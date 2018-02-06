With a Pillow
Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 6th, 2018 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
In Iowahawk’s deathless phrase regarding the establishment press, “Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.” Here it is a weekend and a couple of working days after the release of the notorious and long-awaited FISA memo, and the relatively conservative side of the blogosphere is still happily chewing it over. Doubtless the professional national media wishes the whole matter would just go away already, just because. Frankly, the whole matter reminds me of the swiftboat veterans and the matter of John Kerry’s service in Vietnam.
For weeks before the mainstream establishment media deigned to notice the whole kerfuffle, the blogosphere was a-bubble with discussions of how Kerry had gamed his tour in Vietnam and made his political bones afterwards by being prominent anti-war protestor – to the disgust of those who had served with him. (As an officer and gentleman, Kerry looks to have been an unlovely combination of Frank Burns and a grown-up Eddie Haskell.) And the establishment national media desperately put their fingers in their ears and sang la-la-la-la, no doubt wishing passionately that the whole thing would go away … but it didn’t. Eventually, they had to come to grips with the fact John Kerry’s comrades during his truncated tour of duty felt they had been maligned and insulted by his subsequent antics. The media did manage to twist the phrase ‘swiftboating’ into having another meaning entirely, but it didn’t win Kerry the White House, so we got off lucky in that event.
The corrupting of the FBI is a hundred times worse than John Kerry’s cynical attempts at burnishing his military service for higher office, in my opinion. He was, is, and remains a tone-deaf, clueless fool, notable for charmless ineptitude, a legend in his own mind. The weaponizing of a national crime-investigating agency against a political opponent is a far more serious affair. Here we have a shady oppo-research outfit, working up a bespoke but unproven suit of slime, paid for by partisan political interests, passing it surreptitiously to friends in the establishment media … and to the FBI, to use as justification for spying on a political opponent’s campaign. This is the kind of scummy political shenanigans which distinguishes Third World banana republics, where the president-for-life’s cousin owns the biggest newspaper/television station in the country, and his brother-in-law runs the national police force, and no one, by god, had better get in the way of the president-for-life’s stranglehold on the body politic. The parties who enabled this whole sordid farrago have got to be brought to account – and brought to account in a manner that stings, and demonstrates to the public that there are penalties to be paid for reducing this proud republic to the level of some third world hellhole.
As long as we are still talking about this, blogging about it, commenting on the mainstream media’s comment threads, passing around the word on social media, the issue is still on the table. The national establishment media may wish like hell that it would all go away, but as long as we still have the soap-box, the ballot box and the other boxes … we cannot let this matter pass. Discuss.
They can only wish the shoe was on the other foot, but that is not the case. With the top tiers of both DOJ and FBI thoroughly compromised, the action levers are few and blunt. So far, the public reaction seems to be muted (at least compared to mine).
Interesting drama on the dems attempt at a dossier/FISA memo. Seems like they are daring Trump to withhold it based on it containing all the revelations of sources, contacts and methods they alleged that the Nunes’ memo would divulge (but did not, other than the ones they shouild not have employed). This is likely to look a lot like a blacked out sheet of paper once the redactions are posted. Then they get to fill in the blanks with whatever they like in response to the penetrating, insightful questions of the MSM (such as “When did Trump stop conspiring with the Russians to penetrate our election process?”), lots of winks, nods and un-named sources to be reflected upon.
Where was and is Barry in all this? Didn’t he have to be in the know? How about all those security advisors that are now taking pot shots as private citizens. I don’t think they realize that they are playing the role of pop up targets. As the IG and subsequent memos roll out, theyb will be more and more exposed. But who is pressing the legal measures? Some of this is criminal no matter what “is” means.
(As an officer and gentleman, Kerry looks to have been an unlovely combination of Frank Burns and a grown-up Eddie Haskell.)
Love it.
On Kerry – didn’t he award himself some medals? Purple hearts?
What happened to the concept of honor with him?
I think the media has to contend with the Internet – something they didn’t worry about during Vietnam. Still rankles me to think what Cronkite did to the country during Tet.
The millennials aren’t reading newspapers but the blogs. The newspaper editors will say with somlee justification that the quality of reporting is all over the map – but then the same could be said about them.
Interesting times.
Thank you, Bill – I sometimes do stumble onto an apt comparison. He is, indeed, a charmless sack of scum. Not even Emperor Barack the 1st didn’t quite have the nerve to name him as secretary of defense … he had to settle with following Hillary’s clumsy footsteps at State.
Oh, the establishment media hates the blogosphere, with the hatred of a thousand burning suns, for persistently wrecking their lovely narrative. Look at how many of them have either taken to curating their comment threads on stories, or dropped comments altogether. And the fallout from the Jordan Peterson interview was marvelous to behold. That silly tw*t of an interviewer assumed that he was just another dumb conservative, and that he would crumble under her righteous social justice warrior questioning … and instead, she got her head and other essential parts handed to her. Live. On TV.
I grew up on military bases in the late Cold War era. John Kerry was on a level just below Jane Fonda. It’s amazing that the MSM pretended, and still pretend to this day, that he was a previously universally adored hero slandered by political opportunists. He was and is garbage, from his time trashing Vietnam vets to his cheerleading the Sandinistas to helping force through the execrable Iran deal.
Everything about the MSM and the Dems for the past year and a half is preposterously stupid. We can only hope that the internet crazies are right and the DOJ IG report is going to blow everything wide open. Even then, I think that there’s too many people who are too far gone. The cognitive dissonance about who exactly is behind the attempts to implement a police state is going to be too much for them, they’ll never accept it. Trump is Emmanuel Goldstein, period.