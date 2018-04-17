 
    • «

    American Alpha Male Test

    Posted by Jay Manifold on April 17th, 2018 (All posts by )

    (inspired by Are You an Alpha or a Beta Male? Take Our 20-Question Quiz and Find Out and the Bill of Rights)

    1. If you are religiously observant, have you ever held a leadership position in a congregation? This includes volunteer/committee-type positions.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes
    • 2 points for role that entails speaking/teaching

    2. Irrespective of your religious self-identification, do you have one or more close friends with beliefs which significantly contrast with your own (non-theist vs theist, different major world religions)? A close friend is someone with whom you would feel comfortable discussing important matters in a “third place,” neither home nor work, ie probably not a relative or co-worker.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    3. Do you regularly speak to an audience for any reason? This includes teaching.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes
    • 2 points for political content

    4. Would you feel comfortable if asked to draft a 750-word essay on a topic for publication? This includes self- or online publication.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes
    • 2 points for having written/published an essay of at least that length

    5. Would you feel comfortable if asked to organize a public meeting or protest?

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes
    • 2 points for having actually done so

    6. If your state or locality has an initiative/referendum/recall process, would you feel comfortable if asked to organize or work on a petition drive?

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes
    • 2 points for having actually done so

    7. Are you sufficiently comfortable with firearms to be willing to use one in the proper circumstances? Present firearms ownership or significant marksmanship ability not required.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    8. Do you know how to respond if law enforcement pulls you over?

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    9. Do you know how to respond if law enforcement requests to search your residence?

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    10. Can you describe a Miranda warning? Exact wording not required.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    11. Can you describe “due process of law” without looking it up? Even a minimal definition is acceptable.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    12. Can you describe the process of a jury trial without looking it up? Detailed description not required.

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes
    • 2 points for having served on a jury

    13. Can you describe the basic difference between a civil law system and a common law system without looking it up?

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for living in Louisiana
    • 2 points for yes

    14. Could you easily make bail if you were arrested on, eg, an outstanding warrant for an unpaid parking ticket?

    • 0 points for no
    • 1 point for yes

    Scoring:

    0-6 you really need to try a lot harder
    7-14 better than nothing, but put yourself out there more
    15-21 alpha
     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 at 7:54 pm and is filed under Anglosphere, Civil Liberties, Civil Society, Diversions, Education, Law, Law Enforcement, Religion, The Press, USA.

    3 Responses to “American Alpha Male Test”

    1. Jonathan Says:
      April 17th, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      Excellent.

    2. newrouter Says:
      April 17th, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      stupid quiz. Can you organize an Art V CoS and overthrow the current political system peacefully? Compare/contrast!

    3. T. Wolter Says:
      April 18th, 2018 at 7:29 am

      16. And I’d have scored a couple of points higher if I had not been honest on question 13. I mean, I know how the legal system is supposed to work but how it works in the real world is another matter.

      TW

