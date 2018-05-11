OK, so it was linked on Insty, but this was an incredible read: of the Pan-Am commercial flight which got caught on the wrong side of the world after Pearl Harbor, and had to go around the long way to get home again, with pluck, luck and sheer stubborn inventiveness.

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Enjoy!

I particularly liked the part where they visited a public library, searching for relevant information.

