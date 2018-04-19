 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    Would Arranged Marriages be Better?

    Posted by David Foster on April 19th, 2018 (All posts by )

    Stuart Schneiderman thinks that there is much to be said for that approach.

    But was arranged marriage really ever much of a thing in the US, at least within the last couple of centuries?  Here’s Michael Chevalier, a French engineer who visited America circa 1833. After observing that the American are the most money-obsessed people he has ever met, he goes on to say:

    I ought to do the Americans justice on another point. I have said that with them everything was an affair of money; yet there is one thing which among us, a people of lively affections, prone to love and generous by nature, takes the mercantile character very decidedly and which among them has nothing of this character; I mean marriage. We buy a woman with our fortune or we sell ourselves to her for her dowry. The American chooses her, or rather offers himself to her, for her beauty, her intelligence, or her amiable qualities and asks no other portion. Thus, while we make a traffic of what is most sacred, these shopkeepers exhibit a delicacy and loftiness of feeling which would have done honor to the most perfect models of chivalry.

    Reactions to Stuart’s post?

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at 9:05 am and is filed under Culture, Deep Thoughts, Human Behavior, Society, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    10 Responses to “Would Arranged Marriages be Better?”

    1. Brian Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 9:27 am

      What does “better” mean? Fewer divorces? “Happier” people?

      If we’re trying to fix some societal ill, real or perceived, looking to how we pick spouses isn’t going to be effective. If we’re trying to fix the fact that so many marriages end in divorce, then, duh, sorry to be circular, but make it harder to get a divorce. The reason why India has a very low divorce rate (I believe that is still true) isn’t because they have arranged marriages, but because in their society they know that marriage is forever, period, no escape hatch. It’s pointless to stress about how we enter into marriages, if we’re going to keep our current system where there is no barrier to exit.

      Of course, there is no legal fix here. Our society (as a whole, there are of course wide exceptions) just doesn’t want to impose barriers to divorce. One should, finally, point out that the left has explicitly attacked the family for centuries, in their attempts to destroy every institution that stands between the individual and the state (their stand-in for God). The destruction of the twinned notions that sex is only socially sanctioned within marriage, and marriage is one man, one woman, for life, have been more damaging to women than anything else in the history of the world.

    2. Jonathan Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 10:33 am

      Schneiderman perhaps overweights the influence on marriage of therapy culture, which may be effect rather than cause. He underweights the disincentives to marriage created by modern contraception, the welfare state, the increased economic productivity of women, and our legal system.

      Arranged marriage might be a good idea for some people. However, if the question is how to reduce the divorce rate, legal reform might be a better bet. The current system is stacked against men as evidenced by abundant anecdotes about young men who are scared of marriage. Typically, as with partisanship in news media, bias is proven when one group disproportionately believes it exists while the other group is mostly complacent.

      In addition to the obvious legal reforms it would be nice if someone would teach young women timeless truths that more people used to understand: Young women have more potential mates from whom to chose than do older women, so woman who want marriage and family should start looking for husbands early. And women who leave their husbands stand a fair chance of doing worse in second marriages, and therefore should probably be more hesitant to divorce than many women seem to be. (The fact that many modern parents are unwilling or unable to teach their daughters these things makes me skeptical about arranged marriage as a remedy.)

    3. OBloodyHell Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      NO NO NO NO!!!

      WOMEN ARE BOUGHT AND SOLD!!

      PATRIARCHyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!

      :-P

    4. OBloodyHell Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Part of it, also, wasn’t so much arranged as it was “guided”, usually by older women, the matriarchs of the social mileau. Men and women were put together and encouraged to find likes and dislikes.

      I may be prejudiced, but this seems a lot more likely to work than today’s “hook up” culture.

    5. David Foster Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      Of course, if people are going off to college…taking a job in another town…going into the military….then they are going to be meeting people their parents don’t even know and hence can’t recommend or de-recommend. Unless people start getting married right out of high school, which seems unlikely.

    6. Brian Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      It should also be pointed out that trends in marriage, out-of-wedlock births, etc., are not at all distributed evenly through society. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the country isn’t at least as, if not more, segregated by these factors than by race or income.

      What sort of thinking about marriage resonates a Manhattan NYT reader of the original column that inspired this discussion has nothing to do with what motivates the average person in, say, Utica.

    7. David Foster Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      Just saw this article about a robot to assemble Ikea furniture…titled “The Marriage-Saving Robot That Can Assemble Ikea Furniture”….actually, perhaps an Ikea-assembly project would be a good dry run to predict the likelihood of marriage success….

    8. Ginny Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Well Ikea projects reinforce my daughter’s marriage and are great tension points in ours. Oh, well. It only needs one competent person (who reads directions).

      I wonder if arranged marriages are more likely to achieve a union of equals – or not. I’d always assumed it would be less so – it seems to be a practice which has different emphases than partnering. But I’ve only seen such relationships from quite outside. If romance and a woman’s love were terribly important to a man in my courting days, I was less likely to be seen as an equal, the man was likely to be older, and to come from different religious and ethnic groups than a man who first saw me as a partner and classmate and then as a romantic object. Then and now, I prefer the latter – but I’m not sure it is happier (or less happy). There are always tradeoffs.

    9. Mike K Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      these shopkeepers exhibit a delicacy and loftiness of feeling which would have done honor to the most perfect models of chivalry.

      The “nation of shopkeepers” kicked their a$$.

    10. David Foster Says:
      April 19th, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Different shopkeepers, Mike…not sure he would have said anything as kind about the Brits

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     