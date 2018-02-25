Square your shoulders, stand up straight: Only Take What You Deserve
Posted by Ginny on February 25th, 2018 (All posts by Ginny)
February 25th, 2018 at 7:37 pm
Only an extreme case of what happened all over the country:
http://www.syracuse.com/schools/index.ssf/2017/05/syracuse_school_district_needs_to_get_tougher_on_discipline_pledge_schools_will.html
The Syracuse School District needs to overhaul its discipline system, starting with getting rid of changes made several years ago to reduce the number of students suspended, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.
A Corcoran High School teacher was stabbed twice Thursday by a 17-year-old student when the teacher tried to break up a fight between two female students. The student had a knife despite metal detectors used to screen people entering the school.
The district “has a serious problem with violence, and I’m very concerned about the safety of teachers, administrators and students,” Fitzpatrick told Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Friday.
February 25th, 2018 at 7:49 pm
This is straight from Conservative Tree House,
I began following them when the Trayvon Martin case occurred.
One day I spent 8 hours reading the blog. It is the best source for this stuff I know.
Much of this came from Obama and Holder. They were determined to prove that black students were no more violent and lawless than white and Asians.
Unfortunately that just isn’t true and the results of this policy change is more and more violent.
I think it will get much worse before, if, it gets better. MY grandchildren go to public schools.
I wish I could afford to send them to the private schools their parents attended.
February 25th, 2018 at 7:55 pm
Well, this kind of law-enforcement contretemps explains why the Bold Sheriff Israel was all keen to blame the mess on the NRA. Deflection, from the crappy performance of his own department.
Yes, Broward Coward has a certain kind of ring to it, don’t you think?
Oh, and I bought a yearly membership in the NRA today. I felt kind of like I did, when going to get supper at Chic-Fil-A, on the day of the great demonstration of support.
February 25th, 2018 at 8:46 pm
This puts the “cowardice” of the Broward County deputies and Peterson in perspective, but one they’d rather not have. This can only get uglier–Israel and Peterson are just the tip of a very nasty iceberg….
February 25th, 2018 at 9:01 pm
I’ve worked in private security, and fortunately I’ve only guarded remote or industrial sites. For me the nightmare assignment would have been mall security, for surely I would have had to handle either a disruptive shopper or a shoplifter. What would I have done? Detain the person? If that involved any kind of force I’d be the bad guy–my own firm would leave me hanging legally–I had no law enforcement powers but would have been expected to act as a law enforcement officer or be fired for negligence. I wonder if the Broward officers didn’t have a similar calculus going on in their heads as the shooting was going on, and then the blame might travel up the chain to Israel and his masters. It’s a dilemma often posed in the military–when do you refuse to obey an order? When it’s immoral or when it flies in the face of your stated mission? What is an LEO to do when ordered to ignore certain crimes, and how far does that order go? I think we’re seeing the limit of that now, with officers possibly under orders to stand by and witness murder….
February 25th, 2018 at 10:08 pm
I wonder if the Broward officers didn’t have a similar calculus going on in their heads as the shooting was going on, and then the blame might travel up the chain to Israel and his masters
I agree and think the whole culture of corruption in the school district and the Sheriff’s department must have left them with a terrible dilemma.
Still, they should have run to the shooting and taken the consequences.
To be shown a coward on national TV has got to be the worst.
February 25th, 2018 at 10:55 pm
Jenk..”I wonder if the Broward officers didn’t have a similar calculus going on in their heads as the shooting was going on, and then the blame might travel up the chain to Israel and his masters”
Somebody at Sarah Hoyt’s blog was suggesting that the officers had conflicting directives very similar to those that have sometimes afflicted robots in science fiction stories.
If one directive is “confront shooter ASAP” and another is the local “ignore crime” command, then…
Seems to be that if the external directives conflict, then there is space for the internal Self Preservation directive to take control.
The whole thread, which is very interesting, is here:
https://accordingtohoyt.com/2018/02/23/no-feet-sally-and-the-denial-of-human/#comments
February 25th, 2018 at 11:07 pm
“Much of this came from Obama and Holder. They were determined to prove that black students were no more violent and lawless than white and Asians”
I don’t think they were trying to “prove” anything. It’s just a case where race baiters gotta race bait. The notion that disparate impact (i.e., black students disciplined disproportionately) can only possibly be due to racism is completely insane. And of course since the districts that are impacted are heavily minority, these policies overwhelmingly punish black students who actually want to learn. It’s all so tragic and horrifying.
February 26th, 2018 at 12:26 am
When categories don’t have meaning, when the truth is fogged over with euphemisms we are in eastern European satellite territory. It’s demeaning, dispiriting, and finally eats away at integrity and courage. Few of us have that much of these two to spare and certainly a community doesn’t. The whole Parkland affair reeks of the rot. It seems to me one another characteristic of a waning culture.