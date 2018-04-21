Seismic Upgrade, Moral Hazard and Gentrification
While there has not been a recent major earthquake in the Pacific Northwest, research has proven that the area is seismically active. Building codes were established to withstand earthquake damage and new buildings have been held to this higher standard. However, there is a substantial portion of the commercial and residential buildings which have not been retrofitted to date. This cool interactive map shows earthquake risk in Portland based on the age of construction… and the pervasive color “red” is bad.
While wood frame houses may fare reasonably well in an earthquake, the highest risk buildings are large structures made of brick. The term for these sorts of buildings in Portland is “unreinforced masonry” or URM for short. They are the buildings that give Portland all of its “character” like classic old apartment buildings and multi-use commercial and residential structures. Many schools, churches and community centers also fit in this classification. This article estimates that it would cost $4.6B to retrofit the remaining URM buildings in Portland. They also note that at the current rate of upgrades, it would take 100 years to complete the effort.
I read a different local article and an engineer put it most pithily
The value of an URM building is zero
I do see some building owners “biting the bullet” and doing a seismic upgrade. When I look out the window of my building I can see many of the older buildings that have been upgraded in this manner, and many that have not. Here is a construction notification for a nearby 5 story masonry building that is being retrofitted.
There are two threads here that are most interesting to me:
1. How do owners of apartment buildings, where residents will most certainly be at higher risk of death during an earthquake, sleep at night? They talk about the costs of retrofitting as if it is an abstract event; but not doing so creates an economic externality of human misery that apparently they value very little if at all
2. Any mandate the city or region employs on URM will almost certainly drive gentrification because owners will have to invest in higher cost apartments and in turn raise rents; ironically, the city’s mandates on re-use and burden of oversight rules will make the future rent increases even more burdensome
The likeliest solution is some sort of “muddling along” in the near term. For valuable commercial and high rise residential locations, the inevitable commercial upgrades will drive the URM upgrades. For apartment buildings, the future is much dimmer, because if you are a landlord owning an URM building, you can’t raise and invest the money if your local competitors are just going to “accept” the URM risk (on behalf of their residents, ironically). In fact, it makes no sense at all to invest anything more than the cosmetic minimum in these URM buildings, which will move them down the road of being slums at some point in the future.
April 21st, 2018 at 1:34 pm
I believe – at least for public buildings, California has BTDT. We used to have a lovely high school from the 1930s- California Jr High, and it had loads of character. All but one small building was torn down replaced by something sterile.
April 21st, 2018 at 8:00 pm
Moral Hazards: Governments in general, and especially governments where the same party has been in power for over a couple of decades do not believe in reality impinging, consequences, or that anything can’t be postponed to a future that will never happen. Add in that the one common belief in American culture today is that there are no consequences for actions or inactions, and they feel no moral hazards. And when things happen, they accept no blame and expect someone else to pay for what happened.
The attitude of the government constrains the rules they set on private enterprise. They don’t want to fix the problem. They want there to be no problem that can be blamed on the government.
Dissembling is also a major tool of government. Granting that we do not have the seismic problems that Portland has, my small Colorado town has buildings dating back to just after the Civil War on its main drag. Codes have been updated, and they frequently do not meet them. They are grandfathered for most purposes, until they change hands.
Our city fathers are mendacious cloth containers of excrement. They will promise a prospective new owner that they will give a variance allowing a term of years to bring a building up to code. Usually it is a matter of electrical or plumbing. This holds until the signature on the bill of sale, at which point there are demands of instant compliance with all codes before any business can open in those buildings. And if there are existing lessee businesses, they have to shut down. And our city fathers cannot understand why we have so many empty buildings and storefronts downtown.
8 miles down the road is a smaller city, that was hit even harder than we were by the Obama Depression. The town and downtown are about the same age as ours, maybe parts of it going to the 1880’s. They are in a business rebirth.
Same thing with the grandfathering. Except that they are telling the truth about the variances. The mayor, the members of the city council, and the city manager each will personally visit every business downtown monthly [n.b. I know the city manager and several business owners with storefronts there, some of which are business refugees from our main street] and ask if there is anything the city can do to help them. The building inspectors and code enforcers are instructed to work WITH the building owners and each other to help them figure out what needs to be done in what order, and to do it without bankrupting the business.
Smaller town, yet only a couple of outlying storefronts are empty. Downtown on one block it is the cosmopolitan food center of our county. It has a good steak/prime rib place, a Sushi/Japanese place, an Indian/Nepalese place, a gourmet bakery, and another that just changed hands because the owner retired and I am not sure what the new owner is remodeling the place into. All opened in the last few years, and all are doing well.
I’m pretty sure that the government in Portland has habitually treated business/real estate owners in Portland as a cross between sheep to be sheared and enemies to be wiped out. And businesses have to expect that and react accordingly. Which means that nothing gets fixed.
There is no easy fix for seismic upgrades, but starting with the city treating them like assets instead of enemies would help. I am not familiar with Portland, but my first thought would be using limited tax abatements and zoning variances as carrots instead of only using sticks might be a start.
April 22nd, 2018 at 12:19 am
How is this anyones problem? The tenants accept the lower rent for the increased risk. Just like car owners accept a lower safety factor in a cheaper vehicle. The market in action.