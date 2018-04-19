Would Arranged Marriages be Better?
Stuart Schneiderman thinks that there is much to be said for that approach.
But was arranged marriage really ever much of a thing in the US, at least within the last couple of centuries? Here’s Michael Chevalier, a French engineer who visited America circa 1833. After observing that the American are the most money-obsessed people he has ever met, he goes on to say:
I ought to do the Americans justice on another point. I have said that with them everything was an affair of money; yet there is one thing which among us, a people of lively affections, prone to love and generous by nature, takes the mercantile character very decidedly and which among them has nothing of this character; I mean marriage. We buy a woman with our fortune or we sell ourselves to her for her dowry. The American chooses her, or rather offers himself to her, for her beauty, her intelligence, or her amiable qualities and asks no other portion. Thus, while we make a traffic of what is most sacred, these shopkeepers exhibit a delicacy and loftiness of feeling which would have done honor to the most perfect models of chivalry.
Reactions to Stuart’s post?
What does “better” mean? Fewer divorces? “Happier” people?
If we’re trying to fix some societal ill, real or perceived, looking to how we pick spouses isn’t going to be effective. If we’re trying to fix the fact that so many marriages end in divorce, then, duh, sorry to be circular, but make it harder to get a divorce. The reason why India has a very low divorce rate (I believe that is still true) isn’t because they have arranged marriages, but because in their society they know that marriage is forever, period, no escape hatch. It’s pointless to stress about how we enter into marriages, if we’re going to keep our current system where there is no barrier to exit.
Of course, there is no legal fix here. Our society (as a whole, there are of course wide exceptions) just doesn’t want to impose barriers to divorce. One should, finally, point out that the left has explicitly attacked the family for centuries, in their attempts to destroy every institution that stands between the individual and the state (their stand-in for God). The destruction of the twinned notions that sex is only socially sanctioned within marriage, and marriage is one man, one woman, for life, have been more damaging to women than anything else in the history of the world.
Schneiderman perhaps overweights the influence on marriage of therapy culture, which may be effect rather than cause. He underweights the disincentives to marriage created by modern contraception, the welfare state, the increased economic productivity of women, and our legal system.
Arranged marriage might be a good idea for some people. However, if the question is how to reduce the divorce rate, legal reform might be a better bet. The current system is stacked against men as evidenced by abundant anecdotes about young men who are scared of marriage. Typically, as with partisanship in news media, bias is proven when one group disproportionately believes it exists while the other group is mostly complacent.
In addition to the obvious legal reforms it would be nice if someone would teach young women timeless truths that more people used to understand: Young women have more potential mates from whom to chose than do older women, so woman who want marriage and family should start looking for husbands early. And women who leave their husbands stand a fair chance of doing worse in second marriages, and therefore should probably be more hesitant to divorce than many women seem to be. (The fact that many modern parents are unwilling or unable to teach their daughters these things makes me skeptical about arranged marriage as a remedy.)
Part of it, also, wasn’t so much arranged as it was “guided”, usually by older women, the matriarchs of the social mileau. Men and women were put together and encouraged to find likes and dislikes.
I may be prejudiced, but this seems a lot more likely to work than today’s “hook up” culture.
Of course, if people are going off to college…taking a job in another town…going into the military….then they are going to be meeting people their parents don’t even know and hence can’t recommend or de-recommend. Unless people start getting married right out of high school, which seems unlikely.
It should also be pointed out that trends in marriage, out-of-wedlock births, etc., are not at all distributed evenly through society. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the country isn’t at least as, if not more, segregated by these factors than by race or income.
What sort of thinking about marriage resonates a Manhattan NYT reader of the original column that inspired this discussion has nothing to do with what motivates the average person in, say, Utica.
Just saw this article about a robot to assemble Ikea furniture…titled “The Marriage-Saving Robot That Can Assemble Ikea Furniture”….actually, perhaps an Ikea-assembly project would be a good dry run to predict the likelihood of marriage success….
Well Ikea projects reinforce my daughter’s marriage and are great tension points in ours. Oh, well. It only needs one competent person (who reads directions).
I wonder if arranged marriages are more likely to achieve a union of equals – or not. I’d always assumed it would be less so – it seems to be a practice which has different emphases than partnering. But I’ve only seen such relationships from quite outside. If romance and a woman’s love were terribly important to a man in my courting days, I was less likely to be seen as an equal, the man was likely to be older, and to come from different religious and ethnic groups than a man who first saw me as a partner and classmate and then as a romantic object. Then and now, I prefer the latter – but I’m not sure it is happier (or less happy). There are always tradeoffs.
these shopkeepers exhibit a delicacy and loftiness of feeling which would have done honor to the most perfect models of chivalry.
The “nation of shopkeepers” kicked their a$$.
Different shopkeepers, Mike…not sure he would have said anything as kind about the Brits