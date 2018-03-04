Worthwhile Reading & Viewing
Posted by David Foster on March 4th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
Bioluminescence at American Digest
Some thoughts on storytelling
Peer influence among adolescents as a driver of transgenderism
Sarah Hoyt: “Have most institutions, stores and corporations, most large human organizations, gone stone stupid?”
3-D printing in the manufacture of GE’s new turboprop engine
Jim Grant, the well-known observer and analyst of interest rates, asks “what will futurity make of the (so-called) PhD standard that runs our world?” and suggests that, after a major market crash, explanations will include “My generation gave former tenured economics professors discretionary authority to fabricate money and fix interest rates.”
Reminds me: Danielle DiMartino Booth, who took a job at the Fed following a successful career on Wall Street, remarked that she did not experience discrimination on account of her sex…but she did face serious prejudice against her on account of not having a PhD.
March 4th, 2018 at 5:32 pm
Re: transgenders, it is my impression from reading a bit about it, and unfortunately from extended family experience, that if you send a child to therapy for depression and other mental health issues at this point, there is a very good chance they will “discover” that they are transgender. I don’t understand why therapists shouldn’t have to document (i.e., record) their discussions with minors. I think it is clear there is an agenda at work here.
Re: your last two links on the economy being destroyed by economists, I don’t understand why I should look at this plot with anything but horror:
http://www.businessinsider.com/chart-inflation-since-1775-2013-1