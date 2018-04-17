(inspired by Are You an Alpha or a Beta Male? Take Our 20-Question Quiz and Find Out and the Bill of Rights)

1. If you are religiously observant, have you ever held a leadership position in a congregation? This includes volunteer/committee-type positions.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

2 points for role that entails speaking/teaching

2. Irrespective of your religious self-identification, do you have one or more close friends with beliefs which significantly contrast with your own (non-theist vs theist, different major world religions)? A close friend is someone with whom you would feel comfortable discussing important matters in a “third place,” neither home nor work, ie probably not a relative or co-worker.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

3. Do you regularly speak to an audience for any reason? This includes teaching.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

2 points for political content

4. Would you feel comfortable if asked to draft a 750-word essay on a topic for publication? This includes self- or online publication.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

2 points for having written/published an essay of at least that length

5. Would you feel comfortable if asked to organize a public meeting or protest?

0 points for no

1 point for yes

2 points for having actually done so

6. If your state or locality has an initiative/referendum/recall process, would you feel comfortable if asked to organize or work on a petition drive?

0 points for no

1 point for yes

2 points for having actually done so

7. Are you sufficiently comfortable with firearms to be willing to use one in the proper circumstances? Present firearms ownership or significant marksmanship ability not required.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

8. Do you know how to respond if law enforcement pulls you over?

0 points for no

1 point for yes

9. Do you know how to respond if law enforcement requests to search your residence?

0 points for no

1 point for yes

10. Can you describe a Miranda warning? Exact wording not required.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

11. Can you describe “due process of law” without looking it up? Even a minimal definition is acceptable.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

12. Can you describe the process of a jury trial without looking it up? Detailed description not required.

0 points for no

1 point for yes

2 points for having served on a jury

13. Can you describe the basic difference between a civil law system and a common law system without looking it up?

0 points for no

1 point for living in Louisiana

2 points for yes

14. Could you easily make bail if you were arrested on, eg, an outstanding warrant for an unpaid parking ticket?

0 points for no

1 point for yes

Scoring: