grok’s response and the ensuing conversation can be found here.
The entity on the other end of the conversation did seem rather human-like, to the extent that it seemed almost rude to discontinue the conversation with a Grok question still outstanding.
(On the other hand, Grok seemed less brilliant the next day, when I tried out the new Mind Map feature and it gave me captions in Chinese in response to a prompt in English)
2 thoughts on “A Conversation With Grok”
Issues: The oil must be applied to both rails simultaneously, locomotives don’t have differentials. Although loosing traction on one side probably increases the chance of derailment slightly, It’s likely that a bare locomotive and tender would make it up most grades with only the wheels on one side driving.
Does the chase locomotive have operable sanding gear? Possibly less common or less well maintained in the South.
Using even a cap and ball revolver to start a fire is pretty chancy, much more reliable to use a splinter of wood lit in the firebox. But what would you burn and how would that help?
Adding the oil to the firebox would increase the output of the boiler temporarily. Dito the rags.
A higher risk option would be to shut down the feed water pump. Again the output would increase temporarily, but risky because if the water level gets below the top of the firebox, the boiler will explode. Going up hill, the water level at the firebox is naturally higher than on the level or, especially, going down hill. Like I said, risky.
I assumed that the pressure relief valve had already been tied down. At the time of the Civil War, trains east of the Mississippi were fueled by coal so adding wood to the firebox would have also been a little like putting a spurt of nitrous oxide into a gasoline engine.
The Gandy Dancer’s (track and right-of-way maintainers) magazine would have given them a maul, wrenches and a bigger bar, along with sense enough to break the rail, preferably on a trestle or blind curve or, both, before the pistol even entered into it.