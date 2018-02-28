Artificial Intelligence and Human Behavior
WSJ has an story on the use of artificial intelligence to predict potential suicides. The article cites a study indicating that “the traditional approach of predicting suicide,” which includes doctors’ assessments, was only slightly better than random guessing.
In contrast, when 16,000 patients in Tennessee were analyzed by an AI system, the system was able to predict with 80-90% accuracy whether someone would attempt suicide in the next two years, using indicators such as history of using antidepressants and injuries with firearms. (It would have been nice to see numbers cited for false negatives vs false positives…also, I wonder how nearly the same results could have been achieved by use of traditional statistical methods, without appeal to AI technology.)
Another approach, which has been tested in Cincinnati schools and clinics, uses an app which records sessions between therapists and patients, and then analyzes linguistic and vocal factors to predict suicide risk.
Both Apple (Siri) and Facebook have been working to identify potential suicides. The latter company says that in a single month in fall 2017, its AI system alerted first responders in 100 cases of potential self-harm. (It doesn’t sound like the system contacts the first responders directly; rather, it prioritizes suspected cases for the human moderators, who then perform a second-level review.) In one case, a woman in northern Argentina posted “This can’t go on. From here I say goodbye.” Within 3 hours, a medical team notified by Facebook reached the woman, and, according to the WSJ article, “saved her life.”
It seems very likely to me that, in the current climate, attempts will be made to extend this approach into the prediction of self-harm into the prediction of harm to others, in particular, mass killings in schools. I’m not sure how successful this will be…the sample size of mass killings is, fortunately. pretty small…but if it is successful, then what might the consequences be, and what principles of privacy, personal autonomy, and institutional responsibility should guide the deployment (if any) of such systems?
For example, what if an extension of the linguistic and vocal factors analysis mentioned above allowed discussions between students and school guidance counselors to be analyzed to predict the likelihood of major in-school violence? What should the school, what should law enforcement be allowed to do with this data?
Does the answer depend on the accuracy of the prediction? What if people identified by the system will in 80% of cases commit an act of substantial violence (as defined by some criterion), but at the same time there are 10% false positives (people the system says are likely perpetrators, but who are actually not)? What if the numbers are 90% accuracy and only 3% false positives?
Discuss.
February 28th, 2018 at 6:58 pm
A friend had called, telling me to turn on the TV. When I watched in real time the 2nd airliner hit the World Trade tower I immediately groaned as I recognized I was watching the deaths of probably hundreds of people. My first words to my wife, however, did not focus on that horror. I said, “We will loose freedom.”
That describes my thoughts about any AI system used to predict behavior.
February 28th, 2018 at 7:24 pm
The military is focusing more and more on self mutilation as an indicator of unsuitable recruits,
Years ago, when I was still enthusiastic about electronic medical records, there was an AI program tested in Minnesota that did a better job of predicting acute MIs for Physician Assistants in rural communities.
Some of these were just “if-then” logic trees.
AI seems to be form of magic that can do anything. Especially for those who don’t understand it.
“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”
Clarke’s Law #3.
February 28th, 2018 at 8:36 pm
Mike K…What are MIs?
February 28th, 2018 at 8:36 pm
Of course, cops have always used heuristics…conscious or just intuitive…to identify likely suspects.
February 28th, 2018 at 8:54 pm
MI = Myocardial Infarction.
Otherwise know as heart attack.
The program helped PAs and rural practitioners decide which cases needed to go to the city for intervention like TPA or stents.
TPA = tissue plasminogen activator. It dissolves clots.
February 28th, 2018 at 10:24 pm
Self-harm is distinct from suicide, though they have overlap. False positives are a big issue. Do you want to lock people up against their will when they haven’t done anything dangerous but they have six out of seven signs that they will? You are going to have to build many hospitals.