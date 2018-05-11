A Brief History…
Posted by Jonathan on May 11th, 2018
Michael Kennedy’s A Brief History of Disease, Science and Medicine is now available on Kindle.
It joins Michael’s more recent book, War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine, which is a fascinating and informative read.
May 11th, 2018 at 7:55 pm
For some mysterious reason Amazon has the hardcover and paperback book and the kindle book on different pages.
Also, the paperback book is available for slightly less than $4,000.
Another listing has it for less, fortunately.